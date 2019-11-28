Five new Nigerian movies will be available on this popular streaming platform tomorrow, Friday, November 29,2019.

Five additional films will start streaming next month.

Below are the 10 local movies coming soon.

Netflix has acquired 10 new Nigerian films.

Five will start showing tomorrow while the remaining five will be available in December 2019.

Here is what comes to the streaming service on November 29th:

Ramsey Nouah plays the role of a famous Nollywood star, who returns to the industry after a one-year hiatus to track down and prosecute his impersonator.

Produced and directed by Moses Inwang, the movie also stars Chioma “Chigul” Omerua, Sola Sobowale, Ireti Doyle, Monalisa Chinda, Desmond Elliot and Kunle Afolayan.

Lagos Real Fake Life

This Mike Ezuruonye-directed comedy shows the fake lifestyle portrayed by many people living in Lagos.

It features Odunlade Adekola, Emmanuella, Josh 2 funny, Nedu Wazobia, Mercy Aigbe, Nonso Diobi, Annie Idibia, IK Ogbonna, MC Lively and Efe Irele.

Payday

This follows the story of two best friends and flatmates, who take the sudden death of their landlord as a sign to squander their rent. Faced with a 24-hour from the landlord’s daughter who shows up out of nowhere, they are forced to embark on an overnight scheme in a desperate attempt to recover the rent.

Produced by Orwi Manny Ameh, written and directed by Cheta Chukwu, the movie features Nollywood veteran Zack Orji, former Big Brother Naija contestant Bisola Aiyeola, Baaj Adebule, Mawuli Gavor, Frank Adekunle, and Meg Otanwa.

The Accidental Spy

A man gets involved in a reality show mix-up with a famous Nigerian infamous Cartel.

The action-comedy features Rahama Sadau, AY Makun, Ramsey Nouah, Thenjiwe Moseley, Bryan Okwara, Michael Lumb, Christine Allado, Ayo Makun and Miguel A. Nunez.

The Island

A colonel in the Nigerian army overhears a conversation between an unknown terrorist and an agent transacting a business deal on weapons sales.

The cast includes Big Brother Naija contestant T-Boss, Segun Arinze, Sambasa Nzeribe, Femi Adebayo, Sunkami Bahlofin, Emeka Okoye, Smart Conrad, Moc Madu, Kemi Michaels, Edosa Osawe and Amake Ojieh.

Here’s what’s coming to Netflix on December 6, 2019:

This 2017 comedy tells the story of a ghost scared to go to heaven because he doesn’t have a soulmate and a lady who will do anything to save her father’s house in Banana Island.

It features Chigul (Chioma Omeruah), Patrick Diabuah, Saidi Balogun, Ali Nuhu and Akah Nnani.

Celebrity Marriage

This follows the romantic relationships of Nigerian celebrities played by Toyin Aimakhu, Tonto Dikeh, Odunlade Adekola, Kanayo O Kanayo and Jackie Appiah.

It tells the story of a homeless teenage mother, who turns to prostitution and drug trafficking in order to secure a good life for her son.

Directed and produced by Eric Aghimien, the film stars Ivie Okujaye, Sambasa Nzeribe, Tope Tedela, Majid Michel, Richards Brutus, Stephen Damien, Kolade Shasi and Gina Castel.

Wives on Strike

This 2016 movie follows a group of market women who decided to stand up for a young girl being forced into marriage by denying their husbands of sex.

It features Uche Jombo, Chioma Akpotha, Ufuoma McDermott, Kehinde Bankole, Kalu Ikeagwu, Julius Agwu and Kenneth Okonkwo.

Followed the success of the first film, the market women team up again to oppose domestic violence, after one woman is beaten to death by her husband.