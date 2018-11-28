Pulse.ng logo
Lifestyle 71 celebrity couples who got married this year so far

From the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to "Game of Thrones" actors Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, these are all the celebrity couples that tied the knot in 2018.

  • Published:
KIt Harington and Rose Leslie met on the set of "Game of Thrones." play

KIt Harington and Rose Leslie met on the set of "Game of Thrones."

(Jeff Spicer/Getty)

There are couples that welcomed bundles of joy this year, couples that called it quits, and new couples that no one saw coming. For some stars, 2018 is marked by another milestone — getting married.

Stars like Kit Harington and Rose Leslie walked down the aisle for the first time, while actors like Richard Gere have been previously married.

From Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook to Ellen Page and Emma Portner, these are the celebrity couples that revealed their weddings this year.

Ellen Page and Emma Portner

Emma Page and Emma Portner are now a married couple. play

Emma Page and Emma Portner are now a married couple.

(Vivien Killilea/Getty Images)

Page and Portner kicked off 2018 by sharing that they quietly tied the knot. It's unclear when they got married, but they revealed the news with fans on January 3.

"Can't believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife. @emmaportner," Page wrote on Instagram.

Porter echoed similar sentiments on her Instagram post.

"I get to call this incredible woman MY WIFE! @ellenpage I LOVE YOU," the dancer wrote.



Marcus Grodd and Ally Lutar

They met in 2016. play

They met in 2016.

(Ally Lutar/Instagram)

The former "Bachelorette" and "Bachelor in Paradise" stars got married in Vancouver, Canada.



Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MARCH 04: Jwan Yosef (L) and Ricky Martin attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. play

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MARCH 04: Jwan Yosef (L) and Ricky Martin attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.

(Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

During an interview with "E! News," the "American Crime Story" star said that he and Yosef got married.

"It feels amazing," Martin said. "I can't introduce him as my fiance. I can't. He's my husband. He's my man."



Ryan Lochte and Kayla Rae Reid

They have one child together. play

They have one child together.

(Ryan Lochte/Instagram)

After dating for almost two years and welcoming son Caiden Zane, the couple got married in Gainesville, Florida.



John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh

John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh play

John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh

(Rachel Murray/Getty Images)

Stamos and McHugh exchanged vows in California in early February.

The "Full House" star proposed to McHugh at Disneyland in October 2017. The actress gave birth to their first child together in April.



Amy Schumer and Chris Fisher

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 10: Amy Schumer (L) and Chris Fischer attend the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 10, 2018 in New York City. play

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 10: Amy Schumer (L) and Chris Fischer attend the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 10, 2018 in New York City.

(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

The actress and comedian married Fisher at a star-studded ceremony that took place in Malibu, California.

During an appearance on NBC's "Today" show a few months later, the "I Feel Pretty" star said that within one month of dating the chef, she knew he was "the one."



Kat Von D and Leafar Seyer

She is pregnant with their first child. play

She is pregnant with their first child.

(Kat Von D/Instagram)

On February 14, Von D revealed that she and Seyer were engaged. A week later, the tattoo artist informed followers that the couple tied the knot.

"Today, I married my soul's mate, my mind's twin, my best friend," she wrote on Instagram.

In June, Von D and the Prayers musician held a formal ceremony, complete with a red theme.



Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MARCH 04: Sebastian Bear-McClard (L) and Belvedere Ambassador Emily Ratajkowski attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. play

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MARCH 04: Sebastian Bear-McClard (L) and Belvedere Ambassador Emily Ratajkowski attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.

(Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

The model opted for a lowkey wedding by showing up to a courthouse with Bear-McClard. Ratajkowski also strayed from conventional white attire, instead wearing a bright pantsuit and black hat.



Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard

Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard play

Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard

(Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images)

Months after getting engaged on Iman's birthday, the couple tied the knot in early March.

Stars like Chrissy Teigen and Odell Beckham Jr. were in attendance at the event, which was held in Los Angeles, California.

In May, the newlyweds revealed that Iman is pregnant with their first child.



Nico Tortorella and Bethany Meyers

NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 06: Nico Tortorella and Bethany Meyers attend the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. play

NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 06: Nico Tortorella and Bethany Meyers attend the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.

(Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT)

"Younger" star Nico Tortorella married longtime partner Bethany Meyers at a courthouse in New York City.

In an article for Them, the couple shared details about their special day — which included "genderbending ensembles" and crowns.



Star Jones and Ricardo Lugo

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 23: Ricardo Lugo and Star Jones attend Gabrielle's Angel Foundation's Angel Ball 2017 at Cipriani Wall Street on October 23, 2017 in New York City. play

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 23: Ricardo Lugo and Star Jones attend Gabrielle's Angel Foundation's Angel Ball 2017 at Cipriani Wall Street on October 23, 2017 in New York City.

(Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Gabrielle's Angel Foundation For Cancer Research)

The former "The View" panelist married Lugo while at sea — on Royal Caribbean's Anthem of the Seas cruise ship. Jones also took to Instagram to share tons of photos from the wedding festivities.

In a Father's Day post, Jones expressed her love for Lugo.

"You're a partner in my life that I value more than you know," she wrote. "You're the father of our son and I've watched how much you love him and he loves you. You're everything I hoped and prayed for as an 'equally yoked' man to share my life and help raise a family with. You're my husband, my friend, the love that I'll always need."



Emma Slater and Sasha Farber

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 22: Professional dancers Emma Slater and Sasha Farber attend ABC's 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 23 Finale at The Grove on November 22, 2016 in Los Angeles, California play

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 22: Professional dancers Emma Slater and Sasha Farber attend ABC's 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 23 Finale at The Grove on November 22, 2016 in Los Angeles, California

(Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Slater and Farber exchanged vows at a stunning ceremony that took place in March. According to Us Weekly, they danced to Ed Sheeran's "Perfect" and were joined by some familiar faces from "DWTS" — including Julianne Hough and Cheryl Burke.



Richard Sherman and Ashley Moss

In 2015, they welcomed a child together and got engaged. play

In 2015, they welcomed a child together and got engaged.

(Ashley Moss/Instagram)

NFL player Sherman and Moss traveled to Punta Cana for a beach wedding — and the photos shared by Sherman speak for themselves.

"Couldn't have imagined a better way to share this moment as we begin a new chapter in my our lives," Moss wrote on Instagram.



Mercedes "MJ"Javid and Tommy Feight

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MAY 09: (L-R) Tommy and Mercedes Javid attend the ABCs Annual Mother's Day Luncheon at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on May 9, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. play

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MAY 09: (L-R) Tommy and Mercedes Javid attend the ABCs Annual Mother's Day Luncheon at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on May 9, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.

(Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

"Shahs of Sunset" star Javid wed boyfriend Tommy Feight in April in Los Angeles, California.



Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva play

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva

(Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

The "Pretty Woman" actor surprised everyone when he got married to Silva in April in a civil wedding (Gere and Silva are both Buddhists).



Dule Hill and Jazmyn Simon

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 06: Jazmyn Simon (L) and Dule Hill attend the HBO LUXURY LOUNGE presented by ANCESTRY on January 6, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. play

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 06: Jazmyn Simon (L) and Dule Hill attend the HBO LUXURY LOUNGE presented by ANCESTRY on January 6, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.

(Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for Mediaplacement)

In April, the "Suits" star and "Acrimony" actress exchanged vows in Antigua.

"I hit the jackpot in love," Simon told People. "I'm looking forward to waking up every day to his smile. His smile can light up the whole world."



Shanina Shaik and DJ Ruckus

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 25: Shanina Shaik (L) and DJ Ruckus attend the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party in association with V Magazine on January 25, 2018 in New York City. play

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 25: Shanina Shaik (L) and DJ Ruckus attend the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party in association with V Magazine on January 25, 2018 in New York City.

(Jared Siskin/Getty Images for Warner Music Group)

Australian model Shanina Shaik wore a custom dress as she tied the knot with DJ Ruckus in the Bahamas. Their guest list included well-known stars, including Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross.



Aidy Bryant and Conner O'Malley

They have known each other for years. play

They have known each other for years.

(Aidy Bryant/Instagram)

"Saturday Night Live" star Aidy Bryant got engaged in late 2016 and tied the knot in New York City in April 2018. The comedian wore a white long-sleeved dress and red Prada heels for the big day.



Danielle Staub and Marty Caffrey

Their engagement was revealed in May 2017. play

Their engagement was revealed in May 2017.

(Danielle Staub/Instagram)

"Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Danielle Staub married Marty Caffrey after dating for two years.

According to People, their ceremony took place in the Bahamas. They were joined by fellow reality TV stars Teresa Giudici, Melissa Gorga, and Margaret Josephs.



Drew Scott and Linda Phan

INGLEWOOD, CA - APRIL 19: Drew Scott (L) and Linda Phan attend WE Day California at The Forum on April 19, 2018 in Inglewood, California. play

INGLEWOOD, CA - APRIL 19: Drew Scott (L) and Linda Phan attend WE Day California at The Forum on April 19, 2018 in Inglewood, California.

(Jesse Grant/Getty Images for WE)

"Property Brothers" star Drew Scott married Linda Phan at a ceremony that took place in Italy in May.

