5 signs the scholarship you're applying for may be a scam

news

Figuring out how to pay for college can get tricky, so many turn to private scholarships.

Some companies are taking advantage of students' financial need and scamming their families.

From asking for your social security number to claiming that every person is eligible, there are plenty of red flags to look out for.

The college application process is a stressful time, but figuring out how to pay for college can be even more complicated. While many students turn to financial aid, others look to private scholarships to fund their education.

In fact, 70% of students use scholarships at some point during their college education, according to The Student Loan Report. But with hundreds of thousands of scholarships offered, it is difficult to know what to look for when applying. Choosing the wrong one could lead to harmful scams that actually make paying for college even more difficult.

Here are a few warning signs to look out for when applying for scholarships.

If they're asking for any amount of money, it's probably a scam

Applying for scholarships should cost you nothing. If a fund is asking for a fee or requiring a payment of any kind, then it probably is a scam. No matter how small the fee is, do not pay. The $3 fee may seem small but when 100,000 applicants fall for the same trick, then the scammers get a major payout.

Sometimes tricky wording is used in an attempt to fool applicants into paying. If you're accepted into a "society" and are forced to pay membership fees in order to be eligible for a scholarship, it is most likely a scam. Do not get distracted by fancy wording and be tricked into sending money.

Also, remember that nothing is guaranteed when applying for a scholarship. If you see wording like, "Your scholarship is guaranteed or your money back," the company is probably planning on scamming you. Stay away from such sweeping claims.

Read more: 20 US colleges where financial aid could be better, according to students

If a scholarship program contacts you before you've even applied, it's probably a scam

If you're getting unsolicited emails, phone calls, and mailings from scholarships, then chances are that scholarship fund is a scam. Legitimate scholarships have thousands of applicants, so don't need to actively seek out students. If you're being contacted and you haven't even applied, stay away from that program.

Likewise, funds don't need to pressure students into applying because they usually have enough interest. Words like "limited time offer" are often used in marketing campaigns to draw people in and to force them to act fast. Legitimate scholarships shouldn't be using the same marketing tactics.

Scholarships that ask for your social security number are not legitimate

Scholarships should never ask for personal information, especially not your social security number. If you win, then some personal information is required, but your social security number is not needed for applications.

If every person is eligible, it should raise some flags

Most scholarships are designed to help a specific niche of students. In most cases, students have to meet a certain set of criteria to be eligible for the scholarship. For example, there are some offered only to specific races and ethnicities, some are for students who participate in sports, and some offer aid to creatives. If you're applying to a scholarship that is open to every type of student, it is cause for alarm.

Stay away from companies that say they will do all the work for you

There are some companies that offer to do the scholarship process for you. If they are offering to do the research for a fee, they are probably scamming you. Remember that applying to scholarships is relatively easy and that all the information is easily accessible online. No company has more access or information than you do.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.