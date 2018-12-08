50 mind-boggling pictures from 2018 that will make you look twice

news

Each year, Reuters editors pick the top odd and unusual photos from the past year.

Their picks include photos that resonated the most with their clients, audience, and across social media, a Reuters representative told INSIDER.

"They're the images that require not just a double-take, but perhaps a triple or quadruple-take to make sense," they said.

Here are Reuters editors' picks of the oddest pictures of 2018, as well as some bonus photos INSIDER thought would make you take a closer look.

Ashrita Furman holds more than 600 Guinness World Records — the most held by anyone. He set a new record for slicing the most watermelons in half on his own stomach in one minute when he split 26 of them with a machete. Guinness World Records calls him their "most prolific record-breaker."

Stuffed frogs — yes, the skin of once-live amphibians — are arranged in a dining scene at the Frog Museum in Estavayer-le-Lac, Switzerland. The museum houses an entire collection of Francois Perrier's taxidermy frogs portraying scenes of 19th-century everyday life.

Sunlight diffracted through an at-home aquarium lights up a British Blue cat in a Krasnoyarsk, Russia apartment.

Tourists walk through a giant hand structure on the Gold Bridge in Ba Na Hills, Vietnam.

A monkey performs during the presentation of "The Show of the Giant Fountains" — a light, engineering, and water show — at the National Circus in Kiev, Ukraine.

A woman has her picture taken amid thousands of ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields in Carlsbad, California. The nearly fifty acres of flowers are in bloom from early March through early May every year.

Saudi men perform a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" — driving on two wheels — in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. The person on the ground is actually taking a selfie of the stunt ... not balancing the car on his head.

An Atlantic seal pup — which looks like it just witnessed something cringe-worthy — lies amongst the rocks at St. Martin's Haven in Wales. Seal pups are born with fluffy white, non-waterproof coats, which they shed in their fourth week.

Yes, those are puppies! Chilean police officers march with young Golden Retrievers during the annual military day parade at the Bernardo O'Higgins park in Santiago, Chile. The puppies are part of the police canine training unit, as are the older dogs they marched in front of.

Swimmers sometimes train with a half-filled cup — or even a stack of coins — balancing on their heads to help them keep it straight during backstroke training. Here, Jenny Mensing of Germany warms up at the 2018 European Championships, a multiple-sport competition, in Glasgow.

That's a lot of slime! Tristan Robertson-Eyes plays with Elasti Plasti at the launch of Hamleys top Christmas toys in London.

Don't worry, this person isn't trapped and flailing for help. They're running through a foam bath during the Colour My Run charity run in Malta.

A fin whale — the second largest species of the animal — that had been spotted floating in the water near De Haan, Belgium, was towed to shore. Veterinary researchers had to cut the animal into pieces so they could bring it to a lab for testing.

These dancers look like a giant human knot. They're part of an art festival in Jerusalem that takes people on a tour of the city and features dancers as physical art.

Visitors pose at the German Fetish Ball fair in Berlin. The fair is part of a weekend-long event featuring artists, designers, models, DJs, technicians, and club owners.

TV host of "Si? Si!" Farid Pina poses for a picture wearing his Mexican Pointy Boots in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.

A museum employee looks at Gunther von Hagens' "The Tennis Player" at the Body Worlds museum exhibition in London. The exhibit puts preserved, actual human bodies on display for anyone curious enough to pay a visit — they're all bodies that were donated for training purposes during the person's lifetime.

A lifeguard passes one of Royal de Luxe's giant marionette puppets as it lies on the beach at New Brighton, Britain — the French street-theatre company has been touring the world with giant puppets for more than 20 years. Jean-Luc Courcoult, the artistic director, says the giants' time is over, and the new show will involve a silverback gorilla.

Gucci models carry their own head replicas down a runway set up like an operating room at the Autumn/Winter 2018 Milan Fashion Week presentation. The heads are part of Alessandro Michele's debut as creative director and took around six months to make.

Burcu Celenoglu Aydin's tiny-knife skills are impressive. The Miniature food cook works with super small tools to prepare a dish in her mini kitchen in Istanbul, Turkey.

Artists Jose Triguero and Gemma Palomar aren't just sharing a cucumber on the street, they're performing their show "Cul de Sac" during the Busking Festival in Lisbon, Portugal. The September festival celebrates all kinds of innovative street performances.

Richard Browning is prepared for takeoff. As chief test pilot and CEO of Gravity Industries, he flies in a Jet Suit during a demonstration flight at Bentwaters Park, Woodbridge, Britain.

