50 fascinating photos inside Disney's most exclusive spots that you may not know exist

50 fascinating photos inside Disney's most exclusive spots that you may not know exist

From the iconic Club 33 in Disneyland to the Cinderella Castle Suite, there are plenty of highly sought-after experiences in the Disney parks.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Disney World contains many secrets you may not know about.

Disney World contains many secrets you may not know about.

(Associated Press)

  • Disney parks are home to some exclusive spots that even the most die-hard fans may not have seen.
  • Orlando, Florida's Walt Disney World is home to the Cinderella Castle Suite, a private gated community called Golden Oak, and a fancy restaurant called Victoria & Albert's.
  • Disneyland in Anaheim, California, is home to the famous Club 33, as well as a private apartment built just for Walt Disney.

Disney parks have no shortage of devoted fans and followers, but even the most die-hard Disney aficionados may have never seen some of the most exclusive areas in the parks.

Both Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, and Disneyland in Anaheim, California, house many areas that are only available to a select lucky few.

From the members-only Club 33 lounge to the lavish Cinderella Castle Suite, here's a look at some of the most exclusive spots in Disney World and Disneyland.

Cinderella Castle is one of Walt Disney World's most iconic landmarks.

Cinderella Castle is one of Walt Disney World's most iconic landmarks.

Cinderella Castle is one of Walt Disney World's most iconic landmarks.

(Handout/Getty Images)

Most people don't know that there's a secret hiding at the top of the castle.



The top of the castle is home to the exclusive Cinderella Castle Suite.

The top of the castle is home to the exclusive Cinderella Castle Suite.

The top of the castle is home to the exclusive Cinderella Castle Suite.

(Disney Tourist Blog)

Guests are first met with a grand lobby as they enter the door and head inside the private elevator.



Once guests make their way up the elevator, they are met with a grand bedroom.

Once guests make their way up the elevator, they are met with a grand bedroom.

Once guests make their way up the elevator, they are met with a grand bedroom.

(Walt Disney World Public Relations)

The bedroom contains two queen-sized beds.



The beds have luxurious canopies along the wooden headboard.

The beds have luxurious canopies along the wooden headboard.

The beds have luxurious canopies along the wooden headboard.

(Walt Disney World Public Relations)

A "C" for Cinderella can be found on top of the headboard.



The bedroom also features a desk area next to the beds.

The bedroom also features a desk area next to the beds.

The bedroom also features a desk area next to the beds.

(Disney Tourist Blog)

If you look closely at the desk, you'll notice that Cinderella left something behind.



Cinderella's glass slipper is placed at the center of the bedside desk.

Cinderella's glass slipper is placed at the center of the bedside desk.

Cinderella's glass slipper is placed at the center of the bedside desk.

(Disney Tourist Blog)

Disney Tourist Blog says the slipper is worth a reported $18,000 and has been gifted to celebrities who have stayed in the suite.



The opulent suite features multiple rooms.

The opulent suite features multiple rooms.

The opulent suite features multiple rooms.

(Walt Disney World Public Relations)

The suite breaks off into multiple areas that are small yet luxurious.



The bedroom leads into a living area, with a cushy couch and intricate ceiling decorations.

The bedroom leads into a living area, with a cushy couch and intricate ceiling decorations.

The bedroom leads into a living area, with a cushy couch and intricate ceiling decorations.

(Walt Disney World Public Relations)

The living room has windows that provide an excellent view of the park.



The windows are adorned with Cinderella-themed stained glass designs.

The windows are adorned with Cinderella-themed stained glass designs.

The windows are adorned with Cinderella-themed stained glass designs.

(Disney Tourist Blog)

The characters Jac and Gus can be found in the living room.



The walls are lined with Cinderella-themed memorabilia.

The walls are lined with Cinderella-themed memorabilia.

The walls are lined with Cinderella-themed memorabilia.

(Disney Tourist Blog)

According to Disney Tourist Blog, some celebrities invited to stay at the suite are gifted with their own glass slipper.

A sparkling tiara and wand are also on display.



The bathroom includes two sinks and a separate vanity setup.

The bathroom includes two sinks and a separate vanity setup.

The bathroom includes two sinks and a separate vanity setup.

