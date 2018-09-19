Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

50 epic photos from Oktoberfest prove it's one of the most misunderstood celebrations in the world

Lifestyle 50 epic photos from Oktoberfest prove it's one of the most misunderstood celebrations in the world

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Alexandra Beier / Stringer / Getty Images Europe

  • The 185th Oktoberfest celebration starts September 22 and runs through October 7.
  • The tradition started as an annual way to celebrate the marriage of Bavarian Crown Prince Ludwig and Princess Therese of Saxony-Hildburghausen. The pair were married in 1810.
  • Thousands of people gather at Theresienwiese every year to drink beer and honor traditional Bavarian culture.

When you think of Oktoberfest, you're probably thinking about three things: Germany, lederhosen, and beer.

Whether you've actually been in Munich for the festivities or you've taken part elsewhere around the world, you know it's essentially one giant party.

It's also been commercialized over the years with lederhosen and dirndl Halloween costumes and Oktoberfest-inspired craft beers.

But there's a whole lot more to the festive celebration than you might think. These epic photos will show you just what we're talking about.

See the rest of the story at Business Insider

Top 3

1 Lifestyle From Cape Town to Cairo, here are top ten wealthiest cities in...bullet
2 Lifestyle Africa rise and shine, Jim Ovia's book talks about his life...bullet
3 Lifestyle 50 epic photos from Oktoberfest prove it's one of the most...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

null
Finance A long-dormant high-speed rail project meant to connect Las Vegas and Southern California has a new owner
Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
Lifestyle The DOJ's inquiry into Tesla has 'raised the temperature' on the company, an SEC lawyer says (TSLA)
The last thing you want is an uncomfortable chair.
Lifestyle 6 things you should always keep at your desk
After the youngest brother was forced to leave the home in poverty, it was turned into a hotel until 1942, when it was destroyed by a fire. In the 1970s, the state of Missouri bought the property and did some restoration work, but the former mansion remains largely in ruins.
Lifestyle 10 abandoned mansions around the world that likely used to be worth millions