50 beloved celebrities who died in 2018

Fans are mourning the loss of beloved celebrities.

Here are 50 stars who died in 2018, including rapper Mac Miller, soul legend Aretha Franklin, and former Marvel president Stan Lee.

Jackson Odell, 20

The young actor starred on "The Goldbergs" and had also been on "Modern Family" and "The Fosters." He was also a musician credited on the soundtrack for "Forever My Girl." He died June 8 from an accidental overdose.

Mac Miller, 26

Miller was a rapper and producer who started his career making mixtapes. He released five studio albums before his death and was an influential producer who worked with artists like SZA and Vince Staples. He died September 7 from an apparent drug overdose.

Avicii, 28

DJ and producer Avicii was known for a string of hit songs. He retired from touring in 2016 due to health concerns. He died April 20 by apparent suicide.

Stefán Karl Stefánsson, 43

Stefánsson was an actor best known for playing Robbie Rotten on "LazyTown." He was also in a number of plays and musicals including "The Jungle Book" and "Singin' in the Rain." He died August 21 from bile duct cancer.

Dolores O’Riordan, 46

O'Riordan is best known as the vocalist for Irish band The Cranberries. Along with the seven studio albums she released with the band, O'Riordan released two solo albums. She was recording in London when she was found unresponsive in a hotel room on January 15. It was reported that she died from drowning.

Alan O'Neill, 47

The actor was best known for starring on "Sons of Anarchy." He also starred on "Fair City." He died from head trauma after a possible fall June 6

Kim Porter, 47

Porter, who shared four kids with partner Sean Combs, was a model. She died November 15.

Verne Troyer, 49

Troyer was a stunt double, actor, and comedian known for playing Mini-Me in the "Austin Powers" franchise. He died by suicide April 21.

Vanessa Marquez, 49

She made her acting debut in "Stand and Deliver" and was well known for her role on "ER." Police arrived at her home for a welfare check August 30 when she pulled a BB gun out and the cops opened fire, killing her.

Sridevi Kapoor, 54

Kapoor was a Bollywood icon and one of India's biggest movie stars. Often called "India's first female superstar," Kapoor's career spanned five decades. She died February 24 by accidental drowning.

Kate Spade, 55

The fashion designer was known for her accessories, particularly her handbags. She died by suicide June 5.

Marin Mazzie, 57

Mazzie was a Tony-nominated actress for "Passion," "Ragtime," and "Kiss Me, Kate." She died September 13 from ovarian cancer.

Reg E. Cathey, 59

Cathey was an actor known for "The Wire," "Outcast," and "Luke Cage." He won an Emmy for "House of Cards." He died February 9 reportedly from cancer.

Anthony Bourdain, 61

Bourdain was a world-renowned chef, author, and documentarian. His final series, "Parts Unknown," took him around the globe to explore new cultures and cuisines. He died by suicide June 8.

Harry Anderson, 65

Anderson earned three Emmy nominations for "Night Court." The actor and comedian appeared on "Saturday Night Live" multiple times and starred on "Cheers," "It," and "Dave's World." He was also a magician. He died April 16.

Ed King, 68

King was the guitarist and bassist for Lynyrd Skynyrd for years, and he co-wrote the band's hit "Sweet Home Alabama." He died August 22 from cancer.

Margot Kidder, 69

The actress rose to fame as Lois Lane in the "Superman" film series. She also starred in "The Amityville Horror" and on "Phantom 2040" and "R.L. Stine's The Haunting Hour." She died by suicide May 13.

R. Lee Ermey, 74

Ermey was a Marine Corps drill instructor who earned a Golden Globe nomination for playing Gunnery Sergeant Hartman in "Full Metal Jacket." He went on to star in "Se7en" and voiced Sarge in the "Toy Story" movies. He died from complications from pneumonia April 15.

Celeste Yarnall, 74

Yarnall's credits included "The Nutty Professor," "Star Trek," Hogan's Heroes," "Melrose Place," and "Live a Little, Love a Little." She died October 7 from ovarian cancer.

Olivia Cole, 75

Cole is an actress best known for her Emmy-winning role on 1977's "Roots." She earned a second nomination for "Backstairs at the White House." She starred alongside Oprah Winfrey on "The Women of Brewster Place" and was in "Coming Home," "Go Tell It on the Mountain," and "First Sunday." She died January 19 at her home from a heart attack.

David Ogden Stiers, 75

Stiers earned three Emmy nominations throughout his career, two for "M*A*S*H" and one for "The First Olympics: Athens 1896." He also voiced a number of Disney characters in movies including "Beauty and the Beast," "Pocahontas," and "Lilo & Stitch." He died March from complications from bladder cancer.

Aretha Franklin, 76

The "Queen of Soul" died August 16 at her home from advanced pancreatic cancer. The singer's career spanned decades and earned her 44 Grammy nominations, winning 18 times. Her iconic songs include "Respect," "Chain of Fools," "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," and "I Say a Little Prayer." She was the first woman ever inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2005.

Stephen Hawking, 76

Hawking was a theoretical physicist, scientist, and author. His life and work was documented in various TV series and movies, as well, including "Hawking" and "The Theory of Everything." He suffered from ALS and died March 14.

Robin Leach, 76

Leach hosted the series "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous" for about 10 years. He was also an actor and voiced a character in "The Ridiculous 6" and was on "Great News." He died August 24 from complications from a stroke.

Scott Wilson, 76

Wilson was most recently known for starring on "The Walking Dead" and "The OA," but the actor's career started in the '60s. His movie roles included "In Cold Blood," "The Great Gatsby," "In the Heat of the Night," "GI Jane," and "Pearl Harbor." His TV roles also included "CSI" and "Damien." He died October 6 from leukemia.

