71 celebrity couples who got married this year so far

There are couples that welcomed bundles of joy this year, couples that called it quits, and new couples that no one saw coming. For some stars, 2018 is marked by another milestone — getting married.

Stars like Kit Harington and Rose Leslie walked down the aisle for the first time, while actors like Richard Gere have been previously married.

From Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook to Ellen Page and Emma Portner, these are the celebrity couples that revealed their weddings this year.

Ellen Page and Emma Portner

Page and Portner kicked off 2018 by sharing that they quietly tied the knot. It's unclear when they got married, but they revealed the news with fans on January 3.

"Can't believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife. @emmaportner," Page wrote on Instagram.

Porter echoed similar sentiments on her Instagram post.

"I get to call this incredible woman MY WIFE! @ellenpage I LOVE YOU," the dancer wrote.

Marcus Grodd and Ally Lutar

The former "Bachelorette" and "Bachelor in Paradise" stars got married in Vancouver, Canada.

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef

During an interview with "E! News," the "American Crime Story" star said that he and Yosef got married.

"It feels amazing," Martin said. "I can't introduce him as my fiance. I can't. He's my husband. He's my man."

Ryan Lochte and Kayla Rae Reid

After dating for almost two years and welcoming son Caiden Zane, the couple got married in Gainesville, Florida.

John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh

Stamos and McHugh exchanged vows in California in early February.

The "Full House" star proposed to McHugh at Disneyland in October 2017. The actress gave birth to their first child together in April.

Amy Schumer and Chris Fisher

The actress and comedian married Fisher at a star-studded ceremony that took place in Malibu, California.

During an appearance on NBC's "Today" show a few months later, the "I Feel Pretty" star said that within one month of dating the chef, she knew he was "the one."

Kat Von D and Leafar Seyer

On February 14, Von D revealed that she and Seyer were engaged. A week later, the tattoo artist informed followers that the couple tied the knot.

"Today, I married my soul's mate, my mind's twin, my best friend," she wrote on Instagram.

In June, Von D and the Prayers musician held a formal ceremony, complete with a red theme.

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard

The model opted for a lowkey wedding by showing up to a courthouse with Bear-McClard. Ratajkowski also strayed from conventional white attire, instead wearing a bright pantsuit and black hat.

Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard

Months after getting engaged on Iman's birthday, the couple tied the knot in early March.

Stars like Chrissy Teigen and Odell Beckham Jr. were in attendance at the event, which was held in Los Angeles, California.

In May, the newlyweds revealed that Iman is pregnant with their first child.

Nico Tortorella and Bethany Meyers

"Younger" star Nico Tortorella married longtime partner Bethany Meyers at a courthouse in New York City.

In an article for Them, the couple shared details about their special day — which included "genderbending ensembles" and crowns.

Star Jones and Ricardo Lugo

The former "The View" panelist married Lugo while at sea — on Royal Caribbean's Anthem of the Seas cruise ship. Jones also took to Instagram to share tons of photos from the wedding festivities.

In a Father's Day post, Jones expressed her love for Lugo.

"You're a partner in my life that I value more than you know," she wrote. "You're the father of our son and I've watched how much you love him and he loves you. You're everything I hoped and prayed for as an 'equally yoked' man to share my life and help raise a family with. You're my husband, my friend, the love that I'll always need."

Emma Slater and Sasha Farber

Slater and Farber exchanged vows at a stunning ceremony that took place in March. According to Us Weekly, they danced to Ed Sheeran's "Perfect" and were joined by some familiar faces from "DWTS" — including Julianne Hough and Cheryl Burke.

Richard Sherman and Ashley Moss

NFL player Sherman and Moss traveled to Punta Cana for a beach wedding — and the photos shared by Sherman speak for themselves.

"Couldn't have imagined a better way to share this moment as we begin a new chapter in my our lives," Moss wrote on Instagram.

