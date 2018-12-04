50 TV shows that normal people love but critics hate

news

Some TV shows are simultaneously loved by viewers and hated by critics.

Here are 50 popular programs that were initially panned; some continued for years, while some didn't even score a second season.

The shows include "American Dad!," "Full House," and "One Tree Hill."

Critics are sometimes criticized as being out of touch or too harsh — especially when it comes to popular shows that get panned.

To find out which programs audiences have most loved while critics have hated, we turned to the aggregator Metacritic for its ranked list of TV shows. The list ranks show seasons by their composite critical reception and includes composite viewer scores from user reviews.

Take a look at these 50 popular TV shows that critics object to, in no particular order.

"Deception" (Season 1, 2018)

Critic score: 51/100

User score: 7.6/10

What critics said: "Never rising above its hokey premise, the procedural is further sunk by transparent mysteries, hollow supporting characters, and a fatal lack of surprises." — Variety

What fans said: "This show made me smile, made me interested. A little magic in my daily life is only good."

"October Road" (Season 1, 2007)

Critic score: 23/100

User score: 8.6/10

What critics said: "The series... exists as the kind of bad soap opera that quickly allows you to see what makes a good one." — The New York Times

What fans said: "This is the most realistic show on television. I can relate to the characters as if they were my friends back home."

"Stalker" (Season 1, 2014)

Critic score: 17/100

User score: 7.4/10

What critics said: "Stalker won't get the kind of respect 'Dexter' did, in part because it is more overtly cheesy in the generic showbiz way." — The Wall Street Journal

What fans said: "I absolutely love this show. Every episode keeps me hooked the entire time."

"Shadowhunters" (Season 1, 2016)

Critic score: 45/100

User score: 7.1/10

What critics said: "Not even the directorial efforts of McG can salvage what’s happening here... 'Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments' has the rare honor of being wildly complex and still wildly bland." — The AV Club

What fans said: "Promising, fresh and brilliant in a few specific moments."

"The Game" (Season 1, 2006)

Critic score: 22/100

User score: 8.2/10

What critics said: "It just isn't funny. At all. Ever." — USA Today

What fans said: "The characters are funny and serious at the same time. It offers real life situations and that's one of the things that I and a lot of other people look for in a show. I leave work 15 minutes early every evening just so I can watch the reruns."

"The Wedding Bells" (Season 1, 2007)

Critic score: 35/100

User score: 7.6/10

What critics said: "Unfortunately, the comedy is Kelley at his most forced and artificial." — USA Today

What fans said: "One of the funniest shows of the year. I was laughing for 10 minutes straight."

"The Vampire Diaries" (Season 1, 2009)

Critic score: 50/100

User score: 7.6/10

What critics said: "This is a guilty pleasure created the way guilty pleasures used to be created — through a bunch of people who don't quite realize that what they're doing is just borderline laughable enough to actually be laughable." — The AV Club

What fans said: "I hate to admit it, but this show is way better than it has any right to be. They actually found some decent actors, and they surprisingly avoid the worst cliches and cheesiness. Unlike 'Twilight,' the main girl actually has some backbone and personality."

"Sex, Love & Secrets" (Season 1, 2005)

Critic score: 41/100

User score: 8.4/10

What critics said: "If the writers and actors were willing to get a little campy, if they lifted the group's obnoxiousness factor over the top, the show might have some entertainment value. But as it stands, it's an hour spent watching dull, pretty people work very hard to be hipper than one another, as well as hipper than you." — The Boston Globe

What fans said: "I like it...don't know why. I just do."

"Big Shots" (Season 1, 2007)

Critic score: 33/100

User score: 8.2/10

What critics said: "It's trite and dull, with stereotypical jokes about demanding women, sexual fetishes, marriage therapy, etc." — Popsugar

What fans said: "I look forward to watching this show every week. It makes me laugh. It is time we see male bonding on TV."

"Full House" (Season 1, 1987)

Critic score: 31/100

User score: 7.8/10

What critics said: "'Full House' isn't playing with a full deck. It oozes and blubbers for a half hour, yielding no laughs or life. You need a Geiger counter to detect its pulse." — Los Angeles Times

What fans said: "This show is a classic. The cast was very well put together, and the characters all seemed realistic and well thought out. The humor was corny, but still very funny."

