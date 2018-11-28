8 of the best fall and winter outfits from 'Sex and the City' and how you can re-create them today

news

Some of "Sex and the City's" outfits probably wouldn't fly today.

But many can give you serious fall outfit inspiration.

From turtlenecks to faux fur coats, we rounded up some of our favorite looks.

"Sex and the City" was a show that exemplified the important things in life — great friends and fabulous fashion.

While Carrie's closet seemed to have a shoe rack that went along for days, it wasn't just the shoes that we can make note of when it comes to replicating the women of Sex and the City's looks for our own fall style.

With one piece, Carrie elevated her outfit.

In the season one episode, "Models and Mortals," Carrie flaunts a great fur coat.

Even if you don't want to rock real animal fur, that doesn't mean you can't fake it. This coat of Carrie's is stylish and is most likely providing her with some serious warmth. Considering we might have a pretty rough winter, a coat like Carrie's would be a great investment that could last you from fall through winter and into those occasional chilling days of early Spring.

Not only is this faux fur coat from Revolve adorable, it looks super warm and it comes in a bunch of colors.

A scarf adds a little something to Carrie's look.

In the season two episode, "The Freak Show," Carrie made her look seem more complex and a bit more layered with a simple accessory — a scarf.

Not only can a scarf be a great piece for fall transitional weather, but it can add a pop of color, or just another dimension altogether to your look.

This scarf from Urban Outfitters comes in a variety of colors for you to match with your outfit or add a pop of color.

Turtlenecks are fall's best friend.

A fall staple that anyone can rock is a turtleneck. The one that Charlotte dawns in season three's episode, "Attack of the Five-Foot-Ten Woman" is great because it isn't super tight on the neck.

Not only are turtlenecks super comfy, but they are awesome for fall. Throw on a turtleneck, a cute pair of jeans and a jacket (if that's even needed) and voila, a great look. The other great thing to note about Charlotte's look is that she is wearing her jacket open, and her jacket isn't super tight on her neck either, to allow everyone to see her turtleneck.

Check out this Aerie Oversized Chenille Turtleneck to recreate Charlotte's look.

Don't forget about your accessories.

Sunglasses are an accessory that are typically under-appreciated once summer is over, but they shouldn't be. In season two's episode, "Four Women and a Funeral," Carrie shows off a funky pair of shades. Sunny days are still happening in the fall season, and it's no time to skimp out on this great accessory.

For a more subtle, yet still fun version of Carrie's sunglasses, check out Maui Jim's Honey Girl sunglasses. The tortoise design would be perfect for fall.

More accessories to complete your look.

Another great outfit from season three is Carrie's dress, jacket, and belt combo while she is ice skating in the episode, "Boy, Girl, Boy, Girl."

Let's talk about the accessory that's pulling this whole outfit together — her belt. A chunky belt can turn a baggy dress into something flattering for a fall date night. All you need is a simple, slightly flowy dress, a cute jacket, and a chunky belt. Once again, your look will seem complex, but once you break it down, it's quite easy.

This Round Buckle Suede Belt by Treasure & Bond from Nordstrom would be an amazing belt to pull together this look.

A colored leather jacket could make your fall look shine.

In season four's episode, "What's Sex Got to Do With It?" Charlotte is dawning a wonderful colored leather jacket. No one said all leather jackets have to be black. A colored leather jacket could be the color you need to infuse into your fall wardrobe, especially a nice red color.

Anthropologie has a great Costello Moto Jacket that comes in a beautiful wine color if you want to take after Charlotte.

A fall necessity — the trench coat.

If there is one outerwear item you should invest in, it's a quality trench coat. In season five's episode, "Cover Girl," Samantha looks like the ultimate business women using the streets of Manhattan as her personal catwalk in her trench coat.

A trench coat can really be the ideal item to pull your whole outfit together and give you some protection from any weird fall weather that may hit.

Want to strut your stuff in a trench coat? Take a peek at Express' Zip Pocket Soft Trench Coat.

Add a bit of flare with a jumpsuit.

In season six's episode, "Hop, Skip, and A Week," Carrie floats into jury duty in style (and we'd expect nothing less).

A jumpsuit is such a fun piece to have as a little surprise in your closet for fall. A jumpsuit can be subtle or a fashionable statement piece. Although they aren't the easiest things to go to the bathroom in, it's worth it.

While this isn't Carrie's style of the jumpsuit to a tee, this Textured Polka Dot Jumpsuit from Anthropologie could be paired with a jacket, have a short-sleeved tee underneath, or stand alone for the warmer fall days.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.