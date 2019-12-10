According to COPEC, the rise is due to some fast depreciation of the cedi against the dollar.

COPEC said this in a press statement it released on Sunday, December 8, 2019, and was signed by the Executive Secretary of the Chamber, Duncan Amoah.

The statement said a “recent fast depreciation of the cedi against the dollar from ¢5.53 to around ¢5.710 forward rates is largely responsible for this increase in prices...”

Average pump prices that hitherto was at 5.360/ litre for both petrol and diesel have seen an increase of 5 pesewas to current new prices of 5.410/ litre or 24.345/ gallon for both petrol and diesel.

Here are 5 fuel stations in Ghana with the cheapest prices for your December holidays movements despite the increment

1. Allied fuel station

Allied fuel station sells a litre of petrol at GH₵ 5.34 and diesel at GH₵ 5.34.

Allied Filling Station

2. Engen

Engen fuel station sells a litre of petrol at GH₵ 5.36 and diesel at GH₵ 5.36.

Engen Filling Station

3. Shell

This fuel station sells a litre of petrol at GH₵ 5.41 and diesel at GH₵5.05

A branch of the Shell filling station

4. Total

Total filling station sells a litre of petrol at GH₵ 5.41 and diesel at GH₵ 5.41.

Total Filling Station

5. Goil

This OMC sells its litre of diesel at GH¢5.41 and petrol at GH¢5.41.