"Fuller House" (Season 1, 2016)

Critic score: 35/100

User score: 6.5/10

What critics said: "Fuller House begins as a sitcom family reunion. It becomes a self-conscious, dated and maudlin reminder of the ceaseless march of time and your inevitable demise." — The New York Times

What fans said: "Is 'Fuller House' cheesy? Yes. But, is it a bad show? No. The first episode of the series wasn't very good, but as the series leads on, it gets a lot better. This show has it ups and downs, but to any fan of 'Full House,' it is likely worth it. It has a good cast and some fun plot ideas."

"The Evidence" (Season 1, 2006)

Critic score: 40/100

User score: 8.4/10

What critics said: "If there exists a device called a Procedural-O-Matic, then it created this show." — Slate

What fans said: "'The Evidence' is a character story about the people who commit their lives to serving their community, and the humanity involved — not the procedure of the system. Intelligent and powerful."

"Manifest" (Season 1, 2018)

Critic score: 55/100

User score: 7.0/10

What critics said: "The premise is certainly alluring, which is why it's so disheartening to discover 'Manifest's' lack of imagination or intuition for what it might feel like, in the show's lead example, for an extended family to be suddenly reunited." — The Washington Post

What fans said: "It reminds me of 'Lost' meets 'Heroes.' One of the best new dramas this year. The plot is amazing as well as the characters and the mystery that's going on! This show I can tell is going to develop into something great!"

"Dirt" (Season 1, 2007)

Critic score: 40/100

User score: 7.3/10

What critics said: "As a satire of the cult of celebrity, though, the series is clumsy, weighed down by symbols and pseudo-apocalyptic frills that echo Nathanael West — the Day Spa of the Locust." — The New York Times

What fans said: "I can't wait for this show to come back. I like seeing Courteney Cox in such a contrast to her 'Friends' character."

"The Orville" (Season 1, 2017)

Critic score: 36/100

User score: 8.2/10

What critics said: "It's almost impossible to know whether there are too many jokes in 'The Orville' or too few, both because the show doesn't seem at all confident in whether it should even be making jokes at all, and because the jokes that are in the show are bad." — Vox

What fans said: "If you're looking for the next generation of 'Star Trek' — that's actually palatable — this is it. Modern, comedic, intriguing with good writing. There are no political undertones or motives, just good new fashioned sci-fi."

"Happy Hour" (Season 1, 2006)

Critic score: 25/100

User score: 8.3/10

What critics said: "Sheer, excruciating pain... 'Happy Hour' stands a good chance of being named Worst New Show, or at least feeblest new sitcom." — The Washington Post

What fans said: "It is original and funny with interesting characters. The critics give it a 2.5 and actual viewers give it a an eight out of 10. That is quite a gap. Personally on this one I think the critics are idiots."

"Boy Meets World" (Season 1, 1993)

Critic score: 51/100

User score: 8.6/10

What critics said: "There is something about this series that seems disingenuous, owing more to tired situation comedy convention than to freshly crafting a view of the American family within the sitcom context." — The Hollywood Reporter

What fans said: "This show is a classic and is still one of the best."

"Rules of Engagement" (Season 1, 2007)

Critic score: 28/100

User score: 7.5/10

What critics said: "Besides making every aspect of dating and mating look depressing, it's hard to come up with a reason to spend time with any of these characters." — Seattle Post-Intelligencer

What fans said: "I love this show. I'm married and know about all the three lifestyles portrayed on this show. It's hilarious because every episode is so true in real life."

"Damien" (Season 1, 2016)

Critic score: 37/100

User score: 7.1/10

What critics said: "A&E's 'Damien' joins the franchise, offering spooky and violent moments through its first five episodes, but struggling to find the narrative momentum necessary to work as an ongoing series." — The Hollywood Reporter

What fans said: "I agree about the lack of horror elements in the pilot, but every other episode is filled with spine-tingling creepy moments. Oh yeah, there aren't tons and tons and tons of blood, because some people know how to deliver horror on a much higher level. It's also filled with twists and turns, unexpected things you surely haven't seen before."

"Ghost Whisperer" (Season 1, 2005)

Critic score: 29/100

User score: 8.3/10

What critics said: "At times during 'Ghost Whisperer,' the sentiment is so thick you might want to go away from the light — the light from the TV set, that is." — The Boston Globe

What fans said: "I love this show, there is always something new. It really draws my attention. Melinda is so cool and she is such a heroic person — she helped so many people and it's so touching."

