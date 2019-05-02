People migrate to look for jobs and greener pastures. Citizens use diverse means to move to other continents to seek for jobs with higher salaries.

Business Insider SSA takes you through the list of 5 jobs in Africa which are on high demand currently. These jobs are usually the kind of jobs that most people aspire to do immediately they are out of school.

1. Politician

In Africa, entering into politics is one of the fastest ways to acquire riches and wealth. Members of parliament, governors, senators, and the likes are well-paid.

Others such as analysts, political activists, advisers, political commentators are also making big cash out of politics.

2. IT Manager

More organisations are seeing the need for technology occupying key areas of their operations and hence there is an increased demand for the IT managers and professionals in IT disciplines. In Kenya, people at the top of the profession can earn over $4,982 (ksh500,000) a month.

3. Doctor

Doctors who specialize as Surgeons are among the list of the top paid jobs in Africa. In South Africa, depending on the rank of speciality, people in this profession receive between $38,034 (476,000 rands) to $49,279 (616,000 rands) a year.

4. Petroleum Engineer

People who work in oil companies are among the highest paid workers in Africa. These companies are usually by multinationals, and they pay their workers good salaries.

Most petroleum engineers in Nigeria earn about $19,425 (N7 million) to $41,625 (N15 million) yearly.

5. Entrepreneur

Most of the world’s billionaires are businessmen and entrepreneurs. Some of them have had to quit their blue-collar jobs to start up their own businesses. In Africa, the same situation holds. Businessmen and women are among the highest earners.

Aliko Dangote and Folorunsho Alakiya are among the richest people in Africa who are entrepreneurs.