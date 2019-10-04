These individuals have become the inspiration for others who aspire to greater similar heights.

In the face of the many economic hardships that have crippled businesses and resulted in the loss of jobs, some Ghanaians, have no cause to fear due to their massive wealth which keeps growing by the day.

These fabulously rich Ghanaians have been spotted on countless occasions, flaunting their wealth and sharing it with others; especially the less privileged.

Aside their beautiful houses, these rich people have been spotted in their expensive cars in the West African country.

Here are 8 Ghanaians who own several luxurious cars in the country

1. Osei Kwame Despite

Dr Osei Kwame Despite is the CEO of Despite Group of Companies comprising topnotch media houses in Ghana like Peace FM, Okay FM, Neat FM, UTV, and others.

It is a well-known fact that he has love for expensive cars.

Maserati, Ferrari California, Bentley Continental GT, Rolls Royce Ghost, Ford Thunderbird, Ferrari 488 GTB, Rolls Royce Wraith to Benz G-Wagon are some of the cars one can find in his garage.

2. Asamoah Gyan

Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, is one of the highest-paid footballers in the world.

The 33-year-old reportedly earned about 11.8 million pounds per year when he was playing for Shanghai SIPG FC in China. Gyan has a taste for posh cars and powerful houses.

He boasts several luxury cars, including a $400,000 Rolls Royce Phantom and a $250, 000 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG.

3. Ibrah

Ibrah is counted among the very few Ghanaians who live a very flashy lifestyle and ride some of the most expensive cars you could ever find on the roads of Ghana meanwhile his source of wealth is hardly known.

He is noted to flaunt his expensive cars on social media.

4. Ernest Ofori Sarpong

Ernest Ofori Sarpong is the CEO of Special Investment Limited which produces the range of Special Ice products is undoubtedly one of the wealthiest men in Ghana.

Known to be the brother of popular business mogul Osei Kwame Despite, Ofori Sarpong controls an array of businesses as the partner of Despite.

He owns several luxurious cars in the country.

5. Otumfuor Osei Tutu II

Otumfuor Osei Tutu II is the current monarch of the Asante Kingdom. He is by respect and royalty accorded the title, Asantehene.

The King of the Asante Kingdom is known to be the custodian of everything that encompass the Asante Empire, and he is respected all over the world.

The Monarch boasts of a Rolls Royce and a BENZ.

6. Obinim

Bishop Daniel Obinim is a Ghanaian controversial pastor. He is known for flaunting his luxurious cars and even shares some.

Bishop Daniel Obinim has added a new luxurious vehicle to his fleet with a Rolls Royce Ghost Series.

His Rolls Royce Ghost Series is worth about US$300,000.

7. Rev. Obofour

Rev Obofour is considered one of the richest pastors in Ghana currently.

He is known for displaying his luxurious cars in the country.

Recently, he shared some of his cars to some celebrities to celebrate his mum’s 60th birthday.

8. Nana Kwame Bediako

This is Nana Kwame Bediako, CEO of Wonda World Estates, a real estate company with homes in prime areas like Airport Residential Area, Osu and the Cantonments.

He is considered as one of the richest young men in Ghana at the moment, Cheddah as he is popularly called is a lover of cars and not any but luxurious ones of course.