7 details you may have missed on the latest episode of 'Riverdale'

Warning: Spoilers ahead for season three, episode seven of "Riverdale," titled "The Man in Black."

Hiram Lodge is behind much of the terror during Wednesday's episode of "Riverdale."

When Jughead and Archie end up at the Lake farm, they discover that Hiram is employing all of the men and boys in a town for his prison and drug empire. Meanwhile, Betty learns that Hiram's Fizzle Rocks are being given to the youths at the Sisters of Quiet Mercy, prompting hallucinatory experiences. Somehow, this is also all related to the Gargoyle King.

As always, the CW show included some pop culture and comic references. We worked with Archie Comics to find five details you may have missed.

Laurie Lake is a character from Wilbur Comics.

Jughead and Archie find themselves at the Lake family farm where they meet Gracie and Laurie Lake. Laurie Lake is a character from Wilbur Comics, which was a series published by Archie Comics. The comics followed Wilbur Wilkins and his girlfriend Laurie, who were often compared to Archie and Betty.

Jughead references "American Gothic."

"It's a little too 'American Gothic,' even for me," Jughead says about the Lake farm. "American Gothic" is a 1930 painting by Grant Wood of a farmer and his daughter in front of a farm house.

Reggie says the speakeasy La Bonne Nuit isn't Copacabana just yet.

The Copacabana is a New York City nightclub. It's been used in a number of films, including "Goodfellas." Barry Manilow's song and musical "Copacabana" is named for the club.

During casino night, Veronica says she will not "go quietly into the night."

When Reggie tells Veronica that Elio is cheating, Veronica assures Reggie she can take care of it.

"We will not go quietly into the night" is a line from the iconic speech given by Bill Pullman as President Thomas Whitmore in "Independence Day."

The card dealer, Johnny Goldwater, is a special cameo.

Johnny Goldwater is played by Jesse Goldwater, the son of Archie Comics CEO Jon Goldwater.

Jesse told INSIDER, "Being able to step into 'Riverdale' was truly a dream come true."

Betty finds her health report and sees that she has been prescribed a drug called Bullio Lapis.

In Latin, bullio means to bubble or boil, while lapis means stone. So bullio lapis is just a secret way to say Fizzle Rocks, the drug Hiram is producing and distributing.

Hiram is referred to as "The Man In Black."

Hiram is known as "The Man In Black" by people caught up in his criminal scheme. The Man In Black is a name for a villain in Stephen King's "Dark Tower" series.