"Star Trek: The Next Generation" (Season 1, 1987)

Critic score: 51/100

User score: 8.5/10

What critics said: "The new cast is fine (Stewart is a very interesting actor) and the story, although not very deep, inspired or mind-melding, has a nice payoff. But getting there takes much too long... Although handsome, this is a slow, thudding two hours badly in need of energizing."

What fans said: "'Shakespeare in space' is the phrase that comes to mind when I think of how to describe this series. To this day this is my favorite TV series of all time."

"Killer Instinct" (Season 1, 2005)

Critic score: 25/100

User score: 8.5/10

What critics said: "The best that can be said for the season's worst show is that it will never be this terrible in exactly the same way again." — USA Today

What fans said: "I personally loved this show. I also have loved MANY other shows that FOX has decided to cancel despite a big following behind them. Maybe more of us need to join the "nielsen" families, or petition FOX to bring the show back. The stories were diverse and interesting, and the cast seemed to mesh well, with dramatic plot lines."

"Ja'mie: Private School Girl" (Season 1, 2013)

Critic score: 40/100

User score: 6.4/10

What critics said: "Centering one of Lilley's most annoying characters in a series to ramble on incessantly robs the character of its past effectiveness and makes her — and the series — almost unbearable to watch." — The Hollywood Reporter

What fans said: "Ja'mie is brilliant. Halfway through you'll forget that you're watching a 30-something man playing a 17-year-old girl. It's laugh out loud funny."

"Carpoolers" (Season 1, 2007)

Critic score: 37/100

User score: 8.2/10

What critics said: "It just isn't funny. Which is a problem, you know, for a comedy." — Los Angeles Times

What fans said: "First network show I have watched with interest since 'Seinfeld.'"

"Pepper Dennis" (Season 1, 2006)

Critic score: 37/100

User score: 8.1/10

What critics said: "[Rebecca] Romijn's hour-long show tries to combine the arch satire of 'Desperate Housewives' with the chick-lit romance of 'Grey's Anatomy,' and falls short of both." — The New York Times

What fans said: "I watch the show religiously and find it very amusing. The idea of Rebecca Romijn in a comedy took some getting used to but once you do it is great! I think this show appeals more to women and unfortunately all the critics quoted are guys who cant accept Rebecca Romijn's fall from 'femme fatale' dom."

"NCIS" (Season 1, 2003)

Critic score: 51/100

User score: 7.9/10

What critics said: "As slow-witted as its redundant title would have you believe." — Chicago Tribune

What fans said: "It's always interesting, the team has amazing chemistry and I genuinely care about all of the main characters."

"Standoff" (Season 1, 2006)

Critic score: 37/100

User score: 8.2/10

What critics said: "It's hard to imagine a civilized audience of any significant size wanting to sit through these trumped-up conflicts and lazy-daisy crises week after week." — The Washington Post

What fans said: "I love it. Very smart writing that has several layers and doesn't assume complete stupidity on the part of the audience. Acting is top-notch, and the chemistry between Livingston and DeWitt really adds."

"American Dad!" (Season 1, 2005)

Critic score: 41/100

User score: 7.6/10

What critics said: "Little more than an empty vehicle for clever jokes on America since 9/11." — The Boston Globe

What fans said: "I'll admit, I watched the first few episodes when it first aired and did not like it. But years later, after watching a full season and getting to know the characters, I like it better than 'Family Guy.'"

"Moonlight" (Season 1, 2007)

Critic score: 38/100

User score: 9.0/10

What critics said: "The direction is flat-out awful (there are many choppy shots from bizarre, if not inexplicable, angles). Much of the dialogue is groan-inducing, the acting by some of the guest actors is jaw-droppingly wooden, and I guessed who the villain was way before the halfway mark." — The Chicago Tribune

What fans said: "I was completely hooked within the first five minutes."

"Iron Fist" (Season 1, 2017)

Critic score: 37/100

User score: 6.1/10

What critics said: "Not one element of this plodding piece works. The action scenes lack spark, snap, and originality. None of the flat, by-the-numbers characters makes any lasting impression." — Variety

What fans said: "I feel so far it has been a very strong adaptation from the comics. They take the elements of the story that worked well and enrich them. I am excited to keep watching it. I think this show will be a prime example of how disconnected the critics can be from the real audience."

