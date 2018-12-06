7 details you may have missed on the latest episode of 'Riverdale'

INSIDER worked with Archie Comics to find out what details and references you may have missed during Wednesday's episode.
Warning: Spoilers ahead for season three, episode seven of "Riverdale," titled "The Man in Black."
Hiram Lodge is behind much of the terror during Wednesday's episode of "Riverdale."
When Jughead and Archie end up at the Lake farm, they discover that Hiram is employing all of the men and boys in a town for his prison and drug empire. Meanwhile, Betty learns that Hiram's Fizzle Rocks are being given to the youths at the Sisters of Quiet Mercy, prompting hallucinatory experiences. Somehow, this is also all related to the Gargoyle King.
As always, the CW show included some pop culture and comic references. We worked with Archie Comics to find five details you may have missed.
Jughead and Archie find themselves at the Lake family farm where they meet Gracie and Laurie Lake. Laurie Lake is a character from Wilbur Comics, which was a series published by Archie Comics. The comics followed Wilbur Wilkins and his girlfriend Laurie, who were often compared to Archie and Betty.
"It's a little too 'American Gothic,' even for me," Jughead says about the Lake farm. "American Gothic" is a 1930 painting by Grant Wood of a farmer and his daughter in front of a farm house.
The Copacabana is a New York City nightclub. It's been used in a number of films, including "Goodfellas." Barry Manilow's song and musical "Copacabana" is named for the club.
When Reggie tells Veronica that Elio is cheating, Veronica assures Reggie she can take care of it.
"We will not go quietly into the night" is a line from the iconic speech given by Bill Pullman as President Thomas Whitmore in "Independence Day."
Johnny Goldwater is played by Jesse Goldwater, the son of Archie Comics CEO Jon Goldwater.
Jesse told INSIDER, "Being able to step into 'Riverdale' was truly a dream come true."
In Latin, bullio means to bubble or boil, while lapis means stone. So bullio lapis is just a secret way to say Fizzle Rocks, the drug Hiram is producing and distributing.
Hiram is known as "The Man In Black" by people caught up in his criminal scheme. The Man In Black is a name for a villain in Stephen King's "Dark Tower" series.
