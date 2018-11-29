5 mistakes I made when I had my first kid that I wish I could have avoided

news

I wish there had been a requirement before pregnancy to shadow a parent for a week. I would have learned a lot.

Anxiety is the enemy of instinct. I should have let my instinct kick in, rather than worrying about every little thing.

Dropping out of the workforce left me with regrets — I think I would have been a better mom had I been doing something productive in the world too.

I was never a "kid" person. I didn't babysit much as a teen, and before I had kids, I barely knew anyone with kids. I had no idea how to talk to a kid. But I knew I wanted one — the urge hit me at 30, and even with no partner in sight, nesting with a little one was what I craved.

So when I finally got married, pretty late in my 30s, and we finally got pregnant with the aid of IVF, I thought having a baby seemed like an OK idea. The IVF folks called this a "miracle" embryo for having implanted on my first IVF try, and it seemed like I was blessed. All would be well.

Then, we moved back to the east coast, and suddenly, my OB/gyn was administering tons of tests and frightening me with the possibility of problems. After all, I was labeled AMA, for "advanced maternal age." They considered me a high-risk pregnancy. I had never been high-risk anything. I started to get nervous. I read up, obsessed, and worried.

Here's what I would do differently, if I had it to do all over again: