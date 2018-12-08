Pulse.ng logo
50 things you can buy with your FSA dollars before they expire — and 5 surprising things you can't

Lifestyle 50 things you can buy with your FSA dollars before they expire — and 5 surprising things you can't

You can actually use the money you've contributed to your FSA to buy certain healthcare products that the IRS has deemed eligible.

(Flickr/401(K) 2012)

  • An estimated $400 million in FSA funds was forfeited last year.
  • You can actually use the money you've contributed to your FSA to buy certain healthcare products the IRS has deemed eligible.
  • However, there are certain things like bug spray and tampons that you can't buy pre-tax.

For 2018 employees were allowed to put up to $2,650 in their FSA account, according to the IRS. These funds are use-it-or-lose-it. The IRS has allowed some employers to give their employees the chance to participate in a carryover option, which allows the rollover of up to $500, or a grace period option, which gives users two and a half months to finish up their dollars — but not both.

If you're not at a company that lets you push the deadline, there's still time to use up what's left in your account on things you actually use and will probably buy anyway. Think bandages, sunscreen, and baby wipes. You can even use it to pay for your prescriptions. The IRS decides which items are eligible and which ones aren't based on what they're each used for.

Rather than joining millions of Americans who forfeit an estimated $400 million collectively, use your pre-tax money to stock up on things you need for the coming year. Here are 50 things under $40 the IRS says you can buy, and five surprising things you can't.

Lip balm with SPF $2.99 No prescription needed

(FSA Store)


Corn removers $3.79 Prescription required

(FSA Store)


Sunscreen for babies $4.29 No prescription needed

(FSA Store)


Contact lens solution $4.29 No prescription needed

(FSA Store)


Visine $4.89 Prescription required

(FSA Store)


Disposable nursing pads $4.99 No prescription needed

(FSA Store)


Icy Hot $5.99 Prescription required

(FSA Store)


Neosporin $6.49 Prescription required

(FSA Store)


Decongestant spray $6.49 Prescription required

(FSA Store)


Aquaphor $6.57 Prescription required

(FSA Store)


Children's Benadryl $6.65 Prescription required

(FSA Store)


Cold sore treatment $6.99 Prescription required

(FSA Store)


Band-Aids $6.99 No prescription needed

(FSA Store)


Facial cleanser $6.99 Prescription required

(FSA Store)


Soothing gel with aloe $7.49 Prescription required

(FSA Store)


Earwax removal kit $7.49 Prescription required

(FSA Store)


Antifungal spray $7.89 Prescription required

(FSA Store)


wheelchair seatbelt $7.99 No prescription needed

(FSA Store)


Denture cleaner $7.99 No prescription needed

(FSA Store)


Heat wraps $8.99 No prescription needed

(FSA Store)


Relaxation Mask $8.99 No prescription needed

(FSA Store)


Motion sickness band $8.99 No prescription needed

(FSA Store)


Page magnifier $8.99 No prescription needed

(FSA Store)


Gold Bond body powder $9.47 Prescription required

(FSA Store)


After Bite $9.51 Prescription required

(FSA Store)


Lice killing shampoo $9.99 Prescription required

(FSA Store)


Hearing Aid Batteries $9.99 No prescription needed

(FSA Store)


Foot Roller $9.99 No prescription needed

(FSA Store)


Midol $9.99 Prescription required

(FSA Store)


Reading glasses $9.99 No prescription needed

(FSA Store)


Yeast symptom relief $10.05 Prescription required

(FSA Store)


Healing skin lotion $10.59 Prescription required

(FSA Store)


Sleep aids $10.99 Prescription required

(FSA Store)


Sunscreen $11.49 No prescription needed

(FSA Store)


Gummy prenatal vitamins $12.99 No prescription needed

(FSA Store)


Biofreeze Spray $13.99 Prescription required

(FSA Store)


Laxatives $14.99 Prescription required

(FSA Store)


Non-latex Condoms $15.49 No prescription needed

(FSA Store)


Bedtime underwear $15.99 No prescription needed

(FSA Store)


Foot tissue relaxer $15.99 No prescription needed

(FSA Store)


Snotsucking kit $19.99 No prescription needed

(FSA Store)


Nicotine patch $24.67 Prescription required

(FSA Store)


Children's Claritin $24.99 Prescription required

(FSA Store)


Screening test for breast milk $24.99 No prescription needed

(FSA Store)


Light therapy acne treatment $29 No prescription needed

(FSA Store)


Acupressure mat $29.99 No prescription needed

(FSA Store)


Neck support pillow $32.99 No prescription needed

(FSA Store)


Pee-proof underwear $37 No prescription needed

(FSA Store)


Compression socks $37.99 No prescription needed

(FSA Store)


Light therapy acne treatment mask $39.99 No prescription needed

(FSA Store)


You can find some sunscreens with insect repellent agents in them, but you can't use your FSA dollars to buy bug spray by itself. It's currently considered a general health product, but with the rise of isect borne illnesses like the Zika virus, it may become eligible in the future.

(dimid_86/Shutterstock)

Source: FSA Store



Multivitamins and other dietary supplements like them are considered general health items as well since they "do not directly treat a legitimate medical condition."

(keri/Flickr)

Source: FSA Store



Toothbrushes, toothpaste, and floss are all general health products. While you can use FSA dollars for orthodontic or denture care, you can't use them for your everyday dental hygiene needs.

(chittakorn59/Shutterstock)

Source: FSA Store



Tampons are not currently FSA eligible because they're not considered necessary by the IRS. The debate on menstrual equity is in full swing and has been heavily debated across different levels of policymakers — The Fund Essential Menstruation Products Act was introduced in 2016 and may help speed up the process one day, but we're not there yet.

(iStock)

Source: FSA Store



Different health monitors — blood pressure devices and stethoscopes — are eligible for FSA spending, but your wearable monitor is not. Although your Fitbit or other tracking tech can be used to monitor similar metrics, the IRS hasn't yet given it the stamp of approval — but that's not to say it won't get there eventually.

(Amazon)

Source: FSA Store



