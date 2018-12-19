This reboot comes 25 years after the original.

There are some familiar characters in "Mary Poppins Returns."

Almost all will take on new roles and cameos.

The 1964 movie-musical "Mary Poppins" has captivated viewers for multiple generations. On December 19, a new chapter in the Mary Poppins world will unfold in " Mary Poppins Returns ."

The sequel is set 25 years later and has a few familiar faces as well as new actors reprising old roles. We rounded up all the original characters and actors who will appear in the new movie.

Emily Blunt will play Mary Poppins in the long-awaited sequel.

Famed singer and actress Julie Andrews played the original Mary Poppins in the 1964 classic. Her performance was beloved by many and even won her the Oscar for Best Actress in 1965.

For the sequel Emily Blunt, known for a range of films from "A Quiet Place" to "Into the Woods," will be replacing her in the iconic role.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly , "Mary Poppins Returns" director Rob Marshall recounts how excited Andrews was when he informed her Emily Blunt would be filling her shoes.

"Julie will always be, for me and for everybody, the most astonishing performance as Mary Poppins, winning the Oscar and bursting onto the scene so brilliantly," said Marshall. "But Emily is the perfect person to carry the torch, and I know Julie feels the exact same way. She loves her."

Ben Winshaw will portray Michael Banks as an adult.

In the original, young Michael Banks was played by Michael Garber. The sequel finds Michael as a full-fledged adult, reeling from the loss of his wife as he raises two children of his own: Anabel (Pixie Davies) and Georgie (Joel Dawson).

Ben Winshaw has been a household name in England for years for his roles in films including "Spectre," "The Danish Girl," and "The Lobster."

In an interview with Vulture , Winshaw expressed his excitement for the role. "I have seen ['Mary Poppins Returns'] and I'm really delighted by it. I'm really excited for other people to see it."

Emily Mortimer will play Jane Banks, Michael's sister.

Karen Dotrice played little Jane Banks in the first film, tagging along for adventures with Mary Poppins with her brother Michael. In the sequel Emily Mortimer will play Jane as an adult, helping her brother raise her niece and nephew.

Emily Mortimer is best known for her roles in movies like "Lars and the Real Girl" and "Match Point" as well as the HBO series "The Newsroom."

Mortimer told Hollywood Life that she had a fantastic time filming "Mary Poppins Returns" and has already seen an early version of the movie.

"I saw a little of it and it just lives up to every expectation you could have had," said Mortimer. "It was in the best hands with [director] Rob Marshall who was the perfect puppet master for the revival of Mary Poppins."

Lin-Manuel Miranda will play a lamplighter named Jack, in a nod to Bert the chimney sweep.

In the first film, Dick Van Dyke played a chimney sweep named Bert. Bert sang classic tunes like "Chim Chim Cheree" and accompanied Mary and the Banks children throughout most of the film.

In the sequel, Lin-Manuel Miranda is playing a new character, Jack, who is a British lamplighter. Jack is a sort of spiritual successor to Bert in "Mary Poppins Returns."

The "Hamilton" and "In the Heights" creator spoke to Slashfilm about the making of "Mary Poppins Returns" and expanded on Jack's role in the film.

"Jack is a lamp-lighter. He apprenticed under Burt from the original films so he knows all about Mary," said Miranda. "So it's really nice to play the Burt position in this film. You kind of get to go on all the fun adventures with the Banks family."

Dick Van Dyke himself is back as a nod to another character he played.

In addition to playing Bert, Dick Van Dyke also had a small role as banker Mr. Dawes Sr. in the original film and will now play his son Mr. Dawes Jr. in the sequel. When the first film was released, many viewers didn't recognize Van Dyke in his secondary role due to the incredible makeup effects that helped him look like the elderly banker.

Van Dyke now looks almost identical in real life as he did in the original film with the costuming and makeup, illustrating how predictive the role would turn out to be.

Julie Waters will play Ellen the maid.

The Banks' maid was portrayed by Hermione Baddeley in the first film and will be played by Julie Walters in the sequel.

In addition to her roles in "Mamma Mia," "Billy Elliot," and "Brooklyn," Julie Walters is an actress best known for playing matriarch Molly Weasley in the Harry Potter film series.

In his interview with Entertainment Weekly , director Rob Marshall praised the talents of his entire cast including Blunt, Winshaw, Mortimer, Walters, and more. He said he's excited to share the film with viewers.

"I know what Mary Poppins brought me as a child, and Walt Disney always said, these movies are not for children," said Marshall. "They're for the children within all of us."