At first glance, this looks like crashing waves or a group of Dementors from "Harry Potter." But they're actually spider-web-covered bushes on the banks of Lake Vistonida, Greece.

The annual sheep parade through Madrid makes for the perfect selfie opportunity. Shepherds parade the sheep through the city every year in order to exercise their right to use traditional routes to migrate their livestock from northern Spain to winter grazing pastures in southern Spain.

Children have all sorts of reactions after competing in a pedal car race as part of the Goodwood Revival in southern Britain — a three-day classic car racing festival celebrating the mid-20th-century heyday of the sport.

This guy is right on the nose, literally. A man lands on Jump Trump — an inflatable structure featuring a giant image of President Donald Trump — at the GetxoPhoto international photography exhibition in Getxo, Spain.

These worshipers believe AR-15s are the "rod of iron" mentioned in the Bible, according to CBS News. People attended the blessing ceremony with their AR-15-style rifles at the Sanctuary Church in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania.

People participate in Bolas de Fuego — or Balls of Fire — festival in Nejapa, El Salvador, by throwing actual balls of flaming kerosene at each other. Festival-goers remember the 1992 volcanic eruption that forced residents to flee.

People wait at a crosswalk painted like a zebra as vehicles drive along the R257 Yenisei federal highway in Krasnoyarsk, Russia.

What looks like a miniature girl on a normal waterlily is actually a normal-sized girl on a giant waterlily leaf during an annual leaf-sitting event in Taipei, Taiwan. It's part of the giant water lily exhibition in Shuangxi Park.

These are some crowded waters. People on inflatable boats enjoy the weather on the Lake Lucerne in Sisikon, Switzerland.

At first glance, this may look like a mannequin or a doll. It's actually Trainer Lawney Hill posing for a photograph wearing tights over her face to keep out the 30-degree cold after taking her horses out on the all-weather gallops in Tetsworth, Britain.

No, this isn't a 3-D sculpture hanging in a museum — this is what it looks like when Karim Asir, a 25-year-old Charlie Chaplin impersonator in Afghanistan, exercises during his rehearsals in Kabul. Each of his performances comes bearing a message about working hard, and being kind to each other.

Yes, this man is actually covered in bees, but he's also standing on a scale. A Saudi man covered with bees tries to break the Guinness World Record of 141 pounds of bees covering a body — this was his second attempt at the record, and his second time failing.

These flowers are extremely tall. A woman is hidden in a field of sunflowers as she walks through to cut some down in Ballygawley, Northern Ireland.

These women wear their skirts to fight in the ring. This photo was taken during a wrestling session at the Havana Hotel Cholet in El Alto, Bolivia.

A boy rejoices after catching a trout during an event promoting the Ice Festival in Hwacheon, South Korea.

Elise McRoberts celebrates the first "4/20" since it became legal to sell recreational marijuana in California. She exhales after using a full spectrum oil vaporizer at the new Magnolia cannabis vape lounge in Oakland, California.

Garra rufa obtusas, also known as "doctor fish," swim around the face of a man as he relaxes in a hot spa pool in Kangal, Turkey.

Snow days call for snowball fights. A young priest throws a snowball in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican during a heavy snowfall.

Retired sprinter Usain Bolt slows down. He poses in zero gravity conditions during a flight in a specially modified plane above Reims, France.

Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in Ivrea, Italy. It's a giant food fight reminiscent of the people's rebellion against the tyranny in the 1800s.

Yoichi Suzuki shows 'AIBO', a pet dog robot, to his bed-ridden mother at his house in Takahagi, Japan. Suzuki's father used the 'AIBO' for his own rehabilitation.

How many people does it take to move a vehicle? Seven Russian service members push a bus along an avenue in Moscow.

A bulldozer destroys condemned smuggled luxury cars worth approximately $1.2 million — including used Lexus, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Jaguar, and Corvette Stingray — during the 116th Bureau of Customs founding anniversary in Metro Manila, Philippines.

Performers dressed like stormtroopers dance during "The Empire Strips Back: A Star Wars Burlesque Parody" in Los Angeles.

What looks like a floating tree is actually the result of a man participating in a Christmas tree throwing competition in Ennis, Ireland.

Water ripples outline the elephant throughout the frame as a mahout bathes his elephant in the polluted water of river Yamuna in New Delhi.

No, there isn't a headless model on the runway. This model displays a creation that covers her head during the Central Saint Martins show at London Fashion Week.

The Kilauea Volcano has been erupting for 35 years. People watch as ash erupts from the Halemaumau crater during ongoing eruptions in Hawaii.