"There was never a thought of doing anything else for both of us," Scott told People. "A whole week to hang out on a beach, enjoy each others' company — that sounded like the perfect wedding to us."



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle play

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

(WPA Pool)

In one of the most-anticipated weddings of 2018, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exchanged vows at St. George's Chapel. The royal wedding was attended by plenty of celebrities, from Elton John and Priyanka Chopra to Amal and George Clooney.



Tori Kelly and André Murillo

Murillo proposed in September 2017. play

Murillo proposed in September 2017.

(Tori Kelly/Instagram)

Grammy-nominated singer Tori Kelly married basketball player André Murillo in May.

"Thank you to everyone who made this the most magical day ever. I'm floating. brb." Kelly wrote in her Instagram caption.



Cat Cora and Nicole Ehrlich

They both have children from prior marriages. play

They both have children from prior marriages.

(Cat Cora/Instagram)

Chef Cora wed Ehrlich in May at a ceremony that took place in Santa Barbara, California.

"To share our love and commitment to one another, alongside our six sons, was a dream come true," Cora told Us Weekly. "We couldn't have asked for a more perfect day!"



Hugh Grant and Anna Eberstein

Hugh Grant and Anna Eberstein play

Hugh Grant and Anna Eberstein

(Frazer Harrison/Golden Globes)

At 57 years old, the actor exchanged vows — and explained what led him to finally commit.

"My wife agrees with me that marriage is a pretty preposterous social construct," he told USA Today. "But when you've got three children, it's a nice thing to do."



Matt Leinart and Josie Loren

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 02: Actress Josie Loren and pro athelete Matt Leinart and xxx attends the 22nd Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's Oscar Viewing Party on March 2, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. play

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 02: Actress Josie Loren and pro athelete Matt Leinart and xxx attends the 22nd Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's Oscar Viewing Party on March 2, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.

(Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

In late May, the former NFL player wed "17 Again" star Josie Loren in North Carolina.

"I can't begin to describe all the feels this past weekend as I got to marry the love of my life," Leinart wrote on Instagram.

He added: "There was so much joy and happiness. We laughed (a lot), we cried (a lot) and we drank (a lot)."



Isaiah Mustafa and Lisa Mitchell

They got engaged in 2016. play

They got engaged in 2016.

(Isaiah Mustafa/Instagram)

"IT: Chapter 2" star Isaiah Mustafa tied the knot with Lisa Mitchell in Texas. The couple was joined by Mustafa's "Shadowhunters" co-stars, among many other guests.



Sasha Pieterse and Hudson Sheaffer

GREAT EXUMA, BAHAMAS - JUNE 04: Hudson Sheaffer (L) and Sasha Pieterse attend Sandals Emerald Bay Celebrity Golf Weekend on June 4, 2016 in Great Exuma, Bahamas. play

GREAT EXUMA, BAHAMAS - JUNE 04: Hudson Sheaffer (L) and Sasha Pieterse attend Sandals Emerald Bay Celebrity Golf Weekend on June 4, 2016 in Great Exuma, Bahamas.

(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sandals)

The "Pretty Little Liars" star married Sheaffer at a castle in Ireland. According to People, the actress wore a custom wedding gown from Christian Siriano.



Matthew Lewis and Angela Jones

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 02: Actors Matthew Lewis and Angela Jones attend Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' premiere at El Capitan Theatre on March 2, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. play

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 02: Actors Matthew Lewis and Angela Jones attend Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' premiere at El Capitan Theatre on March 2, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The "Harry Potter" star married Jones in Italy. According to TMZ, they got engaged in November 2016.

"Not only did I miss @ArcticMonkeys in L.A. but they were performing in Italy at the same time we were there and my wife made me get married instead. Fuming," Lewis jokingly tweeted after exchanging vows, rather than seeing a British band perform.



A.J. Brown and Andre

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 31: Tan France, AJ Brown on stage #NETFLIXFYSEE Event For 'Queer Eye' at Netflix FYSEE At Raleigh Studios on May 31, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. play

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 31: Tan France, AJ Brown on stage #NETFLIXFYSEE Event For 'Queer Eye' at Netflix FYSEE At Raleigh Studios on May 31, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

In June, it was revealed that "Queer Eye" star A.J. Brown tied the knot with boyfriend Andre.



Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 14: TV personality Brody Jenner (L) and blogger Kaitlynn Carter attend VH1's 'Barely Famous' Season 2 Party on June 14, 2016 in West Hollywood, California. play

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 14: TV personality Brody Jenner (L) and blogger Kaitlynn Carter attend VH1's 'Barely Famous' Season 2 Party on June 14, 2016 in West Hollywood, California.

