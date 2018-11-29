9 subtle signs of emotional abuse you could be missing

news

Emotional abuse can be harder to recognize than physical abuse because abusers look innocent at first.

A person that is incredibly negative about everything that doesn't please them could be manipulating you into the behavior that they want.

Early signs like possessiveness and jealousy can seem romantic at first.

Due to its nature, emotional abuse is not as easy to spot in relationships as physical abuse.

"Although we typically envision relationship abuse as physical violence, emotional abuse can be just as harmful. The scars aren't visible but can often take longer to heal from," Amy Pohl, associate director of Violence Free Colorado, told INSIDER. Bullying and manipulation tactics by a partner, friend, or relative can create negativity in your life.

INSIDER spoke with abuse experts and survivors on signs of emotional abuse you may not realize could soon take over your life.

Read more to find out the subtle signs of emotional abuse you can decode before the big red flags appear.

Neediness can seem flattering at the beginning of a relationship.

"People love attention so if someone is giving you a lot of attention, that feels good at first, even if it's through negative behaviors," Jessica Vanacoro, LMSW and associate executive director at Camp Herrlich, told INSIDER.

Before someone demands you spend all your time with them, that person may first try to win you over with extravagant gestures. These could be in the form of trips with them that take you away from other people, clothes, books, and movies they think you should enjoy, and even classic romantic comedy tropes like bouquets of flowers to show that they're romantic.

They want to spend an intense amount of time with you.

They may tell you they need to see you all the time because of how much they like you or just show up all the time. Dr. Caroline Madden, MFT, relationship therapist in Burbank, California, explained that if someone wants to see you to the point of canceling other plans for you in the beginning of a relationship, "they are setting up the relationship (you) to be their primary source of happiness. And if they aren't happy for some reason they will turn it on you and say that you are responsible."

When they pivot to more negative behaviors, it's easy to want to please someone who has given you so much attention, so if they jump into a very involved relationship from the get-go, they may be looking to trap you.

They make you question your own feelings and experiences.

Gaslighting, according to the National Domestic Abuse Hotline, is an "extremely effective form of emotional abuse that causes a victim to question their own feelings, instincts, and sanity, which gives the abusive partner a lot of power." The prevalence of this tactic happens gradually, so it may start with something as simple as denying a statement you made about the weather before they start denying a statement you made about how you feel.

"One of the first signs you are dealing with an emotional abuser is that you start to think you are going crazy," says Nicol Stolar-Peterson, LCSW, BCD. "You start second-guessing your decisions and accept the blame for things that are not yours." If you start to feel unhinged or confused, try and pinpoint if you only feel that way around one person.

They try to socially isolate you.

An abuser is "anyone who tries to take you away from your social network," according to Vanacoro. If someone is trying to disassociate you from a healthy support system, this is abuse. The person may eventually keep you from seeing or contacting your friends and family, but early signs may look more like putting them down or wanting to spend time together "just the two of you."

Their compliments may only be backhanded.

If someone is complimenting you a lot at the beginning of a relationship, that can feel nice. Pay attention to how many of these compliments are backhanded, said Vanacoro. If someone only compliments you when you conform to their wants, this could be a sign. Notice if they compliment your black dress because "they like it" or because "it makes you look slim."

They don't handle conflict well.

Corrie LoGiudice, a life coach who was in an abusive relationship for over 15 years retold her experience. "If you notice someone who lavishes you with love, affection, and attention and then if you do something to upset them, immediately withdraws it ... that's an emotional abuser. If I did anything at all that upset him, he wouldn't talk to me for days and sometimes even weeks! The emotional toll that puts someone through is incredibly painful, and makes you walk on eggshells all the time so as not to upset them and have to go through that isolation all over again."

If they can't handle a disagreement without resorting to gaslighting and abusive tactics, they are an abuser.

They tell you how you feel.

Another form of gaslighting, if someone puts down your thoughts and opinions to the point where they proclaim you think a different way, they're trying to groom you into the person they want you to be.

They describe themselves as "passionate" as an excuse.

"Sometimes abusive partners try to dismiss unpredictable mood swings and angry blow-ups as being 'passionate' but it could be an early warning sign," said Dr. Katherine Moore, PhD,a psychologist at Providence Saint John's Child and Family Development Center in Santa Monica, California. If they refer to themselves as "passionate" or that, because you make them feel a certain way, that's why they do certain things, they're trying to write off abusive behavior as loving.

You feel tired all the time from being around them.

Stolar-Peterson warns that her number one red flag is to notice if you feel drained from being near someone. "When energy is extracted from you and not refilled, you feel depleted. How we feel when we are with someone and after we leave them tells us a lot about what they bring into our lives. When we are depleted, guilted, shamed, blamed, and made to feel less then, run. Get away, do not hope they will change. They won't." If you have a gut feeling that your relationship with someone is abusive, you're probably right.

If you are a victim of domestic violence, you can visit The National Domestic Violence Hotline or call its hotline at 1-800-799-7233 to receive confidential support from a trained staff member.