Mercedes "MJ"Javid and Tommy Feight

"Shahs of Sunset" star Javid wed boyfriend Tommy Feight in April in Los Angeles, California.

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva

The "Pretty Woman" actor surprised everyone when he got married to Silva in April in a civil wedding (Gere and Silva are both Buddhists).

Dule Hill and Jazmyn Simon

In April, the "Suits" star and "Acrimony" actress exchanged vows in Antigua.

"I hit the jackpot in love," Simon told People. "I'm looking forward to waking up every day to his smile. His smile can light up the whole world."

Shanina Shaik and DJ Ruckus

Australian model Shanina Shaik wore a custom dress as she tied the knot with DJ Ruckus in the Bahamas. Their guest list included well-known stars, including Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross.

Aidy Bryant and Conner O'Malley

"Saturday Night Live" star Aidy Bryant got engaged in late 2016 and tied the knot in New York City in April 2018. The comedian wore a white long-sleeved dress and red Prada heels for the big day.

Danielle Staub and Marty Caffrey

"Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Danielle Staub married Marty Caffrey after dating for two years.

According to People, their ceremony took place in the Bahamas. They were joined by fellow reality TV stars Teresa Giudici, Melissa Gorga, and Margaret Josephs.

Drew Scott and Linda Phan

"Property Brothers" star Drew Scott married Linda Phan at a ceremony that took place in Italy in May.

"There was never a thought of doing anything else for both of us," Scott told People. "A whole week to hang out on a beach, enjoy each others' company — that sounded like the perfect wedding to us."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

In one of the most-anticipated weddings of 2018, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exchanged vows at St. George's Chapel. The royal wedding was attended by plenty of celebrities, from Elton John and Priyanka Chopra to Amal and George Clooney.

Tori Kelly and André Murillo

Grammy-nominated singer Tori Kelly married basketball player André Murillo in May.

"Thank you to everyone who made this the most magical day ever. I'm floating. brb." Kelly wrote in her Instagram caption.

Cat Cora and Nicole Ehrlich

Chef Cora wed Ehrlich in May at a ceremony that took place in Santa Barbara, California.

"To share our love and commitment to one another, alongside our six sons, was a dream come true," Cora told Us Weekly. "We couldn't have asked for a more perfect day!"

Hugh Grant and Anna Eberstein

At 57 years old, the actor exchanged vows — and explained what led him to finally commit.

"My wife agrees with me that marriage is a pretty preposterous social construct," he told USA Today. "But when you've got three children, it's a nice thing to do."

Matt Leinart and Josie Loren

In late May, the former NFL player wed "17 Again" star Josie Loren in North Carolina.

"I can't begin to describe all the feels this past weekend as I got to marry the love of my life," Leinart wrote on Instagram.

He added: "There was so much joy and happiness. We laughed (a lot), we cried (a lot) and we drank (a lot)."

Isaiah Mustafa and Lisa Mitchell

"IT: Chapter 2" star Isaiah Mustafa tied the knot with Lisa Mitchell in Texas. The couple was joined by Mustafa's "Shadowhunters" co-stars, among many other guests.

Sasha Pieterse and Hudson Sheaffer

The "Pretty Little Liars" star married Sheaffer at a castle in Ireland. According to People, the actress wore a custom wedding gown from Christian Siriano.

Matthew Lewis and Angela Jones

The "Harry Potter" star married Jones in Italy. According to TMZ, they got engaged in November 2016.

"Not only did I miss @ArcticMonkeys in L.A. but they were performing in Italy at the same time we were there and my wife made me get married instead. Fuming," Lewis jokingly tweeted after exchanging vows, rather than seeing a British band perform.

A.J. Brown and Andre

In June, it was revealed that "Queer Eye" star A.J. Brown tied the knot with boyfriend Andre.

Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter

"The Hills" star married Carter at an Indonesian island after dating for more than four years.