"The Hills" (Season 1, 2006)

Critic score: 52/100

User score: 7.3/10

What critics said: "All told, it's 'The Simple Life' with less substance, featuring youths that have clearly studied both the reality TV manual and 'The OC' to perfect their 'characters.'" — Variety

What fans said: "Wonderful show, great storyline. I agree Lauren should have went to Paris, but hey it's her decision."

"Angela's Eyes" (Season 1, 2006)

Critic score: 38/100

User score: 8.5/10

What critics said: "Silly, poorly cast and full of clunky dialogue." — Variety

What fans said: "I love this show, and I'm really glad I stuck with it past the first one or two episodes. Abigail Spencer is incredible in this role, and I'm always looking forward to the next episode."

"The King of Queens" (Season 1, 1998)

Critic score: 51/100

User score: 8.3/10

What critics said: "The performers are pleasant enough, and Ms. Remini almost gives Carrie some zing. But they can't overcome the stale setup." — The New York Times

What fans said: "I've probably seen every episode of 'King of Queens' 20 times. And every time it's just as funny as it was the first time... Great program, probably the greatest comedy ever."

"Surface" (Season 1, 2005)

Critic score: 39/100

User score: 8.7/10

What critics said: "There isn't a moment of wonder or suspense in 'Surface,' or a single performance or character that is even remotely involving." — USA Today

What fans said: "It started off slow and fairly corny, but then it grew into this amazing story that kept us guessing. The last episode was truly one of the best things I've ever seen on TV, I'm still trying to get my heart rate back down."

"Desperate Housewives" (Season 2, 2004)

Critic score: 49/100

User score: 8.3/10

What critics said: "'Desperate Housewives' is the worst show on the broadcast networks... The solution to ending or spicing up any boring story line is just to inject some over-the-top melodrama or at the very least, have various characters in floods of tears or running about screeching." — The Chicago Tribune

What fans said: "With a mixture of scoop and scandal, comedy and drama, heroes and villains, this show is the best thing that you will ever watch, so hop on this roller-coaster ride and hold on tight because this is one journey that you will never forget, with the housewives and the rest of America and the world, this is so exciting and energetic that you will want to go without sleep to know how it ends!"

"What About Brian" (Season 1, 2006)

Critic score: 41/100

User score: 8.9/10

What critics said: "The dialogue ranges from ridiculous to tiresome." — USA Today

What fans said: "This is one of the best shows I have found since 'ER' 11 years ago. It is great drama — a bit of comedy and very heartwarming!"

"Disjointed" (Season 1, 2017)

Critic score: 43/100

User score: 7.4/10

What critics said: "While 'The Big Bang Theory' producer Chuck Lorre clearly felt liberated plying his trade for Netflix, the resulting stoner comedy, 'Disjointed,' runs on fumes." — CNN

What fans said: "Tone Bell and Kathy Bates are amazing screen partners. They are the best part of the show for me. Even if they canceled it after one season, I'd still binge it again."

"Criminal Minds" (Season 1, 2005)

Critic score: 42/100

User score: 8.1/10

What critics said: "It's boilerplate material, and the victim-on-live-video element has been done on so many crime shows it doesn't have much tension left in it anymore. Indeed, it deserves to be banned by the FCC." — The Boston Globe

What fans said: "This show is one of the best things that has ever been graced upon our screens, the story lines are amazing and the acting is one of the best I have ever seen. 'CSI,' 'NCIS' and 'Bones' are just sloppy and boring compared to the amazing writing and fantastic acting that if shown in 'Criminal Minds.'"

"Hart of Dixie" (Season 1, 2011)

Critic score: 43/100

User score: 7.5/10

What critics said: "The smart way to go would be to turn this mess into a savvy comedy, but that may be asking too much." — The New York Times

What fans said: "It has been a long time coming, but finally a fun, cute, entertaining show. Each character is distinct and play well off of each other. The innocence of falling in love meets the complicated life of dating. Definitely a keeper."

"Alf" (Season 1, 1986)

Critic score: 44/100

User score: 8.3/10

What critics said: "ALF is no place to look for plausibility — or charm." — Time

What fans said: "Masterpiece."

"One Tree Hill" (Season 1, 2013)

Critic score: 46/100

User score: 8.0/10

What critics said: "The characters are painfully one-dimensional, as they fall on either the good or the bad side of the fence. Their actions are predictable based on whether they've been designated as angels or devils." — The Boston Globe

What fans said: "I am a die hard 'OTH' fan... It connected with me in every way. I fell in love with the casting."