(Walt Disney World Public Relations)

You'll find a stained glass window above the sinks.



The inviting bathtub has a simulated sky effect on the ceiling.

The inviting bathtub has a simulated sky effect on the ceiling.

The inviting bathtub has a simulated sky effect on the ceiling.

(Disney Tourist Blog)

Disney Tourist Blog shared a thorough look at the lavish bathroom, which is surrounded by colorful Cinderella-themed artwork.



The lights can be dimmed for an extra relaxing effect.

The lights can be dimmed for an extra relaxing effect.

The lights can be dimmed for an extra relaxing effect.

(Disney Tourist Blog)

Dimming the lights adds a dramatic touch to the starry sky effect on the ceiling.



The bathroom setup also has a small shower for those who aren't a fan of baths.

The bathroom setup also has a small shower for those who aren't a fan of baths.

The bathroom setup also has a small shower for those who aren't a fan of baths.

(Disney Tourist Blog)

It features a swirling gold design along the walls and matching gold shower curtains.



The bathroom brings a new meaning to calling the toilet a "porcelain throne."

The bathroom brings a new meaning to calling the toilet a "porcelain throne."

The bathroom brings a new meaning to calling the toilet a "porcelain throne."

(Disney Tourist Blog)

The room is fully carpeted with wooden walls and an ornate lighting fixture at its center.

See a full tour of the suite over on Disney Tourist Blog.



Another exclusive spot is Golden Oak at Walt Disney World Resort.

Another exclusive spot is Golden Oak at Walt Disney World Resort.

Another exclusive spot is Golden Oak at Walt Disney World Resort.

(Golden Oak/Facebook)

Golden Oak is a gated community located just four miles outside of the Magic Kingdom.



The community has 300 homes within its eight neighborhoods.

The community has 300 homes within its eight neighborhoods.

The community has 300 homes within its eight neighborhoods.

(Golden Oak/Facebook)

Currently available single-family homes start at around $2.3 million.



Many of the homes feature subtle Disney design elements.

Many of the homes feature subtle Disney design elements.

Many of the homes feature subtle Disney design elements.

(Golden Oak/Facebook)

This kitchen has a scene with "Peter Pan" theme above the stove.



You might even find Minnie Mouse hiding in stair railings.

You might even find Minnie Mouse hiding in stair railings.

You might even find Minnie Mouse hiding in stair railings.

(Golden Oak/Facebook)

Details such as these add some subtle Disney magic while maintaining an elegant feel.



The Summerhouse is the center of the community's events and special amenities.

The Summerhouse is the center of the community's events and special amenities.

The Summerhouse is the center of the community's events and special amenities.

(Golden Oak/Facebook)

The private clubhouse holds a gym, pool, and community dining area.



The Summerhouse also features a lounge area with a big screen television.

The Summerhouse also features a lounge area with a big screen television.

The Summerhouse also features a lounge area with a big screen television.

(Golden Oak/Facebook)

It seems like the perfect place to watch classic Disney movies.



The clubhouse is also home to an exclusive restaurant called Markham's.

The clubhouse is also home to an exclusive restaurant called Markham's.

The clubhouse is also home to an exclusive restaurant called Markham's.

(Steve A./Yelp)

The restaurant is only accessible by residents of Golden Oak.



Entrees range from $24 to $40.

Entrees range from $24 to $40.

Entrees range from $24 to $40.

(Lauren Y./Yelp)

The kitchen aims to use local and sustainable ingredients as much as possible.



For a distinctly Disney touch, the restaurant sometimes offers a Ratatouille-themed dessert tray.

For a distinctly Disney touch, the restaurant sometimes offers a Ratatouille-themed dessert tray.

For a distinctly Disney touch, the restaurant sometimes offers a Ratatouille-themed dessert tray.

(Lauren Y./Yelp)

The tray has a hand-painted figure of the character Remy made entirely out of white chocolate.



An adjoining bar called Tyler's offers a private place to grab a drink.

An adjoining bar called Tyler's offers a private place to grab a drink.

An adjoining bar called Tyler's offers a private place to grab a drink.

(Golden Oak/Facebook)

It's an intimate setup with a full bar available to its guests.



