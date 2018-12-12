7 dietitians reveal what they actually order from Taco Bell

news

INSIDER spoke to seven dietitians about what they actually order at Taco Bell.

Taco Bell's Power Menu was a favorite amongst the dietitians we spoke to, as were simple crunchy tacos.

One dietitian said ordering items "fresco style" is a great way to cut down on calories.

Overall, dietitians cut back on extras like sour cream and sauces.

Although Taco Bell is a fast-food chain, there are plenty of protein-packed options that even those trying to eat a bit on the healthy side can enjoy.

INSIDER spoke to seven dietitians who told us their best tips for ordering at Taco Bell and what exactly their go-to order is.

This Whole30 Certified Coach likes the Power Menu bowl without cheese.

Who: Whitney Stuart, MCN RDN, and Whole30 Certified Coach

What she orders: A customized Power Menu Bowl with chicken, extra lettuce, extra tomato, pico de gallo, black beans, and guacamole — no cheese and no avocado ranch sauce

Stuart said the power bowl is high in fat, but cutting out cheese and avocado ranch sauce (which is made of soybean oil) helps lower the sodium and cholesterol in the dish.

This certified nutrition specialist also opts for the Power Menu Bowl and is sure to splurge for guac.

Who: Ann Louise Gittleman, Ph.D., CNS, and NY Times bestselling author of the new book "Radical Metabolism: A Powerful New Plan to Blast Fat and Reignite Your Energy in Just 21 Days"

What she orders: Power Menu Bowl with chicken and a bottled water

Gittleman likes the power bowl for its protein, fiber content, and zero trans-fat status. She said she adds extra guacamole because it "provides healthy monounsaturated fat that keeps you feeling full longer and can even help with weight loss."

This registered dietitian likes the Power Menu Burrito but skips the sour cream.

Who: Joelle Malinowski, RD, CDE, CDN, and the Media Representative for the New York State Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

What she orders: The Power Menu Burrito

Malinowski typically opts for the Power Menu Burrito, but she's a fan of anything on Taco Bell's Power Menu. She said it's a great menu because of its variety of "low carb, veggie, and protein-packed options." She does, however, "go light" on the dressing and sour cream to lower the fat content.

This sports dietitian prefers veggie burritos over Taco Bell's meat options.

Who: Cindy Dallow, PhD, RD, a sports dietitian and Certified Intuitive Eating Counselor

What she orders: Power Menu Burrito - Veggie

Dallow likes this vegetarian option this for its protein, carb, and fiber combination. When ordering from fast-food restaurants, she also suggests asking for a cup of water in lieu of a soda.

This dietitian-nutritionist always springs for the "Fresco style" option on any order.

Who: Ginger Hultin, MS, RDN, CSO, and Arivale Coach

What she orders: She opts for anything made "Fresco style," most vegetarian options, and most tacos.

Ordering something "Fresco style" means replacing all mayo-based sauces, cheeses, reduced-fat sour cream, and guacamole with freshly-prepared pico de gallo. At Taco Bell, Hutlin prefers to order vegetarian and "Fresco style" dishes to cut down on calories and fat content.

This registered dietitian keeps it simple with two crunchy tacos.

Who: Ashley Reaver, MS, RD, CSSD, Certified Sports Special Dietitian and creator of MyWeeklyEats.com

What she orders: Two Crunchy Tacos

She said this menu item is relatively simple and has less layers, creamy sauces, and cheese than other Taco Bell menu options. She said eating these are a great way to satisfy a taco craving without going overboard on toppings and high-calorie sauces.

This registered dietitian goes straight for the classic bean burrito.

Who: Rachael Hartley, RD, LD and Certified Intuitive Eating Counselor

What she orders: Bean Burrito

Hartley prefers a simple bean burrito, adding that the fiber and protein in the beans make it a "snack that will last." If she wants to turn that burrito into a whole meal, she'll add a side of chips with salsa or guacamole.

