Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

A California teacher was arrested after forcibly cutting off a student's hair while singing the national anthem

Lifestyle A California teacher was arrested after forcibly cutting off a student's hair while singing the national anthem

Margaret Gieszinger, 52, a teacher at University Preparatory High School in Visalia, California, was arrested on Wednesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Margaret Gieszinger was filmed cutting a student's hair. play

Margaret Gieszinger was filmed cutting a student's hair.

(ABC 30)

  • Margaret Gieszinger, a science teacher at University Preparatory High School in Visalia, California, was arrested on Wednesday.
  • She had been filmed singing the Star Spangled Banner while cutting a student's hair at the front of a classroom.
  • She was arrested by police from the College of the Sequoias on suspicion of felony child endangerment.

A California high school teacher was arrested on Wednesday after an Instagram video appeared to show her forcibly cutting a student's hair during class while belting out the national anthem.

Margaret Gieszinger play

Margaret Gieszinger

(Tulare County Sheriff's Department)

Margaret Gieszinger, a 52-year-old science teacher at University Preparatory High School in Visalia, was arrested after police from the College of the Sequoias responded to reports of child endangerment involving a teacher and a "pair of scissors," police chief Kevin Mizner told the Visalia Times Delta.

In videos of the incident, Gieszinger is first seen standing in front of a student, cutting portions of the student's hair off and throwing them behind her.

As the student attempted to get up, Gieszinger said: "You're not done."

She then attempted to move on to another student, according to the Visalia Times Delta, but the girl was able to escape.

Other students then started screaming and running out of the classroom.

Throughout the clip, Gieszinger can be heard singing the Star Spangled Banner.

Students said they don't know what triggered the behavior, but said Gieszinger had been acting strange all week.

"I know that on Monday she had another freak out because a test was missing or something. She accused the students of taking the test," one student told ABC 30.

Read more: 10 of the biggest school controversies of the year

Gieszinger was arrested on suspicion of felony child endangerment, and her bail was set at $100,000.

The science teacher's credential from the Commission on Teacher Credentialing was suspended in 2007 and 2016 for two weeks each time.

The reasons behind the suspensions remain unclear.

Top 3

1 Lifestyle Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola to pay $50,000 for actor's...bullet
2 Lifestyle These African countries guarantee you easy access during...bullet
3 Lifestyle Here are all the elections happening in Africa in 2019bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

kevin hart getting slimed
Lifestyle Kevin Hart deleted his tweets with homophobic slurs after being announced as the next Oscars host
"13 Reasons Why" was the most-watched Netflix show of 2018.
Lifestyle The 20 most-watched Netflix shows of 2018
2018 brought many shocking TV moments.
Lifestyle 10 of the most shocking moments from your favorite TV shows in 2018
Lindholm Island was once used to house contagious animals for research.
Lifestyle Denmark wants to isolate its 'unwanted' migrants on a remote island that once housed contagious animals
X
Advertisement