7 hard truths about adulthood my 20-year-old self would never have understood

Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design/flickr

Valuable life lessons come to you through the challenges of lived experience.

You might think you understand what adulthood is all about in your early twenties, but life still has many hard truths in store for you.

Here, author Christine Kopaczewski details seven life lessons she's learned over the course of her twenties.

Let's face it — adulthood is challenging.

Between juggling a real job, rent, and relationships, the post-college years can be a tough pill to swallow.

I've been there, and as I'm writing this (in my late twenties) I'm still working through a new set of growing pains every week.

But, if I could go back and shed a little light on hard-earned "adult" wisdom to my 20-year-old self, here's what I would say.