John Mahoney, 77

Mahoney earned two Emmy nominations and two Golden Globe nominations for his role as Martin Crane on Fraser. The actor is well known for starring in "Barton Fink" and "Say Anything." He also starred on "In Treatment," "Hot in Cleveland," and "Foyle's War." He was a member of Chicago's Steppenwolf Theatre. He died February 4 of complications from throat cancer.

Richard Harrison, 77

Known as "The Old Man," Harrison co-owned the World Famous Gold and Silver Pawn Shop with his son Rick. They appeared on History's "Pawn Stars." He died June 25 after a battle with Parkinson's.

Burt Reynolds, 82

Reynolds was an iconic actor known for such movies as "Boogie Nights," for which he earned an Oscar nomination, "Striptease," "Smokey and the Bandit," and "Deliverance." He also starred on "Dan August" and "Hawk." Reynolds died September 6 from a heart attack.

Bruno Sammartino, 82

Sammartino was a professional wrestler who was a Heavyweight Champion and was known as "The Living Legend." He died April 18 from heart failure.

Barbara Harris, 83

Harris was nominated for four Golden Globes for starring in "A Thousand Clowns," "Nashville," "Family Plot," and "Freaky Friday. She earned an Oscar nomination for "Who Is Harry Kellerman and Why Is He Saying Those Terrible Things About Me?." She also won a Tony Award. Harris died August 21 from lung cancer.

Roy Clark, 85

Clark was a country singer and host of "Hee Haw." As well as singing, he acted on "The Beverly Hillbillies" and "The Odd Couple" series. He was inducted to the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2009. He died November 15 of complications from pneumonia.

Philip Roth, 85

Many of author Philip Roth's works were made into movies, including "Goodbye, Columbus," "The Human Stain," and "The Dying Animal." He received a number of awards, including the 2010 National Humanities Medal. He died May 22 of congestive heart failure.

Tab Hunter, 86

Hunter was a Hollywood heartthrob known for "Damn Yankees," "Island of Desire," "The Burning Hills," and "Grease 2." He also sang and released a few songs. He died July 8 from cardiac arrest.

Jerry Van Dyke, 86

Van Dyke, the younger brother of Dick Van Dyke, was a comedian and actor, as well. His credits include "McLintock!," "Accidental Family," "Coach," and "The Middle." He died January 5 from heart failure.

Morgana King, 87

King was a Grammy-nominated jazz singer. She made her film debut playing Carmela Corleone in "The Godfather" and "The Godfather Part II." Her final movie appearance was in "A Brooklyn State of Mind." She died March 22 from non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Joe Jacskon, 89

The patriarch of the Jackson family, Joe was a controversial manager of his children's' music careers for a time. He died June 27 after fighting pancreatic cancer.

Elmarie Wendel, 89

The actress was well known for starring on "3rd Rock From the Sun." Her other credits include "George Lopez," "General Hospital," and "The Lorax." She died July 21.

Peggy McCay, 90

McCay was well known for starring on "Days of Our Lives" and "The Trials of Rosie O'Neill," for which she won an Emmy. She earned an Emmy nomination for "Cagney and Lacey." She died October 7 from natural causes.

Neil Simon, 91

Simon was a playwright, author, and screenwriter behind nearly 50 Broadway shows including "The Odd Couple, "Sweet Charity," and "Biloxi Blues." He earned four Oscar nominations for his screenplays for "The Odd Couple," "The Sunshine Boys," "The Goodbye Girl," and "California Suite." He died August 21 from complications of pneumonia.

Hubert de Givenchy, 91

Givenchy was the legendary fashion designer behind Givenchy. The fashion house has been around since 1952. Givenchy, who retired in 1995, was well known for designing much of the clothing worn by both actress Audrey Hepburn and Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy. He died in his sleep March 10.

Georgann Johnson, 91

The actress' long list of credits includes "The Doctors," "Archie Bunker's Place," "The Trials of Rosie O'Neill," "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman," and "Cold Case." She died June 4.

Bill Daily, 91

Daily was known for his comedic roles on shows including "The Bob Newhart Show," "I Dream of Jeannie," "Aloha Paradise," and "ALF." He died September 4.

Charlotte Rae, 92

Rae earned two Emmy nominations, one for "Queen of the Stardust Ballroom" and the other for "The Facts of Life." She also starred on "Diff'rent Strokes" and "ER." She died August 5.

Joseph Campanella, 93

Campanella's long career included roles on "The Doctors and the Nurses," "Days of Our Lives," "The Fugitive," "Mannix," "One Day at a Time," and "The Bold and the Beautiful." He died May 16 from complications from Parkinson's.

Katherine MacGregor, 93

MacGregor was best known for playing Harriet Oleson on "Little House on the Prairie." She died November 13.

Stan Lee, 95

Lee, the legendary former president and chairman of Marvel, died November 12. The illustrious comic creator was behind superheroes including Hulk, Thor, the X-Men, and Spider-Man. He was well known for his cameos in Marvel movies.

Marty Allen, 95

Comedian Allen also acted in projects like "The Last of the Secret Agents?." He died February 12 from complications of pneumonia.

Nanette Fabray, 97

Fabray was a Broadway star and won a Tony Award for "Love Life" and received another nomination for "Mr. President." She won three Emmys for starring on "Caesar's House" in the 1950's. She was also well known for starring in "The Band Wagon" and on "One Day at a Time." She died February 22.

Robert Mandan, 86

Mandan's career included roles on "The Doctors," "Soap," "Private Benjamin," and "The Love Boat." He died April 29 after a battle with cancer.

Frank Avruch, 89

Avruch played Bozo the Clown from 1959 to 1970. He died March 20.