From Friday, December 13, 2019, to Sunday, December 15, 2019, viewers will access to seven new Nollywood films.

Five are currently available on the American streaming service from today.

The remaining two will be added on Sunday.

Netflix has acquired the following seven new Nigerian films.

Here is what comes to the streaming service today, December 13, 2019:

A Trip To Jamaica

Directed by Robert O. Peters, this Nigerian comedy-drama film follows AY after his proposal to his girlfriend played by Funke Akindele. It stars Nse Ikpe Etim and Dan Davies.

My Wife and I

This 2017 movie tells the story of a couple experiencing marital problems. Despite heading towards a divorce, they decide to take their parents' advice to visit a famous pastor for counselling. They somehow wake up in each other's bodies and are forced to live in each other's shoes..

The cast includes Ramsey Nouah, Omoni Oboli, Ngozi Nwosu, Seyi Law, Jemima Osunde, Rotimi Adelegan, Sambasa Nzeribe and Dorcas Shola-Fapson.

Okafor's Law

Directed by Omoni Oboli, this 2016 movie is based on the famous Okafor's 'law' that says that once a man has slept with a woman, he can have her again at any time.

The star-studded cast includes Omoni Oboli, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Halimar Abubakar, Olu Adedeji, Gabriel Afolayan, Baptist, Toyin Aimakhu-Johnson, Kemi Lala Akindoju, Ufuoma McDermott and Richard Mofe-Damijo.

Seven and a half dates

This 2018 romance follows the life of a career-driven lady. Her father decided to take things into his own hands by setting her up on ten different dates.

It features Mercy Johnson, Akin Lewis, Toyin Aimakhu, Jim Iyke, Bayray McNwizu, Ken Erics, Frank Donga, MC Lively, and Sola Sobowale.

Zero Hour

In this Robert Peters movie, Nollywood veteran Richard Mofe Damijo plays a pretentious character. He is supported by Alex Ekubo who plays the heir to an empire who returned home after his father passed on to take over his business. It features veterans actors - Eucharia Anunobi and Ali Nuhu.

ALSO READ: The 10 most popular Nigerian movies on Netflix right now

Sunday, December 15, 2019:

Isoken

Jade Osiberu makes her directorial debut with this romantic comedy. The award-winning film follows a 34-year-old spinster who deals with everyone constantly reminding her that she is too old to be single.

The movie stars Dakore Akande, Joseph Benjamin, Tina Mba, Lydia Forson, Funke Akindele, Mark Rhys, Patrick Doyle and Damilola Adegbite.

Potato Potahto

This 2017 film follows a couple who decide to continue living together after getting divorced.

The cast includes OC Ukeje, Joselyn Dumas, Joke Silva, Chris Attoh, Nikki Samonas, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Adjetey Anang, Lala Akindoju, and Victoria Michaels.