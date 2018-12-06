Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

A 15-year-old's birthday sparked riot concerns after 28,000 people said they'd attend

Lifestyle A 15-year-old's birthday sparked riot concerns after 28,000 people said they'd attend

A 15-year-old sent an invite to friends over Snapchat for a party on Friday in the small Dutch town of Katwijk. Then it went viral.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Party play

Party

(shironosov/ iStock)

  • A 15-year-old from the small Dutch town of Katwijk sent a birthday invite to friends over Snapchat on Tuesday.
  • The invite was then posted to Facebook, where 28,000 people said they would attend.
  • The mayor of Katwijk shut down plans for a party and said police would stop anyone coming into the town with the 'wrong intentions.'

It was supposed to be an intimate party, and quickly grew out of hand. A Dutch girl's birthday invite that began as a Snapchat message to friends somehow made its way to nearly 30,000 people.

The 15-year-old sent an invite on Tuesday to friends over Snapchat about a Friday birthday party in the small Dutch town of Katwijk, according to The BBC.

"Friday party at my place, everyone welcome. If you're coming, please let me know and who you're bringing," the invite said.

But when someone posted the invite on Facebook, it quickly went viral, and thousands of people said they would attend. The event was dubbed "Project X Haren" after the movie "Project X," where a similar thing happens.

The girl's uncle Marcel told local TV stations that one of the teen's friends posted the invite on Facebook without permission.

"It’s a bit of a roller coaster right now," he told Omroep Brabant TV, adding that the teenager had gone into hiding following the viral invite.

Read more: 17 of the most ridiculous viral wedding stories of 2018

The mass response to invite prompted the town's mayor to issue a statement saying "there would be no party in Katjwik," and that people visiting with the 'wrong intentions' would be turned away by police, according to Daily Mail Online.

The event was shut down on Facebook after 8,000 people said they would attend, and another 20,000 said they were "interested" in attending, Gerlander.nl reported.

Police feared that the large crowd could turn into riots, and reminded officials of a 2012 party that went viral.

The 2012 party saw a crowd of 4,000 people that had to be broken up by riot police after a girl made an invitation to her 16th birthday public on Facebook.

Top 3

1 Lifestyle Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola to pay $50,000 for actor's...bullet
2 Lifestyle These African countries guarantee you easy access during...bullet
3 Lifestyle Here are all the elections happening in Africa in 2019bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

"BBQ Becky" went viral for calling the police on a black family grilling in a public park.
Lifestyle The 12 most ridiculous and infuriating reasons people called the cops this year
Celebrities were very outspoken in 2018.
Lifestyle 13 of the wildest things celebrities said this year
simulated dendrochronology
Lifestyle This stunning visualization of US immigration over 226 years will make you rethink how America's population has evolved
Nikita Dragun's version of a Victoria's Secret ad is going viral.
Lifestyle A transgender woman responded to a Victoria's Secret executive's controversial comments with her own lingerie ad
X
Advertisement