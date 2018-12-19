A budget airline was forced to abort a flight because a passenger had a medical emergency.

A budget airline passenger had a fatal "medical emergency" mid-way through a four-hour flight on Monday which forced the plane into an emergency landing.

Wizz Air flight W6 6411 was forced to abort its journey from Kutaisi Airport, Georgia, to Milan, Italy, and conduct an emergency landing at Belgrade's Nikola Tesla Airport in Serbia, the airline said.

Wizz Air is a Hungarian budget carrier which operates mostly in Europe, especially Italy, Britain, Poland, Spain, and Romania.

According to a statement from Wizz Air , the passenger experienced a "medical emergency" after take off, at which point cabin crew attempted to help them. The plane then made an emergency landing in Belgrade, where additional medics tried to save the passenger.

The plane took off at 3:50 p.m. and landed in Belgrade at 5:15 p.m. local time, around halfway through the flight.

Aviation industry publication Aerotime said local media reported that the dead passenger was a woman from Georgia. It is not known whether the passenger died during the flight, or on the ground in Belgrade.

The full Wizz Air statement said:

"On 17 December 2018 Wizz Airs W6 6411 Kutaisi-Milano Malpensa was diverted to Belgrade after a passenger experienced a medical emergency." "Our flight crew provided emergency care for the passenger on board and medical assistance was arranged by the crew to be waiting for the aircraft in Belgrade." "Wizz Air regrets to confirm that, despite the instant and professional medical assistance provided by its crew on the flight and after landing, by the medical staff that met the airplane in Belgrade, the passengers life could not be saved. Wizz Air expresses its deep condolences to the passengers family." "Due to privacy concerns, no information about the passenger is available."