Barron Hilton and Tessa Gräfin von Walderdorff

Hilton and socialite von Walderdorff had a lavish wedding that took place in St. Bart's. Naturally, his famous siblings — Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton — were present at the celebration.

Laura Prepon and Ben Foster

The "Orange Is the New Black" star married Foster in early June.

"Just Married! Thank you for all the love and support. Wishing all of us the good stuff!" Prepon wrote on Instagram.

The couple previously welcomed daughter Ella in August 2017.

Keegan Michael-Key and Elisa Pugliese

A few months after getting engaged in November 2017, Key and Pugliese got married.

"Best. Day. Ever." Keys wrote on Twitter, along with a photo of the newlyweds.

Scotty McCreery and Gabi Dugal

In June, the former "American Idol" winner married his longtime girlfriend in North Carolina.

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie

The "Game of Thrones" actors tied the knot in Scotland. They were joined by co-stars Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Peter Dinklage, and Emilia Clarke.

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook

"The Big Bang Theory" star Kaley Cuoco married Cook after being engaged for less than one year. The actress wore a Reem Acra wedding dress and changed into a white Tadashi Shoji jumpsuit for the reception.

Felicity Jones and Charles Guard

Jones doesn't spill too many details about her personal life. But according to "Entertainment Tonight," the "Star Wars" actress got married in England.

Ashley Greene and Paul Khoury

The "Twilight" star wed longtime love Paul Khoury in California. Greene opted for a custom Katie May wedding dress and a sheer, floral gown for the reception.

Bee Shaffer and Francesco Carrozzini

Shaffer (daughter of Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour) married Carrozzini after being engaged for more than one year. According to the Daily Mail, they tied the knot at a ceremony that took place in Long Island, New York.

Faith Evans and Stevie J

TMZ first reported that singer Faith Evans and Stevie J applied for a marriage license in Las Vegas, Nevada. Not long after, TMZ also reported that the couple got married in their hotel room.

Neither star directly addressed their reported wedding, but Evans took to social media to share a photo of herself with Stevie J — and he referred to them as "The Jordan's."

Laura Wiggins and Kyle Weishaar

"Shameless" actress Wiggins exchanged "I do's" with Weishaar at an outdoor wedding that took place in Georgia. The festivities included three different outfits for Wiggins, her dog Henri dressed in a pin-striped tuxedo (for his "best man" role), and Southern cuisine.

Pusha T and Virginia Williams

Williams and the rapper got married at a star-studded ceremony that was held in Virginia Beach. Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and Pharrell Williams were among the guests in attendance at the celebration.

Beth Behrs and Michael Gladis

The "Mad Men" actor and "2 Broke Girls" star tied the knot in Victor, Idaho.

"I do, we did. Best day of my life," Behrs wrote on Twitter, with a photo of the couple on their wedding day.

Michelle Williams and Phil Elverum

Actress Michelle Williams quietly married musician Phil Elverum in the Adirondacks. The actress opened up about her low-key relationship in an interview with Vanity Fair and how it impacts her daughter Matilda (from her previous relationship with late actor Heath Ledger).

"Obviously I've never once in my life talked about a relationship," Williams said, "But Phil isn't anyone else. And that's worth something. Ultimately the way he loves me is the way I want to live my life on the whole. I work to be free inside of the moment. I parent to let Matilda feel free to be herself, and I am finally loved by someone who makes me feel free."

Joanna Krupa and Douglas Nunes

The model and "Real Housewives of Miami" star took to Instagram to share news of her wedding with fans.

It was a very private and small family gathering ...wish I could have shared it with all the people that I love," Krupa wrote in a photo caption.

Robin Wright and Clement Giraudet

The "House of Cards" actress reportedly exchanged vows with Clement Giraudet.

"It was very intimate and low-key," a source told People. "Robin wanted it to be about them, not a big production."

