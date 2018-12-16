Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

$58 is all you need to spend a night in Africa

Lifestyle $58 is all you need to spend a night in Africa's most popular destinations

This is the average price you should expect to pay for a night anywhere across the continent.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
$58 is all you need to spend a night in Africa play

$58 is all you need to spend a night in Africa

(doubletree3byhilton)

$58 (N21,000) is all you need to spend a night in Africa's most popular destinations.

This is a recent estimate made by Jumia Travel in the 2018/2019 Hospitality Report Africa.

While this is the standard fare across the continent, $118 ($42,000) is the average booking night value in most popular cities.

Average price in Africa play

Average price in Africa

(jumiatravel)

ALSO READ: The ultimate guide to traveling around the world, from how to pack your suitcase to how much you'll be paying for a beer

Payment method

The report also discovered that paying at the hotel is the most preferred payment method in Africa.

Credit and debit cards are the second preferred payment method, followed by mobile money and travel agencies.

payment methods play

payment methods

(jumiatravel)

 

Travellers who used mobile payments made a transaction volume of 1.2 bn in the value of $19.9 bn last year.

Among the 338.4m registered mobile accounts in Sub-Saharan Africa, 66% come from Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda.

Adults from these countries used mobile money on an active basis.

Top 3

1 Lifestyle Here is how South Africans dominated Pornhub in 2018bullet
2 Lifestyle Meghan Markle wants Prince Harry to skip the royals'...bullet
3 Lifestyle Here are 10 unusual foods Nigerians eatbullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Lagos and Abuja are the most visited cities in Africa in 2018
Lifestyle These are the 5 most visited cities in Africa in 2018
5% of the world's international visitors are coming to Africa
Lifestyle Only 5% of the world's international visitors are coming to Africa
Navigating another country's public transportation system can be an exciting experience. This is how the metro systems in 10 major cities compare.
Lifestyle The ultimate guide to traveling around the world, from how to pack your suitcase to how much you'll be paying for a beer
Utility galley workers often work 12-14 hours per day, seven days per week for just $500-$700 per month, Michael Guilford said.
Lifestyle A lawyer who represents cruise ship workers reveals the hardest job on a cruise ship
X
Advertisement