(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for VH1)

"The Hills" star married Carter at an Indonesian island after dating for more than four years.



Barron Hilton and Tessa Gräfin von Walderdorff

Barron Hilton married Tessa von Walderdorff this weekend in St. Barts. play

Barron Hilton married Tessa von Walderdorff this weekend in St. Barts.

(@NickyHilton/Instagram)

Hilton and socialite von Walderdorff had a lavish wedding that took place in St. Bart's. Naturally, his famous siblings — Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton — were present at the celebration.



Laura Prepon and Ben Foster

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 22: Actor Laura Prepon and Ben Foster attends the 'Final Portrait' New York Screening at Guggenheim Museum on March 22, 2018 in New York City. play

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 22: Actor Laura Prepon and Ben Foster attends the 'Final Portrait' New York Screening at Guggenheim Museum on March 22, 2018 in New York City.

(Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

The "Orange Is the New Black" star married Foster in early June.

"Just Married! Thank you for all the love and support. Wishing all of us the good stuff!" Prepon wrote on Instagram.

The couple previously welcomed daughter Ella in August 2017.



Keegan Michael-Key and Elisa Pugliese

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 25: Keegan-Michael Key (L) and Elisa Pugliese attend the premiere of Disney And Marvel's 'Ant-Man And The Wasp' on June 25, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. play

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 25: Keegan-Michael Key (L) and Elisa Pugliese attend the premiere of Disney And Marvel's 'Ant-Man And The Wasp' on June 25, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

(Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

A few months after getting engaged in November 2017, Key and Pugliese got married.

"Best. Day. Ever." Keys wrote on Twitter, along with a photo of the newlyweds.



Scotty McCreery and Gabi Dugal

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 08: Gabi Dugal and Singer Scotty McCreery attends the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 8, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. play

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 08: Gabi Dugal and Singer Scotty McCreery attends the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 8, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.

(Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

In June, the former "American Idol" winner married his longtime girlfriend in North Carolina.



Kit Harington and Rose Leslie

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie play

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie

(Anthony Harvey/Stringer/Getty)

The "Game of Thrones" actors tied the knot in Scotland. They were joined by co-stars Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Peter Dinklage, and Emilia Clarke.



Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actress Kaley Cuoco (R) and Karl Cook attend The 2017 InStyle and Warner Bros. 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. play

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actress Kaley Cuoco (R) and Karl Cook attend The 2017 InStyle and Warner Bros. 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.

(John Sciulli/Getty Images)

"The Big Bang Theory" star Kaley Cuoco married Cook after being engaged for less than one year. The actress wore a Reem Acra wedding dress and changed into a white Tadashi Shoji jumpsuit for the reception.



Felicity Jones and Charles Guard

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 26: Actress Felicity Jones, recipient of the Award of Excellence in Acting, attends the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards brought to you by the Coca-Cola Company at Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 26, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. play

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 26: Actress Felicity Jones, recipient of the Award of Excellence in Acting, attends the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards brought to you by the Coca-Cola Company at Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 26, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

(Ethan Miller/Getty Images for CinemaCon)

Jones doesn't spill too many details about her personal life. But according to "Entertainment Tonight," the "Star Wars" actress got married in England.



Ashley Greene and Paul Khoury

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 14: Actress Ashley Greene and Paul Khoury arrive at the Premiere of Sony Pictures' 'Baby Driver' at Ace Hotel on June 14, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. play

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 14: Actress Ashley Greene and Paul Khoury arrive at the Premiere of Sony Pictures' 'Baby Driver' at Ace Hotel on June 14, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The "Twilight" star wed longtime love Paul Khoury in California. Greene opted for a custom Katie May wedding dress and a sheer, floral gown for the reception.



Bee Shaffer and Francesco Carrozzini

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Francesco Carrozzini and Bee Shaffer attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion &amp; The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. play

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Francesco Carrozzini and Bee Shaffer attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.

(Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Shaffer (daughter of Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour) married Carrozzini after being engaged for more than one year. According to the Daily Mail, they tied the knot at a ceremony that took place in Long Island, New York.



Faith Evans and Stevie J

NASHVILLE, TN - AUGUST 16: Faith Evans (L) and Stevie J (R) attend the 2018 Black Music Honors at Tennessee Performing Arts Center on August 16, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. play

NASHVILLE, TN - AUGUST 16: Faith Evans (L) and Stevie J (R) attend the 2018 Black Music Honors at Tennessee Performing Arts Center on August 16, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.

(Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

TMZ first reported that singer Faith Evans and Stevie J applied for a marriage license in Las Vegas, Nevada. Not long after, TMZ also reported that the couple got married in their hotel room.

