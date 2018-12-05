50 Cent says he had to convince Starz not to air 'Power' on Saturday, one of the worse nights for TV

news

Curtis Jackson (50 Cent) appeared at Business Insider's annual IGNITION conference Tuesday afternoon alongside Starz CEO Chris Albrecht to talk about "Power" and his recent multi-series deal with the network.

Jackson said "Power," which he starred in and executive produces, almost aired on Saturday nights.

He convinced Albrecht to put the show on Sunday nights, reminding him that Saturday is a night when people go out. Sunday is for TV.

"Power" is one of Starz's top shows, airing on Sunday nights, but its star and executive producer Curtis Jackson (aka 50 Cent) revealed it almost didn't air in its 8 p.m. time slot.

"Originally, we were going to be airing on Saturday nights," said Jackson Tuesday afternoon at Business Insider's annual IGNITION conference.

Jackson said he wasn't OK with that for one simple reason.

"I was like, Sunday night is TV night," Jackson explained. "Saturday is your go out night. Sunday, you're rebooting. So, you might want to stay home and watch television."

If you know anything about TV, Saturday's not the night to put out a potential hit. That's almost as bad as giving something the Friday night death slot.

How'd he get them to change their minds? Jackson brought up an even better reason for why "Power" should air on Sunday the Starz CEO could understand.

"This guy actually built that model," Jackson said of Starz CEO Chris Albrecht's 22-year tenure as CEO of HBO, which is known for its usually robust Sunday night lineup. "So it wasn't hard for me to persuade him to go on Sunday."

"It turned out good, though," said Albrecht.

"Yeah, no doubt," added Jackson.

During the panel, Albrect confirmed that there are currently a few spin-offs for "Power" in the works.

"We have three prequel/spinoff things that are moving all at the same time," said Albrecht. Both Albrect and Curtis referred to a prequel as "VMF."

"The prequel, is my spin-off because I get the chance to come back. I'm dead," Curtis openly told the crowd. ("Power" is five seasons deep.)

Starz heavily invested in Jackson, recently signing him to a four-year multi-series deal. According to Variety, the deal could be worth up to $150 million. At IGNITION, Jackson described his content on Starz as "the new Tyler Perry, but it's R-rated."

"Power" returns to Starz in 2019. You can watch the season six teaser trailer here.

