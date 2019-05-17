In Ghana, you will hear people say that “you should not waste your Friday.” This means that there must be some activity on Friday nights which makes you happy or relieves your stress.

If you are visiting Ghana, Friday nights in Ghana are when you see all of Accra come alive with fun since people have been working the days before then.

Here are some fun activities you can do in Accra on Friday nights.

1. Church activities

Churches in Accra hold church services on Friday nights. All-nights, half-nights and Bible studies are some of the activities held in churches on Friday.

If you are a Christian and want to be in church on Friday night it is ok. After all, you are working for your salvation.

2. Hangout with friends

There are so many places where you can just sit, talk over drinks and kebabs or suya and laugh your hearts out.

A place like Serallio in Osu will allow you to bring your own drinks and food. You only have to pay GHC10 as a gate or entrance fee. If you want places where they serve you too you can find so many in Osu, East Legon, Dansoman, North Kaneshie, Dzorwulu, Kwabenya, and many more places.

3. Clubbing

The night clubs in Ghana are full of lively people on Fridays, holidays and weekends. Since Friday is unofficially the start of the weekend, the club lovers go clubbing and dancing their hearts out.

Twist Night club and AftaWerk (formerly known as Rockstone’s Office) are to of the best night clubs in town.

4. Movies

There are a number of private movie houses in Accra. There is also Silverbird Cinemas which can be found in two shopping malls in the capital city.

You get to watch a movie of your choice at a time that suits you.

5. Night beach

The breeze, the music, the food, and every other thing makes the night beach a perfect place for Fridays.

If you do not have anything to do on the next day you can stay till morning enjoying the breeze and some great conversations.

6. Karaoke

Ghanaians enjoy karaoke nights. This is mainly done on Friday nights at some eateries and music bars. A place known for such is the Champs Sports Bar and Rina’s in Osu.

You will hear all types of voices which make you laugh and also appreciate your own voice. Other voices will also give you goosebumps because the people will sing so well.