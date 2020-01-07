The influence and impact of these entrepreneurs in the transformation of economies of both developed and developing countries cannot be overemphasised.

From startups to small and medium-sized businesses to large corporations, these people have played and continue to play significant roles in creating jobs, introducing innovative solutions to critical challenges, producing relevant products and services and creating wealth.

Here are some Entrepreneurs in Ghana to watch out for in 2020

1. Selorm Betepe - Selo Art

Selorm is the founder of Selo Art, a sign making company which started as a signwriting shop.

It has grown into the production of complex and intriguing artworks, 3D Signs, pylons, cut out letters and general branding services.

Selorm Betepe1

He is a fine artist by training and has over 18 years experience in sign making.

He is currently the Senior Designer in-charge of Research, Technology and Development at Selo Art, championing the cause of building Africa’s biggest sign centre.

2. Emmanuel Agyei - Campus Trends Ghana

Emmanuel Agyei is the co-founder of Campus Trends Ghana, a marketing firm providing advice, quantitative and qualitative solutions, marketing and communication services to bridge the gap between the firm and the student market.

Emmanuel Agyei

The company provides a variety of detailed services, including but not limited to internet and social media advertising; traditional marketing; research and survey on the student market et al.

In 2016-2017, Campus Trends played an integral part in creating a platform which Ghana Uni Bank used as a payment method where university students could easily pay their fees.

Recently, Campus Trends launched the CAMPUS HEALTH innovative program which seeks to help through advocacy and to educate youth on health issues. Their first campaign, which is the advocacy of HIV/AIDS, has partnered with the University of Ghana Hospital, Ghana Aids Commission, UNAIDS and other institutions.

Emmanuel Agyei was named one of the top 20 Young African Entrepreneurs for 2019.

3. Caleb Annobil - High School Water Product

Caleb Annobil is the CEO of High School Water Product under IYC Life Company Limited, an enterprise which customises sachet water to sell to students at affordable prices.

Caleb Annobil

Currently, IYC Life Company Limited is developing a photonic detecting technology that can be used by anyone to detect water purity level before any intake of water.

Caleb was recently named among the Top 20 Anzisha Prize African Entrepreneurs for 2019.

4. Laura Ethel Akafful - Laurel Gas Resources

Laura Ethel Akafful is the CEO of Laurel Gas Resources, an energy distribution company that uses technology to promote the broad and safe use of Liquefied Petroleum Gas in Ghana.

Laura Ethel Akafful

Laurel gas safety stock and delivery module is safer, affordable and provides high returns on investment than the traditional gas station that is expensive to set up; providing LPG accessibility and last-mile delivery for LPG within 10-30 minutes after order.

Customers order for a cylinder SWAP and a variety of products and services via our website, mobile app, social media and direct calls.

Laura is an advocate for clean energy, and she is hoping to achieve much success in the coming years.

5. Awura Abena Agyeman and Nai-Kwade - Wear Ghana

Awura Abena Agyeman and Nai-Kwade are founders of Wear Ghana, one of the fast-growing fashion brands in Ghana.

The company provides beautiful, quality clothes for both men and women.

Awura Abena Agyeman and Nai-Kwade

Though the brand has been in existence for only three years, it is swiftly becoming a household name in the Ghanaian fashion circles.

Awura Abena and Nai-Kwade look forward to building a great African company, one that delivers superior results, makes a lasting impact and stands the test of time.

6. Kevin Okyere - Springfield Ghana

Kevin Okyere is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Springfield Group. He is a dynamic, astute entrepreneur gifted with skills in business strategy, finance and negotiations for the development of high-end commercial and developmental projects.

Kevin Okyere

He established Springfield Energy in 2008 when he spotted an opportunity in the Ghanaian oil and gas sector for an independent local company.

It deals in the supply of vessels and other forms of logistics, subsea equipment, oil rigs, marine construction equipment and their maintenance to the upstream petroleum industry in Ghana.

Since its existence, Springfield has grown to be one of the leading energy actors in Ghana.

Kevin looks forward to driving force behind Springfield Exploration & Production Ltd to become the first and only independent Ghanaian company.

7. Yvonne Amakwah

Yvonne Amakwah is Ghanaian entrepreneur who produces detergent and cosmetics in the country.

The unique thing about her products is that she uses bamboo to package her cosmetic products instead of the normal plastics used.

Yvonne Amakwah

The move, according to her, is to make her products friendly to the environment.

Yvonne also trains people with disabilities in detergent-making and cosmetics.

Her products have been widely appreciated by clients for two main reasons: the packaging and the fragrance of the shea butter.

For this reason, Yvonne looks forward to creating a larger market this year.