Neither star directly addressed their reported wedding, but Evans took to social media to share a photo of herself with Stevie J — and he referred to them as "The Jordan's."



Laura Wiggins and Kyle Weishaar

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - APRIL 18: Laura Wiggins attends the CASA Of Los Angeles' 2018 Evening To Foster Dreams Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 18, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California play

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - APRIL 18: Laura Wiggins attends the CASA Of Los Angeles' 2018 Evening To Foster Dreams Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 18, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California

(Rich Fury/Getty Images)

"Shameless" actress Wiggins exchanged "I do's" with Weishaar at an outdoor wedding that took place in Georgia. The festivities included three different outfits for Wiggins, her dog Henri dressed in a pin-striped tuxedo (for his "best man" role), and Southern cuisine.



Pusha T and Virginia Williams

NORFOLK, VA - DECEMBER 16: (L-R) Tammy Brook, Pusha T and Virginia Williams Present '1000 Shoes For 1000 Smiles' Christmas Shoe Giveaway Sponsored by Adidas at Norview Community Center on December 16, 2013 in Norfolk, Virginia. play

NORFOLK, VA - DECEMBER 16: (L-R) Tammy Brook, Pusha T and Virginia Williams Present '1000 Shoes For 1000 Smiles' Christmas Shoe Giveaway Sponsored by Adidas at Norview Community Center on December 16, 2013 in Norfolk, Virginia.

(Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Pusha T)

Williams and the rapper got married at a star-studded ceremony that was held in Virginia Beach. Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and Pharrell Williams were among the guests in attendance at the celebration.



Beth Behrs and Michael Gladis

BEL AIR, CA - OCTOBER 20: Actor Michael Gladis and honoree Beth Behrs attend ASPCA's Los Angeles Benefit on October 20, 2016 in Bel Air, California. play

BEL AIR, CA - OCTOBER 20: Actor Michael Gladis and honoree Beth Behrs attend ASPCA's Los Angeles Benefit on October 20, 2016 in Bel Air, California.

(Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for ASPCA)

The "Mad Men" actor and "2 Broke Girls" star tied the knot in Victor, Idaho.

"I do, we did. Best day of my life," Behrs wrote on Twitter, with a photo of the couple on their wedding day.



Michelle Williams and Phil Elverum

Michelle Williams arrives at the world premiere of "All the Money in the World" at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. play

Michelle Williams arrives at the world premiere of "All the Money in the World" at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Actress Michelle Williams quietly married musician Phil Elverum in the Adirondacks. The actress opened up about her low-key relationship in an interview with Vanity Fair and how it impacts her daughter Matilda (from her previous relationship with late actor Heath Ledger).

"Obviously I've never once in my life talked about a relationship," Williams said, "But Phil isn't anyone else. And that's worth something. Ultimately the way he loves me is the way I want to live my life on the whole. I work to be free inside of the moment. I parent to let Matilda feel free to be herself, and I am finally loved by someone who makes me feel free."



Joanna Krupa and Douglas Nunes

Joanna Krupa and Douglas Nunes revealed their engagement in March 2018. play

Joanna Krupa and Douglas Nunes revealed their engagement in March 2018.

(Joanna Krupa/Instagram)

The model and "Real Housewives of Miami" star took to Instagram to share news of her wedding with fans.

It was a very private and small family gathering ...wish I could have shared it with all the people that I love," Krupa wrote in a photo caption.



Robin Wright and Clement Giraudet

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 01: Robin Wright attends the Vogue Party as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018 at Le Petit Palais on October 1, 2017 in Paris, France. play

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 01: Robin Wright attends the Vogue Party as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018 at Le Petit Palais on October 1, 2017 in Paris, France.

(Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

The "House of Cards" actress reportedly exchanged vows with Clement Giraudet.

"It was very intimate and low-key," a source told People. "Robin wanted it to be about them, not a big production."



2 Chainz and Kesha Ward

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Kesha Ward and 2 Chainz attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion &amp; The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. play

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Kesha Ward and 2 Chainz attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.

(Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

The rapper married Ward, who he has three children with, in August. Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Lil Wayne, and Alicia Keys were among the guests at the Miami ceremony.



Claire Holt and Andrew Joblon

Claire Holt and Andrew Joblon revealed their engagement in December 2017. play

Claire Holt and Andrew Joblon revealed their engagement in December 2017.

(Claire Holt/Instagram)

Less than one year after sharing news of her engagement, "The Originals" star Claire Holt married Andrew Joblon. Holt and Joblon posted photos from the special day, with the actress wearing a mermaid-style dress and the couple's dog, Teddy, also present for the "I do's."



