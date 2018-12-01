Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

6 of the best fast-food burgers, according to chefs

Lifestyle 6 of the best fast-food burgers, according to chefs

Everyone has their preferences for the best fast-food hamburger, but we asked the real experts — chefs — for their take on the treat.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Different fast-food burgers have different advantages. play

Different fast-food burgers have different advantages.

(Wojciech Kozielczyk/ iStock)

  • Shake Shack is a chef favorite for chain burgers
  • Whataburger's mustard sauce makes it stand out
  • Five Guys' customizable burgers give them an edge

Chef-ed up hamburgers — that is, burgers made with premium meats and designer beef blends and labor-intensive toppings like caramelized onions — may be hyper-trendy, but sometimes all you want is a simple fast-food burgers.

Double that if you're a chef, short on free time and well, maybe burnt out of all the over-the-top burger creations taking over restaurant menus across America. We asked chefs to share their favorite fast food burgers from chain restaurants, so you can order like a pro next time you pull up to the drive-thru.

Shake Shack has lots of fans.

Shake Shack has lots of fans. play

Shake Shack has lots of fans.

(Instagram/ Shake Shack)

"Hands down, Shake Shack. It is fairly priced and delicious." - Dianna Daoheung, executive chef of Black Seed Bagels

"I have say Shake Shack's Shack Stack. Simply put, it's an umami bomb. The stuffed portobello, the cheese, the patty, the potato bun – I love everything about it." - Eric Sze, chef-owner at 886

"No other chain hamburger comes even close to a Shackburger at Shake Shack. When we opened Somerset, the Chicago Shake Shack location sent tons of burgers and fries to our staff for family meal and everyone was thrilled!" - Chef Lee Wolen, Somerset

"Shake Shack's ShackBurger is my jam. When I'm trying to not eat meat I'll get the Shroom Burger and feel less guilty." - Billy Riddle, co-executive chef, Spice Finch



In-N-Out is super fresh.

In-N-Out is super fresh. play

In-N-Out is super fresh.

(Instagram/ In-N-Out)

"I ate two In-N-Out double doubles in one sitting. Its meat, produce, and bun are all super fresh. The burger itself aside, In-N-Out is family- and community-oriented, and the nostalgia, story, and warmth of familiarity of tradition for its region just makes the In-N-Out Burger that much more delicious." - Simone Tong, chef-owner of Little Tong Noodle Shop.



Whataburger is a Texas classic.

Whataburger is a Texas classic. play

Whataburger is a Texas classic.

(Hollis Johnson)

"In Texas, the king is Whataburger. What makes it so delicious is the mustard, Whataburger is so different from the other guys when it comes to sauce. It's so mustard forward, which they blend with mayo to make a creamy sauce. I love to go into Whataburger and get what everyone is getting, a burger at 2 a.m. when I'm buzzed from honky-tonks." Chef Doug Adams of Bullard .



Five Guys has lots of toppings.

Five Guys has lots of toppings. play

Five Guys has lots of toppings.

(Hollis Johnson)

"The best chain hamburger is Five Guys double cheese with fresh jalapenos and pickles."- Chef Greg Proechel of Ferris.



White Castle has a light bun.

White Castle has a light bun. play

White Castle has a light bun.

(Drew Angerer/Getty)

"There is nothing better than walking down the strip in Vegas handing those beautiful squares off to crazies out on the town! Sharing is Caring! By far the lightest bun known to man and all those beautiful mini onions are so perfectly distributed in every bite!" - Chef Patrick Rebholz of Yardbird



Order the #6 at Wendy's.

Order the #6 at Wendy's. play

Order the #6 at Wendy's.

(Wendy's)

"Definitely the #6 from Wendy's. I used to work at Wendy's during high school, so I know the #6 is best." - Greg Baxtrom, chef and owner at Olmsted.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.



Top 3

1 Lifestyle 5 crazy sexual traditions that are still practised in Africabullet
2 Lifestyle These are the 10 healthiest, happiest and most prosperous...bullet
3 Lifestyle Everything you need to know about the yellow fever...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

She has a lot of costume changes.
Lifestyle Ariana Grande's 'Thank U, Next' music video pays homage to 4 iconic movies — here are all the references you may have missed
Olivia Pope has worn quite a few stylish outfits on "Scandal."
Lifestyle 11 of Olivia Pope's best looks on 'Scandal'
A select group of Victoria's Secret Angels have worn the Fantasy Bra.
Lifestyle How the average US woman compares to a Victoria's Secret Angel
Life without Netflix is hard to imagine.
Lifestyle 19 things you didn't know about Netflix
X
Advertisement