"Perfect Couples" (Season 1, 2010)

Critic score: 44/100

User score: 7.0/10

What critics said: "'Perfect Couples' is as Wonder bread as they come — an aimless mass that's utterly devoid of flavor, filled with such broadly drawn characters that you start to forget who they are while they're still on the screen." — Slant magazine

What fans said: "Perfect Couples is a creative, refreshing and imaginative comedy. The laughs are not derived from gags but unique reactions to situations. The show is highly enjoyable and often hysterical."

"Life is Wild" (Season 1, 2007)

Critic score: 44/100

User score: 8.4/10

What critics said: "Even a hard-hearted critic would find it difficult not to coo at the lion cub that wanders onto the grounds, but the series can deliver only so many Animal Planet moments before leaving auds to grapple with its trite elements and annoying characters." — Variety

What fans said: "I loved this show since day one. Every week I get to know the characters a bit more like true friends and family. I never listen to critics, only to my heart, and my heart LOVES this great program."

"Gypsy" (Season 1, 2017)

Critic score: 45/100

User score: 8.2/10

What critics said: "'Gypsy' plods forward, adding one more unprofessional and inappropriate act onto another until you're pretty sure that at some point, Jean's Jenga tower of duplicity is going to collapse. The problem is that when it does, you'll have already gotten too bored to care." — Vulture

What fans said: "'Gypsy' is an excellent show with wonderful actors, especially Naomi Watts. The story is very addicting from the start. I love the fact that in this series a woman in her 40s is a credible character."

"George Lopez" (Season 1, 2002)

Critic score: 44/100

User score: 7.7/10

What critics said: "Even with all that support, George Lopez looks like a wispy, amateurishly performed show serving jokes that are bland, coarse or predictable. Lopez has a talent for delivering one-liners but he's a limited actor." — Orlando Sentinel

What fans said: "Gut-busting jokes made by the comedy legend himself and his fellow cast members, this is truly a memorable sitcom that will make you laugh each time you watch."

"The Night Shift" (Season 1, 2014)

Critic score: 45/100

User score: 7.8/10

What critics said: "Not surprisingly, the producers assemble a sizable, attractive and appropriately diverse cast, albeit without giving many of them much to distinguish their characters, who — whatever the color of their scrubs — simply blend together." — Variety

What fans said: "This show is great. If you like medical dramas, this one is a great one. Compelling story lines and great actors."

"Hemlock Grove" (Season 1, 2013)

Critic score: 45/100

User score: 7.5/10

What critics said: "Weird can be good, but this isn’t intentionally weird so much as it is plain bad." — The Hollywood Reporter

What fans said: "Honestly I have to say, 'Hemlock Grove' is one of the best series I've ever watched. I wasn't sure about it at first but once you get through the first episode it's addicting."

"South Beach" (Season 1, 2006)

Critic score: 29/100

User score: 8.6/10

What critics said: "Fortunately, there is a way out: your channel-changing remote, wondrous transport to that blessed refuge known as Anywhere Else." — The Washington Post

What fans said: "Granted it's not original, but finally a prime-time type drama like 'OC' where sexy black people exist... I'm all for diversity and being represented in shows like this and 'South Beach' beats 'The OC' hands down"

"Better Late Than Never" (Season 1, 2016)

Critic score: 47/100

User score: 8.0/10

What critics said: "This mercilessly edited program isn’t interested in thoughtful observations about the countries it visits, but on a sort of crass disaster theater, in which real-life, celebrity grumpy old men go on a Bucket List-style misadventure." — Slant magazine

What fans said: "This show is fun personified. If you want to focus on its flaws or talk about the editing or make some kind of statement about how it's no fun, then we can't be friends. These guys turned friendship into family while entertaining us all the while. What more could you ask?"

"Norm MacDonald Has a Show" (Season 1, 2018)

Critic score: 43/100

User score: 8.8/10

What critics said: "'Norm Macdonald Has a Show,' his new Netflix series, is pretty terrible. It's labor-intensive to get through... a painful thing to watch." — The Hollywood Reporter

What fans said: "The 'Norm MacDonald Has a Show' Show is the best talk show on Netflix. If you like Norm you'll like this show, if you don't like Norm you'll still like this show. Can this show be better than it is? You can't top perfection."

