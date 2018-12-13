Pulse.ng logo
6 things you didn't know about Vanessa Hudgens

The "Second Act" star is known for her role in "HSM." Even though she's been in the spotlight for more than a decade, there are things fans might now know about her.

Vanessa Hudgens was born on December 14, 1988. play

(Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for ELLE Magazine)

Vanessa Hudgens rose to fame starring as Gabrielle Montez in the 2006 Disney Channel movie "High School Musical." Since then, she's gone on to release two studio albums, appear on Broadway, guest-star on shows like "The Suite Life of Zack and Cody," and star in films like "Spring Breakers" and " Dog Days."

Recently, the actress played the lead role in the Netflix holiday movie "The Princess Switch." She'll also hit the big screen alongside Jennifer Lopez and Milo Ventimiglia in the romantic comedy "Second Act."

In honor of her 30th birthday, here are six things you probably didn't know about Hudgens.

Her celebrity crush as a teenager was Zac Efron, who would later become her real-life boyfriend at the time.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 20: Actors Vanessa Hudgens (L) and Zac Efron arrive at the premiere of Universal Pictures' 'Charlie St. Cloud' at the Village Theater on July 20, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. play

(Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Hudgens revealed her crush in an interview with Huffington Post. The actress also previously named Matt Damon as another favorite.

"I was 14 years old and I met him," Hudgens said during an appearance on "The Tyra Banks Show" in 2007. “I completely freaked out. I did to him what my fans do to me. I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I love you so much, can I have your autograph?'"



She's a pescatarian.

She's a pescatarian. play

(Isaac Brekken/Stringer/Getty Images)

She's not the only celebrity who chooses to eat fish and seafood over other meat. Olivia Wilde, Cam Newton, and A$AP Rocky are also pescatarian.



Hudgens is no stranger to live musicals.

Hudgens is no stranger to live musicals. play

(FOX)

She'll be starring as Maureen Johnson in FOX's live production of "Rent," but she previously played Mimi in the Hollywood Bowl's version. Hudgens also played the titular role in the Broadway show "Gigi," which ran for a few months in 2015. Additionally, the actress showed off her musical skills as Rizzo in FOX's "Grease: Live," alongside Julianne Hough and Aaron Tveit.



Her dad died from stage four cancer in 2016.

CENTURY CITY, CA - AUGUST 05: Vanessa Hudgens attends the premiere of LD Entertainment's 'Dog Days' at Westfield Century City on August 5, 2018 in Century City, California. play

(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Her father died the night before her "Grease: Live" performance.

"The thing that honestly got me through it was my community that I was surrounded by," Hudgens told People.

She added: "It was shocking. I knew that it was coming, but nothing can prepare you for losing a parent."



She met her current boyfriend, Austin Butler, through a "High School Musical" spin-off movie that starred Ashley Tisdale.

CENTURY CITY, CA - AUGUST 05: Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler attend the premiere of LD Entertainment's 'Dog Days' at Westfield Century City on August 5, 2018 in Century City, California. play

(Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Butler played Tisdale's love interest in the 2011 movie titled "Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure," which focused on the fan-favorite character navigating New York. Although Hudgens didn't appear in the movie, she attended the premiere and instantly felt attracted to Butler.

"I laid eyes on him and I was like, 'He's going to be in my life whether he likes it or not,' and here we are seven years later," Hudgens told "E! News" in December 2018.



Hot Cheetos and ramen are her go-to cheat foods.

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 12: Vanessa Hudgens takes part in SiriusXM's Town Hall with the cast of 'Second Act' hosted by Andy Cohen at SiriusXM Studios on December 12, 2018 in New York City. play

(Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Speaking to Pacific Rim Video, Hudgens said that her comfort food depends on whether or not she's on a diet. For days when she doesn't mind indulging, she opts for those popular picks.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.



