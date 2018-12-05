Pulse.ng logo
A 7-bedroom Swiss cabin has been named the world's best ski chalet for 2 years in a row — and an inside tour quickly proves why

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Les Anges

  • The Chalet Les Anges has been named the world's best ski chalet.
  • This is the second year in a row that the three-story chalet in Zermatt, Switzerland has been given the title by The World Ski Awards
  • The cabin has seven bedrooms and sweeping views of the iconic Matterhorn.

For the second year in a row, Chalet Les Anges has been named the world's best ski chalet by the World Ski Awards.

The chalet is located in Zermatt, a ski town in the southern, German-speaking part of Switzerland, just north of the Italian border.

According to its website, it's available for rent in week-long increments. While the chalet is already booked up for many of the remaining winter 2018/2019 weekends, it's still available for some at a cool starting price point of $45,000 a week.

The World Ski Awards looks at the best ski chalet — amongst other categories, like Best Ski Resort — in each of the world's top 25 ski tourism countries. Votes are then cast by professionals working in the ski industry. Chalet Les Anges, with its 2017 and 2018 wins, unseated the 2016 winner, Canada's Bighorn Revelstoke.

Here's a look at the Swiss chalet:

