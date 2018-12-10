7 tips that can save you money at Bed Bath & Beyond

news

Bed Bath and Beyond is a store with seemingly endless options. And though you may have done your fair share of shopping at the store, there are likely quite a few tips for shopping success that you don't know about.

If you want to be the savviest shopper in BB&B, then make sure you take note of these facts the next time you step into the store (or shop online!).

You can use your 20% off a single item coupons anytime.

We all get these special coupons in the mail, but we tend to toss them away when they're fast their expiration date. Before you throw your stack of coupons away, keep this in mind: these coupons can actually be used anytime, according to Bed Bath & Beyond public relations associate Zevenia Dennis.

However, keep in mind that unlike the print coupons, any online or emailed coupons and promotions abide by their expiration date.

You can also combine your 20% off coupons.

If you're getting a haul of home goods and knickknacks, then you're in luck: you can combine your 20% off a single item coupons in a single transaction. That way, you can get the same discount on two or more items instead of one, giving your bank account a bit of a break.

Bed Bath & Beyond will price match any item in store.

Did you find that Soda Streamer you've been eyeing on sale at another store? According to Dennis, you can come into your local Bed Bath & Beyond and match that price through their Price Match Promise program.

"With continuously changing prices and constant sales, we understand that there may be times when you find an item for less elsewhere and we're prepared to accommodate," she said.

Their BEYOND+ Membership comes with a lot of perks.

If you're a frequent shopper at Bed Bath & Beyond, then you'll definitely want to think about becoming a member of their paid membership program. For $29/year, members receive 20% off the entire store. Your discount also works on everything on the Bed Bath and Beyond website, too, plus you'll get free standard shipping.

"They are also the first to know about some of our special offers like clearance events and bonus gift cards," said Dennis.

Bed Bath and Beyond also takes manufacturer's coupons.

If you have a coupon straight from the brand or company of a certain product, Bed Bath and Beyond will abide by it.

Bed Bath and Beyond has a flexible return policy.

Unlike the other 30-day limit stores, Bed Bath & Beyond allows you to essentially return anything at any time with your receipt. If you do not have your receipt but paid via credit or debit, you can also get a full refund on any item you purchased. If you so happened to pay cash and don't have a receipt, the store will give you 80% of the current value of the item.

The stores restock on Mondays.

Most Bed Bath & Beyond stores restock their inventory on Mondays, which is much more important to your shopping experience than you'd think. Not only does this mean that there are a variety of new items on this day, but that's also when clearance is restocked. So, you'll have first dibs on new items that have gone to clearance or final sale.

