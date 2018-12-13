7 details you may have missed on the fall finale of 'Riverdale'

news

Warning: Spoilers ahead for season three, episode eight of "Riverdale," titled "Outbreak."

No one is safe after Wednesday's episode of "Riverdale"

During the mid-season finale of the hit CW series, Archie heads into Canada to hide from Hiram, Riverdale is under quarantine, FP and Jughead can't get back into their hometown, and Hiram is revealed to be in cahoots with the Gargoyle King.

But not everything went horribly for the town's residents. Cheryl and Toni are moving in together, Betty and the other youths escaped from the Sisters of Quiet Mercy after learning about the history of "Gryphons and Gargoyles," and fans finally got to meet Gladys and Jellybean Jones.

As always, the CW show included some pop culture and comic references. We worked with Archie Comics to find seven details you may have missed.

The episode title "Outbreak" comes from the 1995 movie of the same name.

"Outbreak" was about an outbreak of a fictional virus that affected a small town in California which was then quarantined by the Army, sort of like Riverdale being quarantined.

Jellybean is Jughead's sister from the comics.

In the original comics, Forsythia "Jellybean" Jones is Jughead's baby sister.

Gladys is Jughead's mom in the comics.

Gladys doesn't work on cars in the comics and is often shown trying to get Jughead to do his chores and help around the house.

Cheryl tells Toni her physician is named Dr. Caligari.

"The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari" is a 1920 silent horror film from Germany in which Dr. Caligari is a hypnotist who uses a sleepwalker to commit murder.

Veronica makes a ton of pop culture references.

She tells her parents she won't leave Riverdale after Sheriff Minetta's body turned up "'Gangland'-style." "Gangland" is a series that aired on the History Channel and explored the history of different American street gangs.

When talking to Reggie about her father's drug involvement, Veronica says she has "seen enough episodes of 'Narcos' to know this scheme." "Narcos" is a series on Netflix about drug trafficking. While the first two seasons focused on Pablo Escobar and Colombia, the third and fourth seasons are set in Mexico.

When Cheryl and Veronica are trying to get information out of Penelope, Veronica says her dad is trying to turn Riverdale into Vice City. Vice City is a fictional city made up for the "Grand Theft Auto" video game series.

Some literary references are made in Toledo.

Jellybean calls Jughead "Kid Kerouac," a reference to author Jack Kerouac.

Penny Peabody refers to Gladys' employees as a "'Lord of the Flies' crew." "Lord of the Flies" is a novel by William Golding about a group of young boys who end up on an uninhabited island and try to govern themselves before tragically failing.

The "Speak or it gets the syrup again" line Cheryl says is a reference to "Silence of the Lambs."

In the movie "Silence of the Lambs," Buffalo Bill terrorizes a victim and tells her, "It rubs the lotion on its skin or else it gets the hose again."

Cheryl also describes Hiram's evil crew as "shades of the Legion of Doom." The Legion of Doom is a supervillain team gathered by Lex Luthor on the animated series "Challenge of the Superfriends," which was based on DC's Justice League.

Hiram has Governor Dooley on his side.

Though Dooley hasn't been seen on "Riverdale," he is the governor in the comics.

The series won't be returning with any answers until January 2019, but until then, read all of our "Riverdale" coverage here.

Follow @ArchieComics on Twitter for other "Riverdale" Easter eggs and more.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.