6 shows coming to Netflix in December that are worth watching

news

Every month, we comb through the list of TV shows coming to Netflix and pick the ones that are worth your time.

In December, we recommend the "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" holiday special, brand new holiday episodes of "Nailed It!" and "YOU," a Lifetime series starring Penn Badgley that will be a Netflix Original for season two.

December isn't a busy month for television because of the holidays, but Netflix is still dropping some must-watch TV before 2019 hits us like a brick.

Knowing you're busy this time of year, we combed through the list of what's coming to the streaming service this month, and picked the best shows (and one holiday special) to watch.

So, finish up what you haven't gotten to so you're prepared to watch all of the great shows coming this month, from "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Winter's Tale" to "YOU," the Lifetime stalker series starring Penn Badgley.

Here are six TV shows worth watching on Netflix this month:

"The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass"

Release date: Saturday, December 1

If you love "The Great British Baking Show," you've probably burned through every season available on Netflix multiple times. Thankfully, new episodes of "Masterclass" will guide you through technical bakes, with judges Paul Hollywood and Mary Berry explaining why they were assigned to bakers, and how they're done to perfection.

"Happy!"

Release date: Thursday, December 6

This SyFy series starring Chris Meloni gives him the chance to show off his comedic skills. Meloni plays a sarcastic addict and detective-turned-hired killer who whose life changes when he meets an imaginary blue-winged horse. It's odd, but fun and a great vehicle for Meloni, who is one of our most gifted comedic talents.

"Nailed It! Holiday"

Release date: Friday, December 7

Have you ever wondered how well you'd do on "The Great British Baking Show"? Netflix's hilarious reality competition series "Nailed It!" answers this question, and the answer is "not very well at all." On the brand new holiday episodes of "Nailed it!," three amateur bakers have to attempt a complex holiday bake. They never turn out well, and it's hilarious.

"Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale"

Release date: Friday, December 14

This Satanic-heavy show is dark and sometimes gross, so we cannot wait to see what witchy things happen during the holiday special. There really has never been a show more deserving of experimenting with a wild and weird holiday episode, so you should definitely watch it as soon as it comes out.

"Watership Down"

Release date: Tuesday, December 25

This animated series is not for the faint of heart, and although it is about rabbits, it's not exactly kid-friendly. The book is about a doomed rabbit community who must flee their home and establish their lives elsewhere. It gets violent.

"YOU"

Release date: Wednesday, December 26

"YOU," which aired its first season on Lifetime, is moving to Netflix for season two. To get people excited, the first season drops on Netflix the day after Christmas, when you've about had it with holiday cheer and family and are ready to binge something silly by yourself. On this show, Penn Badgley (formerly the one and only Gossip Girl) plays a creepy stalker who will do anything to make the woman he's obsessed with fall in love with him ... so basically he is just Dan Humphrey again, but he murders.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.