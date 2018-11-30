7 great movies you can watch on Netflix this weekend, including the 'A Christmas Prince' sequel

news

Every week, we put together a list of seven great movies you can watch on Netflix over the weekend.

This week's list includes "A Christmas Prince: Royal Wedding," which dropped on Netflix Friday, and "Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End," the third installment in the blockbuster franchise.

Netflix has too much content. It's a great thing, but it also leads to hours spent trying to figure out what to watch, instead of actually watching something.

We're about to make your streaming a little easier. We combed through Netflix's current inventory and collected some relatively recent movie adds that might spark your interest.

From "A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding" to "Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End," these are some great movies on Netflix that you can watch over the weekend (along with their Rotten Tomatoes scores).

Here's seven movies you should watch on Netflix this weekend:

"A Christmas Prince: Royal Wedding" (2018)

Netflix description: A year after helping Richard secure the crown, Amber returns to Aldovia to plan their wedding. But her simple tastes clash with royal protocol.

Critic score: N/A

Audience score: N/A

The sequel has a few glaring flaws, but in the end it is still an irresistible follow up. At moments, it suffers from taking itself too seriously and reduces one new character to an offensive stereotype. But for some reason, we keep watching. And you will, too.

Read our review here.

"A Christmas Prince" (2017)

Netflix description: Christmas comes early for an aspiring young journalist when she's sent abroad to get the scoop on a dashing prince who's poised to be king.

Critic score: 75%

Audience score: 51%

Trust me. You will want (maybe even need) to watch this terribly addictive film as soon as you finish watching the new sequel. Even if you don't feel a burning desire to revisit this instant classic, you should, because it's silly but also full of joy.

"Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs" (2009) -- available Saturday, December 1

Netflix description: When inventor Flint Lockwood makes clouds rain food, the citizens of Chewandswallow can feed themselves. But a bowl of disaster is about to follow.

Critic score: 87%

Audience score: 71%

This film tells a cute story based on a beloved book, and the colorful animation and well-cast voice actors, including Jay Baruchel, bring it to life. It's adorable, and it will make you very hungry.

"Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End" (2007)

Netflix description: In the third installment of the swashbuckling series, Captain Barbossa, Will and Elizabeth set sail for Davy Jones's locker to rescue Jack Sparrow.

Critic score: 44%

Audience score: 72%

The third movie in this messy franchise is a bloated, sinking ship. And the series hasn't bounced back to the excitement of the 2003 original since. But it does have its moments, like when Elizabeth Swan becomes the pirate king. The over-the-top visual effects are just as overwhelming as the story, but Kiera Knightley doesn't get enough credit for giving her all in this otherwise very forgettable blockbuster.

"Peter Rabbit" (2018)

Netflix description: In this mix of live action and CGI, rascally Peter Rabbit faces a tough new foe in his ongoing battle for the veggies in Mr. McGregor's garden.

Critic score: 64%

Audience score: 57%

This movie has Domhnall Gleeson, which means it's essential viewing. James Corden provides the voice of Peter Rabbit, and while this movie based on the popular children's book lacks the magic of the "Paddington" movies, it's well-suited for a lazy weekend.

"Spotlight" (2015)

Netflix description: A team of reporters and editors at the Boston Globe relentlessly investigate a shocking child molestation cover-up by the Catholic Church.

Critic score: 97%

Audience score: 93%

"Spotlight" does an excellent job of making investigative journalism thrilling. Like "All the President's Men," it handles the sensitive topic as well as the real journalists who broke the story. It's made even better by its many great performances from Michael Keaton, Rachel McAdams, Mark Ruffalo, and Liev Schreiber.

"Wind River" (2017)

Netflix description: "A tracker with the US Fish and Wildlife service assists a rookie FBI agent who's investigating a teen girl's murder on a remote Wyoming reservation."

Critic score: 87%

Audience score: 90%

In "Wind River," Jeremy Renner proves in this riveting mystery that he is one of the greatest actors right now, despite being left out of "Avengers: Infinity War." It's violent, but powerfully so, all while being an excellent example of character-driven story.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.