Gregory Smith and Taylor McKay

ORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 03: Actors Taylor McKay and Gregory Smith attend the 3rd Annual TIFF Gala during the 2014 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 3, 2014 in Toronto, Canada. play

ORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 03: Actors Taylor McKay and Gregory Smith attend the 3rd Annual TIFF Gala during the 2014 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 3, 2014 in Toronto, Canada.

(Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

Approximately one year after revealing their engagement, the two actors got married in Park City, Utah.



Hilary Swank and Philip Schneider

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA - MAY 11: Hilary Swank attends the For Your Consideration Event for FX's 'Trust' at Saban Media Center on May 11, 2018 in North Hollywood, California. play

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA - MAY 11: Hilary Swank attends the For Your Consideration Event for FX's 'Trust' at Saban Media Center on May 11, 2018 in North Hollywood, California.

(Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

Hilary Swank and Philip Schneider met through a blind date set up by a friend. A year and a half later, they got engaged. In August 2018, it was revealed in Vogue that the actress married Schneider at a private location in California.

Swank wore an Elie Saab Couture wedding gown and "Law and Order" actress Mariska Hargitay was the maid of honor.



Beck Bennett and Jessy Hodges

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 21: Jessy Hodges and Beck Bennett attend the after party for the premiere of HBO's 'Barry' at NeueHouse Hollywood on March 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. play

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 21: Jessy Hodges and Beck Bennett attend the after party for the premiere of HBO's 'Barry' at NeueHouse Hollywood on March 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

(Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

"Saturday Night Live's" Beck Bennett married longtime girlfriend and actress Jessy Hodges in late August, according to Us Weekly.



Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk

gwyneth paltrow and brad falchuk play

gwyneth paltrow and brad falchuk

(Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Baby2Baby and Randy Shropshire/Getty Images)

The actress and TV producer tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony held in New York's tony Hamptons on Saturday, September 29. Paltrow's "Iron Man" co-star Robert Downey Jr, Cameron Diaz, Steven Spielberg, and Jerry Seinfeld, were among the A-List guests in attendance.

Paltrow's mother Blythe Danner told photographers: "It was gorgeous — the most beautiful wedding I've ever seen."

The couple were engaged last year.



Daryl Hannah and Neil Young

Daryl Hannah and Neil Young play

Daryl Hannah and Neil Young

(Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

There's speculation that the actress and the musician secretly got married began in late August, when fans noticed congratulatory comments from other stars online.

Young confirmed the wedding months later, when he referred the Hannah as his "wife" in a message shared on his website regarding gun control.



Lara Spencer and Rick McVey

They got engaged in January 2018. play

They got engaged in January 2018.

(Lara Spencer/Instagram)

Spencer, who is a co-host on ABC's "Good Morning America," married the tech entrepreneur in Vail, Colorado. She wore an Adam Zohar dress and walked down the aisle with her son.

Previously, Spencer was married to David Haffenreffer from 2000 to 2015 and the pair welcomed two kids, Katharine and Duff. McVey also has three daughters from a past marriage.

All five children were present at Spencer and McVey's wedding, according to "E! News."



Katie Lee and Ryan Biegel

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 13: Katie Lee and Ryan Biegel attend Food Network's 25th Birthday Party Celebration at the 11th annual New York City Wine &amp; Food Festival at Pier 92 on October 13, 2018 in New York City. play

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 13: Katie Lee and Ryan Biegel attend Food Network's 25th Birthday Party Celebration at the 11th annual New York City Wine & Food Festival at Pier 92 on October 13, 2018 in New York City.

(Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Food Network)

The Food Network star married Biegel at a picturesque, small wedding that took place at Da Tommaso Allo Scoglio, which is located in Italy's Amalfi Coast.

According to Lee, the gathering consisted of 40 people in order to have an "intimate" atmosphere.

Prior to their wedding, the pair treated guests to a sailboat ride around the country and had a pizza party on the beach.



Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - SEPTEMBER 29: Aaron Phypers and Denise Richards attend American Humane's 2018 American Humane Hero Dog Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on September 29, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. play

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - SEPTEMBER 29: Aaron Phypers and Denise Richards attend American Humane's 2018 American Humane Hero Dog Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on September 29, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.

(Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star got married in Malibu, California. Fans of the couple can get a glimpse of the wedding when "RHOBH" returns for season nine.

This isn't the first time Richards and Phyper have tied the knot, though.

Phyper had a short-lived marriage with actress Nicollette Sheridan while Richards was married to Charlie Sheen, who she had two daughters with. Richards also has a child named Eloise, who she adopted in 2011.



Janel Parrish and Chris Long

They got engaged in October 2017. play

They got engaged in October 2017.

(Janel Parrish/Instagram)

The "Pretty Little Liars" star married Long in Hawaii after dating for two years.