The Grand Floridian Hotel is also home to one of the most sought-after restaurants on Disney property.

The Grand Floridian Hotel is also home to one of the most sought-after restaurants on Disney property.

The Grand Floridian Hotel is also home to one of the most sought-after restaurants on Disney property.

(Flickr/Jared)

The hotel itself is also one of the most beloved resorts by Disney fans.



Victoria & Albert's is one of the most elegant — and expensive — restaurants on park property.

Victoria & Albert's is one of the most elegant — and expensive — restaurants on park property.

Victoria & Albert's is one of the most elegant — and expensive — restaurants on park property.

(Victoria & Albert's/Yelp)

The dining room has some of the most lavish decor of any Disney restaurant. There are about 18 tables available, so reservations are a must.



The sounds of gentle harp music fill the dining room.

The sounds of gentle harp music fill the dining room.

The sounds of gentle harp music fill the dining room.

(Christina C./Yelp)

The music adds to the gentle, soft ambiance of the decor.



The restaurant also has the separate Queen Victoria Room.

The restaurant also has the separate Queen Victoria Room.

The restaurant also has the separate Queen Victoria Room.

(Victoria & Albert's/Yelp)

It seats up to eight people, making for a more private experience.



Guests are required to stick to a dress code to fit the elegant ambiance.

Guests are required to stick to a dress code to fit the elegant ambiance.

Guests are required to stick to a dress code to fit the elegant ambiance.

(Kelcie Grace G./Yelp)

Men must wear dinner jackets with dress pants or slacks, though ties are optional. Women can wear a dress, dressy pantsuit, or a skirt with a blouse.

Jeans, shorts, capri pants, sandals, flip-flops, and tennis shoes are not permitted.



The menu consists of several multi-course meal options.

The menu consists of several multi-course meal options.

The menu consists of several multi-course meal options.

(Anonymous But H./Yelp)

The restaurant considers itself "the ultimate in fine dining at Walt Disney World Resort."



The Chef’s Dégustation Menu costs $250 per person.

The Chef's Dégustation Menu costs $250 per person.

The Chef’s Dégustation Menu costs $250 per person.

(Michael C./Yelp)

It includes several appetizers, entrées, and desserts.



It's one of the most raved-about dining options to choose from.

It's one of the most raved-about dining options to choose from.

It's one of the most raved-about dining options to choose from.

(Victoria & Albert’s/Yelp)

People on Yelp have called it "a phenomenal experience" and "an experience of a lifetime."



Perhaps the most famous exclusive Disney spot is found in California's Disneyland.

Perhaps the most famous exclusive Disney spot is found in California's Disneyland.

Perhaps the most famous exclusive Disney spot is found in California's Disneyland.

(Brittney C./Yelp)

The mysterious spot was originally designed as a space for Walt Disney to entertain guests and business associates, but he died five months before it opened.

It is now the hub of an exclusive, invite-only membership club located in the New Orleans Square section of the park.



Club 33's blue door has become one of the most iconic landmarks in the park for Disney aficionados.

Club 33's blue door has become one of the most iconic landmarks in the park for Disney aficionados.

Club 33's blue door has become one of the most iconic landmarks in the park for Disney aficionados.

(Linda L./Yelp)

The club frequently has a long wait-list to join. According to one Club 33 member, there is a $25,000 to $100,000 initiation fee and $12,500 to $30,000 annual fee, depending on the level of membership.

Read more: What it's like inside the secret, members-only club hidden in Disneyland



A vintage-style elevator and grand red lobby are on the other side of the iconic blue door.

A vintage-style elevator and grand red lobby are on the other side of the iconic blue door.

A vintage-style elevator and grand red lobby are on the other side of the iconic blue door.

(Linda L./Yelp)

The elevator is a replica of a lift Walt Disney saw during a vacation in Paris.



Members can dine in the club's restaurant, Le Grand Salon.

Members can dine in the club's restaurant, Le Grand Salon.

Members can dine in the club's restaurant, Le Grand Salon.

(Chad A./Yelp)

The lavish dining room features wide windows with vast views of the park.



The dining area extends out into the balconies overlooking the area.

