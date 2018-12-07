Pulse.ng logo
A $68 million Miami penthouse with 2 infinity pools could shatter Florida's real estate record. Here's a look inside the sprawling apartment

Eighty Seven Park

  • A $68 million penthouse in Miami could shatter the state's real estate record.
  • The current real estate record in Florida was set by the sale of a $60 million penthouse in 2015, according to The Wall Street Journal.
  • The penthouse at Eighty Seven Park will have more than 18,000 square feet of outdoor space, including two infinity pools.

A penthouse in Miami is set to shatter the state's real estate record.

The penthouse at Eighty Seven Park is 25,000 square feet and was designed to offer the resident 360-degree park, city, and ocean views. The building is located in North Beach and is, according to a press release, 80% sold.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the current real estate record in Miami is held by a $60 million penthouse in Miami's Faena House condo, which hedge fund exec Ken Griffin purchased in 2015.

If it sells at the asking price of $68 million, the penthouse will join the ranks of other real estate listings that could set local records, including a $20 million penthouse in Brooklyn and a $45 million San Francisco complex that straddles two hillside lots.

According to the Journal, construction on the building is underway and is expected to be complete by the third quarter of 2019.

Until then, here's a look at some renderings that reveal what the inside of the penthouse will look like:

