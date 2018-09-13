6 countries where it's easier for Americans to get dual citizenship

news

Michael Sohn/AP Images

The US allows dual nationality — which means Americans are mostly free to apply for dual citizenship in other countries.

Most citizenship-application processes can be intensive, expensive, and time-consuming.

But some nations have policies that make it easier than others to obtain citizenship.



It's official. I'm an Irish citizen.

I've lived in the US my entire life, and I haven't left for some time. But Ireland's nationality laws are based on "jus sanguinis," or "right of blood" in Latin. And unlike those in many countries, Ireland's rules apply not only to the children of Irish citizens who were born in Ireland, but also to their grandchildren.

My maternal grandparents immigrated to the US from Dublin and Westmeath decades ago. My sisters, mother, and I spent a few months researching the application process and assembling the necessary documents. We just recently heard back that our applications were successful.

Applying for citizenship in many countries can be an intensive, expensive, and time-consuming undertaking. But snagging citizenship status is easier in some countries than in others.

People interested in becoming an American citizen must hold a green card for five years and go through a 10-step naturalization process.

On the other end of the spectrum, Ireland is one of several countries with policies that make it relatively simple for some people to become a citizen. Other countries offer a simplified or brief application process to attract entrepreneurs.

Here's a roundup of some countries that make it easier to obtain citizenship.