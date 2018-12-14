7 great movies you can watch on Netflix this weekend

news

Every week, we put together a list of seven great movies you can watch on Netflix over the weekend.

This week's list includes "Roma," the Golden Globe-nominated Netflix original film, and "The Princess Diaries," which leaves the streaming service in January.

We're here to make your weekend binge-watching easy.

Every week, we look through the movies available on Netflix and recommend seven movies you can watch over the weekend.

Some of our selections recently came to Netflix and some have been available for awhile — you might have just missed them because of Netflix's algorithm.

From Netflix's stunning original film "Roma" that's getting Oscar buzz to "The Princess Diaries," which leaves the streaming service in January, these are some awesome movies on Netflix you can watch this weekend.

Here are seven movies on Netflix you should check out (along with their scores from Rotten Tomatoes).

Note: Not all of these films are available in countries outside the United States. Sincere apologies!

"Roma" (2018) — A Netflix Original

Netflix description: "Director Alfonso Cuarón delivers a vivid, emotional portrait of domestic life and social hierarchy set against Mexico's political turmoil of the 1970s."

Critic score: 97%

Audience score: 93%

This semi-autobiographical film is Cuarón's most personal film to date, and one of his best. It's best to experience this movie in theaters, but you can watch it from you home now.

"The Pixar Story" (2007)

Netflix description: "Go behind the scenes at Pixar Animation Studios with this Emmy-nominated documentary tracing the creation and history of the groundbreaking company."

Critic score: 86%

Audience score: 92%

This thoughtful documentary tells the story behind the artist, animators, and storytellers behind the innovative and iconic stories of Pixar. You'll learn a lot but want more, since a lot has happened and developed since the doc came out.

"National Treasure" (2004)

Netflix description: "Modern treasure hunters search for a chest of riches rumored to have been stashed away by George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and Benjamin Franklin."

Critic score: 44%

Audience score: 76%

The plot and frankly the entire premise of this movie make no sense. But Nicholas Cage is at his best in movies that make no sense, so this is a fun adventure movie that you won't regret watching. Also noteworthy: Sean Bean is in this movie, and he doesn't die.

"The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society" (2018) — A Netflix Original

Netflix description: "A London writer bonds with the colorful residents of Guernsey as she learns about the book club they formed during the WWII German occupation."

Critic score: 80%

Audience score: 80%

Love period dramas? Love "Set It Up?" How about "Mamma Mia 2?" This Netflix original was manufactured for you. It has an epic romance, it's historic, and it stars Glen Powell and Lily James in old-timey outfits. You'll remember Powell from Netflix's modern romantic original "Set It Up," which came out in June. And you'll recognize James as the star of "Mamma Mia 2," which came to theaters in July.

"The Princess Diaries" (2000)

Netflix description: "The life of gawky social outcast Mia Thermopolis changes drastically after learning that she's the heir to a tiny European principality's throne."

Critic score: 47%

Audience score: 68%

Despite being wrapped in cliches, "The Princess Diaries" is a sweet, funny kids movie thanks to Julie Andrews and Anne Hathaway, who have great chemistry and really went for it. This movie will make you feel good and nostalgic, and it's leaving Netflix in January so you better watch it before it's gone!

"Her" (2013)

Netflix description: "Love comes to a lonely writer in the sleekest of packages when he finds himself falling for the advanced operating system he bought to run his life."

Critic score: 94%

Audience score: 82%

This sort-of sci-fi movie is not for people who are feeling super lonely. Joaquin Phoenix makes a ridiculous premise (basically falling in love with Siri or Alexa) emotional and believable, and Scarlett Johansson didn't get enough credit for pulling off the captivating voice work.

"No Country for Old Men" (2007)

Netflix description: While hunting, Llewelyn Moss stumbles upon a drug deal gone bad and takes off with $2 million in cash, but a psychopathic hit man is hot on his trail.

Critic score: 93%

Audience score: 86%

"No Country for Old Men" is the Coen Brothers at their best: it's violent, terrifying, but darkly funny. This intense, beautifully shot (by Roger Deakins) and well-cast movie will remind you of 2007, one of the most incredible years in film ever.

