6 things you should always keep at your desk

news

Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock

Your desk is your space at work where you complete all of your job-related tasks.

You should organize your desk in a way that enhances productivity, rather than clutter it with items that hinder it or distract you.

Here are six things, like a good office chair and desk planner, you should always keep at your desk.

When I became a full-time freelancer and transitioned to working remotely about eight years ago, I was terrible with organization.

My "desk" was the couch, and my organization strategy was scribbling notes on Post-Its and randomly sticking them to my laptop, only for them to get lost. A few years of this system resulted in lost emails and forgotten deadlines, and I realized that it was time to buy a proper desk and get organized.

While I do occasionally work in coffee shops or from my bed, most of my working hours are spent sitting upright at my desk. Everything I need to stay organized is at my fingertips, so I’m able to complete my tasks more efficiently.

Whether your working at home or in an office, here are six things you should always keep at your desk to be organized and enhance productivity: