6 times ugly Christmas sweaters went horribly wrong

news

The holiday season is coming up, which means plenty of people will be relying on Pinterest for crafting inspiration.

Crafting isn't as easy as it looks.

We found six DIY or custom-made holiday sweaters that went tragically wrong in the making.

The holiday season is coming up, which means people will be relying on Pinterest for winter crafting inspiration. But creating a DIY Christmas sweater isn't as easy as it looks — and neither is finding a flaw-free, custom-made one, evidently.

From poorly placed ornaments to an unfortunate typo, keep reading to see six of the most cringe-worthy Christmas sweater fails we've seen.

This Christmas-tree inspired sweater looks like it would make quite a mess.

We got some serious "Stranger Things" vibes from this outfit, but it doesn't look too practical.

But over-zealous crafters aren't the only ones struggling with holiday sweaters. Some companies that sell custom-made garments seem to have some issues of their own.

Without Rudolph's iconic red nose, this sweatshirt is all kinds of wrong.

And this Harry Potter-themed garment shows why proofreading is important.

This shirt would normally be perfect for beauty gurus, but printed upside down it just looks confusing.

These sweaters just confirm that the most reliable place to get a quality ugly sweater is your local thrift store — and that's perfectly fine.