2 Chainz and Kesha Ward

The rapper married Ward, who he has three children with, in August. Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Lil Wayne, and Alicia Keys were among the guests at the Miami ceremony.

Claire Holt and Andrew Joblon

Less than one year after sharing news of her engagement, "The Originals" star Claire Holt married Andrew Joblon. Holt and Joblon posted photos from the special day, with the actress wearing a mermaid-style dress and the couple's dog, Teddy, also present for the "I do's."

Gregory Smith and Taylor McKay

Approximately one year after revealing their engagement, the two actors got married in Park City, Utah.

Hilary Swank and Philip Schneider

Hilary Swank and Philip Schneider met through a blind date set up by a friend. A year and a half later, they got engaged. In August 2018, it was revealed in Vogue that the actress married Schneider at a private location in California.

Swank wore an Elie Saab Couture wedding gown and "Law and Order" actress Mariska Hargitay was the maid of honor.

Beck Bennett and Jessy Hodges

"Saturday Night Live's" Beck Bennett married longtime girlfriend and actress Jessy Hodges in late August, according to Us Weekly.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk

The actress and TV producer tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony held in New York's tony Hamptons on Saturday, September 29. Paltrow's "Iron Man" co-star Robert Downey Jr, Cameron Diaz, Steven Spielberg, and Jerry Seinfeld, were among the A-List guests in attendance.

Paltrow's mother Blythe Danner told photographers: "It was gorgeous — the most beautiful wedding I've ever seen."

The couple were engaged last year.

Daryl Hannah and Neil Young

There's speculation that the actress and the musician secretly got married began in late August, when fans noticed congratulatory comments from other stars online.

Young confirmed the wedding months later, when he referred the Hannah as his "wife" in a message shared on his website regarding gun control.

Lara Spencer and Rick McVey

Spencer, who is a co-host on ABC's "Good Morning America," married the tech entrepreneur in Vail, Colorado. She wore an Adam Zohar dress and walked down the aisle with her son.

Previously, Spencer was married to David Haffenreffer from 2000 to 2015 and the pair welcomed two kids, Katharine and Duff. McVey also has three daughters from a past marriage.

All five children were present at Spencer and McVey's wedding, according to "E! News."

Katie Lee and Ryan Biegel

The Food Network star married Biegel at a picturesque, small wedding that took place at Da Tommaso Allo Scoglio, which is located in Italy's Amalfi Coast.

According to Lee, the gathering consisted of 40 people in order to have an "intimate" atmosphere.

Prior to their wedding, the pair treated guests to a sailboat ride around the country and had a pizza party on the beach.

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star got married in Malibu, California. Fans of the couple can get a glimpse of the wedding when "RHOBH" returns for season nine.

This isn't the first time Richards and Phyper have tied the knot, though.

Phyper had a short-lived marriage with actress Nicollette Sheridan while Richards was married to Charlie Sheen, who she had two daughters with. Richards also has a child named Eloise, who she adopted in 2011.

Janel Parrish and Chris Long

The "Pretty Little Liars" star married Long in Hawaii after dating for two years.

"I think we're an amazing team," Parrish told Us Weekly. "He's the strongest, kindest person I've ever met."



The actress wore a dress from Inbal Dror while Long wore a custom-made forest green suit, since that's his favorite color. She was also joined at Kualoa Ranch and Private Nature Reserve by "PLL" showrunner I. Marlene King and co-star Brendan Robinson.

Eliza Dushku and Peter Palandjian

The "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star and Palandjian, who's the CEO of Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation, tied the knot in Boston, Massachusetts in August.

Dushku revealed the wedding news in September, by posting a series of photos on Instagram. The images were taken at the Boston Public Library and the deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum.

Nathan Adrian and Hallie Ivester

The Olympic gold medalist got married on September 15 and called it the "best day of my life."

The outdoor wedding took place at Beaulieu Garden in Napa Valley, California, according to People. Ivester wore an off-the-shoulder silk gown while the bridesmaids wore pale pink dresses.

