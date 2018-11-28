8 things to remember before 'The Handmaid's Tale' season 3

news

Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale," based on the best-selling novel by Margaret Atwood, tells the story of June, also known as Offred, a woman living in a dystopian society.

After the success of its second season, fans are anxiously awaiting the third season.

Here are the key takeaways from season two.

Hulu has yet to release a premiere date for "The Handmaid's Tale" season three, but it seems like fans still have a long wait ahead of them. With more new episodes expected next year — and a show that can be as emotionally taxing and involved as this one — it makes sense that you might forget a few details before then.

Here's everything you need to know before "The Handmaid's Tale" returns in 2019.

Warning: Spoilers for season two ahead.

June gave birth to a baby girl.

After the season revolved mainly around June's pregnancy, toward the end of the season, June gave birth to a baby girl she named Holly. Although she tried to hide out with the baby, she was eventually found by Fred and Serena, who brought them back to their home and named her Nicole.

Although June and Nick talked about the baby as theirs behind closed doors, she was primarily being raised by Serena.

Eden was killed in the swimming pool.

Nick's wife, Eden, was found to be having an affair with a guardian named Isaac, who she'd fallen in love with.

After they were caught trying to escape Gilead, Eden's father turned them in. Eden and Isaac refused to renounce her sins of infidelity in front of everyone in the town, so they were put to death by drowning.

Fred tried to bribe June to stay and follow their rules.

Although many other families wanted June as their handmaid after she'd given birth to a healthy baby for Serena, Fred wanted her to stay and offered her a place in their home. He bribed her saying that if she stayed, she could be near baby Nicole and see her daughter, Hannah — as long as she cooperated with their rules.

This didn't stop her from trying to find a way for her and the baby to escape, though.

Serena took a stand against her husband.

After June discovered Eden's bible, she found out that not only had Eden been able to read it, she'd written her own notes in the margins — a sign that she knew how to read and write, despite the fact that those skills weren't taught to women in Gilead.

She was able to study the Bible, June told Serena, so why wouldn't she want her daughter to have those same skills if she's truly going to follow her faith? This made sense to Serena, and she chose to confront Fred.

But when Serena took a stand against Fred in front of the other commanders, she paid for it. He cut off both of her thumbs as a punishment.

Emily attacked Aunt Lydia.

When Aunt Lydia came to check on Emily after her first ceremony at Commander Lawrence's house — a ceremony that didn't end up taking place — she said some insulting things to her that led to Emily needing to retaliate.

She pulled out a knife and stabbed her in the back, eventually pushing her over the railing on the second floor. At this point, Lydia is obviously gravely injured and unconscious.

Emily's commander helped her escape.

Commander Lawrence was, at first, a very mysterious figure.

His wife seemed to be kept away from everyone else, and after he refused to take part in the "ceremony," Emily had no idea what to expect from him.

Therefore, when he put her in his car and started blasting Annie Lennox's "Walking On Broken Glass," she was terrified.

But as it turns out, he was actually driving her to freedom.

The Marthas helped June escape, too.

Thanks to Rita and a network of other rebellious Marthas, June was given a path to escape yet again … but when she was seconds from freedom, she didn't choose to leave.

Once she finally convinced Serena to give her her baby, now named Nicole, and let her bring her out of Gilead and to safety, she decided that she wanted to stay.

So far, we don't know the reason behind June's decision, but it might have something to do with Hannah still being in Gilead and not wanting to leave her first daughter behind.

June gave the baby to Emily and stayed in Gilead.

Instead of escaping herself, June gave the baby to Emily, who she met when she was brought to the drop-off place. She told her to take the baby and call her Nicole — the name that Serena had given her.

The season and episode ended with June's fate up in the balance, but it seems like she's still willing to fight —from inside of Gilead.

