Only 5% of the world's international visitors are coming to Africa.

According to the newly released second edition of the Hospitality Report Africa by Jumia Travel, this makes the continent the second least visited place in the world.

Despite this position, Africa's travel and tourism industry have improved greatly, getting 63 million international tourist arrivals in 2017 versus 58 million in 2016.

This increase has been attributed to countries like Tunisia, Morocco, Kenya, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritius, Zimbabwe and island destinations like Seychelles.

Mr Zurab Pololikashvili, the Secretary-General of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) has shared his thoughts on Africa's growth, which he says " remains resilient".

In his words, "International tourist arrivals in Africa are estimated to have increased by 8%. Results were driven by the continued recovery in North Africa and the solid growth in most destinations that reported data. Tunisia continued to rebound strongly in 2017 with a 23% growth in arrivals, while Morocco also enjoyed better results after weaker demand in the previous year."

"Growing demand from European source markets and a more stable environment contributed to the positive results. In Sub Saharan Africa, strong performance continued in large destinations including Kenya, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritius and Zimbabwe. South Africa reported slower growth in arrivals through a strong increase in expenditure. Island destinations Seychelles, Cabo Verde and Reunion Island; all reported double-digit growth in arrivals, benefiting from increased air connectivity."

The report also shows that travel and tourism have contributed a total of 8.1% to Africa's GDP ($177.6 bn) in 2017. It is expected to rise by 3.7% (to reach 12%) in 2018. It generated a total of $37 bn in international visitor expenditure in 2017.

The industry also impacted the job market, supporting over 22 million jobs in 2017, making approximately 6.5% of total employment.

Meanwhile, the continent with the least amount of international visitors is the Middle East (4%) while Europe has the largest share (51%).

This is followed by Asia and the Pacific (24%) and the Americas (16%).