Damien Chazelle and Olivia Hamilton

There's conflicting information regarding when the couple actually got married. In an August 2018 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the "La La Land" director said that they wed in a "spur of the moment" decision in September 2017, a month after they got engaged.

"It was impetuous impatience that propelled us to go to City Hall," Chazelle said.

In September 2018, Us Weekly reported that the couple had a formal ceremony in Point Dume, Malibu.

Charlie Worsham and Kristen Korzenowski

In September, the country singer exchanged vows with Korzenowski at Nashville's Christ the King Catholic Church.

"The best part of the day — or my whole life for that matter — was seeing Kristen walk down the aisle," Worsham told People. "We were so happy walking out of the church we didn't even hear the organ that was playing loudly enough to rattle the pews!"

Alton Brown and Elizabeth Ingram

Following their engagement in April, the Food Network star and designer got married on a boat in Charleston, South Carolina. Brown and Ingram ditched fancy footwear and wore white sneakers. Their two dogs, Francis and Abigail, were also present for the event.

Stephanie Beatriz and Brad Hoss

Beatriz, who fans might recognize from "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," married Hoss in early October. According to Us Weekly, Beatriz's sitcom co-stars also attended.

"Our wedding ceremony was 12 minutes long," the actress wrote on Instagram. "Afterwards, when everyone began partying, we snuck off to do our first toast and then locked ourselves inside an airstream to exchange private vows. It was the most vulnerable, lovely moment; our first as married partners."

Sabrina Bryan and Jordan Lundberg

The actress married her boyfriend of more than six years at Wayne Newton's Casa De Shenandoah in Las Vegas, Nevada. Bryan's "Cheetah Girls" co-star Kiely Williams was the co-matron of honor and her former "Dancing With the Stars" partner, Louis Van Amstel, also attended.

Eva Marcille and Michael Sterling

"Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Marcille married Sterling, who's an attorney, in early October. According to Us Weekly, co-stars Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss, and Porsha Williams were on hand for the celebration.

The couple's son (who the reality star gave birth to in April 2018) and Marcille's daughter from a previous relationship were also present.

Barbara Bush and Craig Coyne

The daughter of George W. Bush and Laura Bush wed Coyne, who's a screenwriter. According to People, they exchanged vows at a small ceremony in Kennebunkport, Maine with 20 family members in attendance.

Maria Menounos and Keven Undergaro

The couple followed up their televised New Year's Eve wedding with a ceremony in Akovos, Greece. She was joined by hundreds of friends and family, and the venue was decorated with plenty of lemon trees.

"Truly a magical fairytale," the TV personality wrote on Instagram.

BD Wong and Richert Schnorr

The "Mr. Robot" star wed Schnorr at Giando on the Water in Brooklyn, New York, according to the New York Times.

"It really kinda is the happiest day of your life," Schnorr wrote on Instagram. "Thanks to my family and friends for the love and words and support and dance moves."

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

Months after the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank exchanged vows at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Princess Eugenie chose not wear a veil with her outfit, and her ballgown-style dress featured floral embroidery and a flowing train. The dress also had low-back design that showcased her scar from a scoliosis correctional surgery.

Read more: All the best moments from Princess Eugenie's wedding that you may have missed

Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson

In September, the "Big Brother" and "Amazing Race" alums revealed that they were expecting their first child together. A few months later, they got married in California.

"Having Jessica side by side with me in everything, it makes us unstoppable," Nickson wrote on Instagram. "Jessica, our family is going to be the greatest and just knowing we have forever together will always put a huge smile on my face."

Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae

Country music star Kane Brown wed Katelyn Jae after dating for two years. They got married at the Mint Springs Farm in Franklin, Tennessee.

"We chose someplace that we both love and can just completely relax and spend time appreciating nature, each other — and no cell service!" they told People.

