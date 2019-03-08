The first observance of women's day on a national level took place in New York on February 28, 1909.

On Friday 8th March, Africans joined the rest of the world to mark the International Women’s Day.

The day is marked annually to celebrate and support women’s rights while calling for gender equality.

The first observance of women's day on a national level took place in New York on February 28, 1909. The first country to make the day an official holiday was the erstwhile Soviet Union in 1965.

In the marking and celebration of 2019 International Women’s Day, the 2019 season of Coke Studio Africa has announced its upcoming all women finale episode in a powerful statement and a trail-blazing move.

This will be the first time in the show’s history to feature an all-female episode, that will include female singers, rappers, music producers, studio engineers, a full band, as well as key behind the scenes crew like content directors, scriptwriters, editors, camera operators and floor managers amongst others.

Music is a powerful tool for celebrating and supporting women’s rights and African artists have been on the forefront of this.

Considering that; here are 5 songs by African artists which celebrate everything womanhood you should definitely put on your playing list on this International Women’s Day.

She’s A Woman by Wiyaala

Written and composed by Ghanaian singer, Wiyaala ‘She’s A Woman’ is a beautiful song released to commemorate this year's International Women’s Day.

“The song is intended to commend the lives of everyday African women,” said Wiyaala.

“I want the world to see we are as capable, strong, energetic and as joyous as our sisters around the world. We are also part of the conversation that aspires to peace, equality and the opportunity to live in a stable world where all women get a fair chance in life.”

African queen by 2Face

Arguably one of the biggest African songs which took the continent and the world by storm.

It was composed and released in 2004 by Nigerian Artist 2face. The song is about glorification of African beauty and the video was released to commemorate his fourth wedding anniversary with his wife, Annie Idibia, who featured in the 2004 original video.

The lyrics were guaranteed to melt even the most hardened of persons and combined with 2face super vocals African women were powerless but love the song.

“Just like the sun, light up the earth, you light up my life.”

Those were the first lines of arguably Nigeria's biggest song ever - 2Face “African Queen.”

And in this 21st century where African dark skin is still looked down upon as not beautiful enough there is no better song to listen to than ‘African queen’ on this International Women’s day.

Malaika by Fadhili Wiliams

Who has not heard of the famous African love song ‘Malaika?’

Malaika song is perhaps the most renowned love ballad to have come out of East Africa, if not the whole continent.

It has been redone by over seventy African and international artists. They include Miriam Makeba, Angélique Kidjo, Safari Sound Band, Nana Mouskouri, Harry Belafonte and Boney M.

It was composed by one of Kenya’s greatest musical greats, Fadhili Wiliams, and remains one of the most popular and successful love ballad ever to come from Africa.

Fadhili first recorded the song in 1959 at Columbia East African Music Company studios and again recorded Malaika in 1960 with his famous Jambo Boys and re-did it a few times later in the latter years.

The song narrates a sad story of a young man whose love for his dream angel is doomed because he is poor.

Neria by Oliver Mtukudzi

This song is so beautiful it will move you to tears. It's about a woman (called Neria) who lost her husband.

The song was written for the soundtrack of a movie called ‘Neria‘. It is about the struggles of a woman in rural Zimbabwe who lost her husband through an accident. The late Oliver Mtukudzi’s very emotional song is about the strength of women and how they succeed in facing live challenges.

The lyrics are deep and well thought out.

“Don’t be disheartened Neria, God is with you (Mwari anewe). May your heart be strong, be strong, God is with you. Death is jealous, it separates those in love. Don’t be disheartened my sister, God is with you.”

It was written and sung in 1993 but remains one of the greatest song by the living legend from Zimbabwe.

Anyango ‘Pod Itin’ by Suzanna Owíyo

Composed by one of Kenya’s best female acts - Suzanna Owíyo - Anyango ‘Pod Itin’ is beautiful song which celebrates education of the African girl child.

Sang in Dholuo with a mixture of Swahili and accompanied by Nyatiti beats, Anyango ‘Pod Itin’ is about a young girl called Anyango who is being encouraged to go to school and get herself a good education so that she can better her life.

It was released in 2011.

Notable mention.....

Who's got the power by Yvonne Chaka Chaka

The International Women's Day 2019 campaign theme of #BalanceforBetter is a call-to-action for driving gender balance across the world and their no one better to remind women who's got the power to just do that than South Africa's legendary singer Yvonne Chaka Chaka.