Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

6 times ugly Christmas sweaters went horribly wrong

Lifestyle 6 times ugly Christmas sweaters went horribly wrong

People get a little crafty during the holidays. But making a DIY sweater isn't as easy as it seems and some don't exactly spread holiday cheer.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
awful tree play

awful tree

(lidee23/Instagram)

  • The holiday season is coming up, which means plenty of people will be relying on Pinterest for crafting inspiration.
  • Crafting isn't as easy as it looks.
  • We found six DIY or custom-made holiday sweaters that went tragically wrong in the making.

The holiday season is coming up, which means people will be relying on Pinterest for winter crafting inspiration. But creating a DIY Christmas sweater isn't as easy as it looks — and neither is finding a flaw-free, custom-made one, evidently.

From poorly placed ornaments to an unfortunate typo, keep reading to see six of the most cringe-worthy Christmas sweater fails we've seen.

This Christmas-tree inspired sweater looks like it would make quite a mess.

We got some serious "Stranger Things" vibes from this outfit, but it doesn't look too practical.

But over-zealous crafters aren't the only ones struggling with holiday sweaters. Some companies that sell custom-made garments seem to have some issues of their own.

Without Rudolph's iconic red nose, this sweatshirt is all kinds of wrong.

And this Harry Potter-themed garment shows why proofreading is important.

This shirt would normally be perfect for beauty gurus, but printed upside down it just looks confusing.

These sweaters just confirm that the most reliable place to get a quality ugly sweater is your local thrift store — and that's perfectly fine.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.

Top 3

1 Lifestyle This company is making cheap condoms for Nigeria and other...bullet
2 Lifestyle Nigeria’s President Buhari dispels claims that he plans to...bullet
3 Lifestyle What the Victoria's Secret Angels look like without a lick...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Meat can be expensive.
Lifestyle 8 easy ways to save money on meat
pete davidson
Lifestyle Pete Davidson speaks out about online critics: 'No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself, I won't'
Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the opening of the company's Nevada Gigafactory in 2014.
Lifestyle Leaked documents reveal Tesla had an aggressive production ramp for its Model Y — but the company says that its plans have changed (TSLA)
Carla Stefaniak
Lifestyle A US tourist who disappeared in Costa Rica told a friend her power was out and that it was 'pretty sketchy.' No one has heard from her since
X
Advertisement