"I think we're an amazing team," Parrish told Us Weekly. "He's the strongest, kindest person I've ever met."

The actress wore a dress from Inbal Dror while Long wore a custom-made forest green suit, since that's his favorite color. She was also joined at Kualoa Ranch and Private Nature Reserve by "PLL" showrunner I. Marlene King and co-star Brendan Robinson.



Eliza Dushku and Peter Palandjian

BOSTON, MA - JULY 29: Peter Palandjian and actress Eliza Dushku attend the grand re-opening of Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre with the gala performance of 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' after party at Museum of Fine Arts Boston on July 29, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. play

BOSTON, MA - JULY 29: Peter Palandjian and actress Eliza Dushku attend the grand re-opening of Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre with the gala performance of 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' after party at Museum of Fine Arts Boston on July 29, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts.

(Paul Marotta/Getty Images for Emerson Colonial Theatre)

The "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star and Palandjian, who's the CEO of Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation, tied the knot in Boston, Massachusetts in August.

Dushku revealed the wedding news in September, by posting a series of photos on Instagram. The images were taken at the Boston Public Library and the deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum.



Nathan Adrian and Hallie Ivester

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 19: Swimmer Nathan Adrian attends the 2017 USA Swimming Golden Goggle Awards at J.W. Marriott at L.A. Live on November 19, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. play

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 19: Swimmer Nathan Adrian attends the 2017 USA Swimming Golden Goggle Awards at J.W. Marriott at L.A. Live on November 19, 2017, in Los Angeles, California.

(Kevork Djansezian)

The Olympic gold medalist got married on September 15 and called it the "best day of my life."

The outdoor wedding took place at Beaulieu Garden in Napa Valley, California, according to People. Ivester wore an off-the-shoulder silk gown while the bridesmaids wore pale pink dresses.



Damien Chazelle and Olivia Hamilton

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 03: Damien Chazelle and Olivia Hamilton attend the 2018 LACMA Art + Film Gala at LACMA on November 03, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. play

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 03: Damien Chazelle and Olivia Hamilton attend the 2018 LACMA Art + Film Gala at LACMA on November 03, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

(Jesse Grant/Getty Images)

There's conflicting information regarding when the couple actually got married. In an August 2018 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the "La La Land" director said that they wed in a "spur of the moment" decision in September 2017, a month after they got engaged.

"It was impetuous impatience  that propelled us to go to City Hall," Chazelle said.

In September 2018, Us Weekly reported that the couple had a formal ceremony in Point Dume, Malibu.



Charlie Worsham and Kristen Korzenowski

NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 22: Gary Worsham, singer-songwriter Charlie Worsham and Kristen Korzenowski take photos at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Medallion Ceremony to celebrate 2017 hall of fame inductees Alan Jackson, Jerry Reed And Don Schlitz at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 22, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. play

NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 22: Gary Worsham, singer-songwriter Charlie Worsham and Kristen Korzenowski take photos at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Medallion Ceremony to celebrate 2017 hall of fame inductees Alan Jackson, Jerry Reed And Don Schlitz at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 22, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.

(Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Music Hall Of Fame & Museum)

In September, the country singer exchanged vows with Korzenowski at Nashville's Christ the King Catholic Church.

"The best part of the day — or my whole life for that matter — was seeing Kristen walk down the aisle," Worsham told People. "We were so happy walking out of the church we didn't even hear the organ that was playing loudly enough to rattle the pews!"



Alton Brown and Elizabeth Ingram

They met in 2016. play

They met in 2016.

(Alton Brown/Instagram)

Following their engagement in April, the Food Network star and designer got married on a boat in Charleston, South Carolina. Brown and Ingram ditched fancy footwear and wore white sneakers. Their two dogs, Francis and Abigail, were also present for the event.



Stephanie Beatriz and Brad Hoss

CENTURY CITY, CA - APRIL 19: Stephanie Beatriz (L) and Brad Hoss attend the Annenberg Space for Photography's 'Not An Ostrich' Exhibit Opening Party at the Annenberg Space For Photography on April 19, 2018 in Century City, California. play

CENTURY CITY, CA - APRIL 19: Stephanie Beatriz (L) and Brad Hoss attend the Annenberg Space for Photography's 'Not An Ostrich' Exhibit Opening Party at the Annenberg Space For Photography on April 19, 2018 in Century City, California.

(Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Annenberg Space for Photography)

Beatriz, who fans might recognize from "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," married Hoss in early October. According to Us Weekly, Beatriz's sitcom co-stars also attended.