The dining area extends out into the balconies overlooking the area.

The dining area extends out into the balconies overlooking the area.

(Lauren B./Yelp)

It's a taste of classic New Orleans-style architecture.



The paintings on the wall feature several special effects.

The paintings on the wall feature several special effects.

The paintings on the wall feature several special effects.

(Amy Y./Yelp)

Some of the paintings change every few minutes, while some feature subtle animations.



The club also has access to an exclusive outdoor seating area.

The club also has access to an exclusive outdoor seating area.

The club also has access to an exclusive outdoor seating area.

(Woolie T./Yelp)

The blue stairwell has become a popular photo spot for those who visit.



Guests can choose from lighter lunch fare or dinner options.

Guests can choose from lighter lunch fare or dinner options.

Guests can choose from lighter lunch fare or dinner options.

(Jessica H./Yelp)

The pork brioche sandwich has gotten rave reviews.



The lamb T-bone is a popular dinner option.

The lamb T-bone is a popular dinner option.

The lamb T-bone is a popular dinner option.

(Dennis W./Yelp Images)

It comes with braised lamb ravioli.



Le Salon Nouveau is a fancy jazz lounge that members also have access to.

Le Salon Nouveau is a fancy jazz lounge that members also have access to.

Le Salon Nouveau is a fancy jazz lounge that members also have access to.

(Scottie V./Yelp)

It's currently the only place in Disneyland that serves alcohol.



Club 33 members also have exclusive access to the 1901 Lounge in Disney California Adventure.

Club 33 members also have exclusive access to the 1901 Lounge in Disney California Adventure.

Club 33 members also have exclusive access to the 1901 Lounge in Disney California Adventure.

(Joe S./Yelp)

The rooms are filled with tons of artifacts from Walt Disney's office.



Vintage Disney memorabilia lines the walls of the lounge.

Vintage Disney memorabilia lines the walls of the lounge.

Vintage Disney memorabilia lines the walls of the lounge.

(Elisha P./Yelp)

Vintage Mickey and Minnie dolls are displayed on the top shelf.



The lounge also has a bar area.

The lounge also has a bar area.

The lounge also has a bar area.

(Dennis W./Yelp)

It has an upscale yet laid-back vibe.



The Disneyland Railroad isn't exactly exclusive, but it does hold a secret section many casual fans don't know about.

The Disneyland Railroad isn't exactly exclusive, but it does hold a secret section many casual fans don't know about.

The Disneyland Railroad isn't exactly exclusive, but it does hold a secret section many casual fans don't know about.

(Jeremy Thompson/Flickr)

The authentic steam-powered train is a classic attraction, but its special parlor car is only seen by a select few.



The Lilly Belle car is an elegantly designed train car that is only available during special times.

The Lilly Belle car is an elegantly designed train car that is only available during special times.

The Lilly Belle car is an elegantly designed train car that is only available during special times.

(Harsh Light/ Wikimedia Commons)

According to Disney Dose, the Lilly Belle car is the last remaining car from the opening day of Disneyland. It's named after and inspired by Walt Disney's wife Lillian Disney.

Special access is often given to the first few guests in line when the park opens, so spots are fairly limited. However, the park is now including a look inside the train car during the $85 Grand Circle Tour.



Another exclusive spot in Disneyland is Walt Disney's private apartment.

Another exclusive spot in Disneyland is Walt Disney's private apartment.

Another exclusive spot in Disneyland is Walt Disney's private apartment.

(Vamsi/ Wikimedia Commons)

The 500-square-foot apartment was built so Disney could have a place to watch his vision come to life. It's located right above the firehouse towards the entrance of the park.



The public can now get a rare glimpse of the apartment by taking the "Walk in Walt's Disneyland Footsteps" guided tour.

The public can now get a rare glimpse of the apartment by taking the "Walk in Walt's Disneyland Footsteps" guided tour.

The public can now get a rare glimpse of the apartment by taking the "Walk in Walt's Disneyland Footsteps" guided tour.

(Disney Parks/YouTube)

If you can't take the tour, be sure to look for the lamp in the window. It's kept on in honor of Walt Disney himself.

Take a closer look at the private apartment on the Disney Parks YouTube channel.