"Our wedding ceremony was 12 minutes long," the actress wrote on Instagram. "Afterwards, when everyone began partying, we snuck off to do our first toast and then locked ourselves inside an airstream to exchange private vows. It was the most vulnerable, lovely moment; our first as married partners."



Sabrina Bryan and Jordan Lundberg

The couple got engaged in April 2017. play

The couple got engaged in April 2017.

(Sabrina Bryan/Instagram)

The actress married her boyfriend of more than six years at Wayne Newton's Casa De Shenandoah in Las Vegas, Nevada. Bryan's "Cheetah Girls" co-star Kiely Williams was the co-matron of honor and her former "Dancing With the Stars" partner, Louis Van Amstel, also attended.



Eva Marcille and Michael Sterling

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 25: Eva Marcille (L) at the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Square on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. play

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 25: Eva Marcille (L) at the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Square on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

(Maury Phillips/Getty Images)

"Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Marcille married Sterling, who's an attorney, in early October. According to Us Weekly, co-stars Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss, and Porsha Williams were on hand for the celebration.

The couple's son (who the reality star gave birth to in April 2018) and Marcille's daughter from a previous relationship were also present.



Barbara Bush and Craig Coyne

GREENWICH, CT - JUNE 02: Barbara Bush attends the WMC Health's Global Health Care Town Hall Panel for Bending The Arc, during the Greenwich International Film Festival, Day 2 on June 2, 2017 in Greenwich, Connecticut. play

GREENWICH, CT - JUNE 02: Barbara Bush attends the WMC Health's Global Health Care Town Hall Panel for Bending The Arc, during the Greenwich International Film Festival, Day 2 on June 2, 2017 in Greenwich, Connecticut.

(Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Greenwich International Film Festival)

The daughter of George W. Bush and Laura Bush wed Coyne, who's a screenwriter. According to People, they exchanged vows at a small ceremony in Kennebunkport, Maine with 20 family members in attendance.



Maria Menounos and Keven Undergaro

SANTA MONICA, CA - JUNE 25: Keven Undergaro and Maria Menounos attend the 2018 NBA Awards Show at Barker Hangar on June 25, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. play

SANTA MONICA, CA - JUNE 25: Keven Undergaro and Maria Menounos attend the 2018 NBA Awards Show at Barker Hangar on June 25, 2018 in Santa Monica, California.

(Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

The couple followed up their televised New Year's Eve wedding with a ceremony in Akovos, Greece. She was joined by hundreds of friends and family, and the venue was decorated with plenty of lemon trees.

"Truly a magical fairytale," the TV personality wrote on Instagram.



BD Wong and Richert Schnorr

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 19: Richert Schnorr and B.D. Wong attend The Trevor Project TrevorLIVE NYC 2017 at Marriott Marquis Times Square on June 19, 2017 in New York City. play

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 19: Richert Schnorr and B.D. Wong attend The Trevor Project TrevorLIVE NYC 2017 at Marriott Marquis Times Square on June 19, 2017 in New York City.

(Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for The Trevor Project)

The "Mr. Robot" star wed Schnorr at Giando on the Water in Brooklyn, New York, according to the New York Times.

"It really kinda is the happiest day of your life," Schnorr wrote on Instagram. "Thanks to my family and friends for the love and words and support and dance moves."



Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank play

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

(Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

Months after the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank exchanged vows at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Princess Eugenie chose not wear a veil with her outfit, and her ballgown-style dress featured floral embroidery and a flowing train. The dress also had low-back design that showcased her scar from a scoliosis correctional surgery.

Read more: All the best moments from Princess Eugenie's wedding that you may have missed



Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson

SANTA MONICA, CA - NOVEMBER 11: Jessica Graf (L) and Cody Nickson attend the People's Choice Awards 2018 at Barker Hangar on November 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. play

SANTA MONICA, CA - NOVEMBER 11: Jessica Graf (L) and Cody Nickson attend the People's Choice Awards 2018 at Barker Hangar on November 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California.

(Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

In September, the "Big Brother" and "Amazing Race" alums revealed that they were expecting their first child together. A few months later, they got married in California.

"Having Jessica side by side with me in everything, it makes us unstoppable," Nickson wrote on Instagram. "Jessica, our family is going to be the greatest and just knowing we have forever together will always put a huge smile on my face."



Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae

LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 15: Katelyn Jae (L) and Kane Brown attend the 19th annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. play

LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 15: Katelyn Jae (L) and Kane Brown attend the 19th annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

(David Becker/Getty Images for LARAS)

Country music star Kane Brown wed Katelyn Jae after dating for two years. They got married at the Mint Springs Farm in Franklin, Tennessee.

"We chose someplace that we both love and can just completely relax and spend time appreciating nature, each other — and no cell service!" they told People.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.



