According to COPEC, the rise is due to some fast depreciation of the cedi against the dollar.
COPEC said this in a press statement it released on Sunday, December 8, 2019, and was signed by the Executive Secretary of the Chamber, Duncan Amoah.
The statement said a “recent fast depreciation of the cedi against the dollar from ¢5.53 to around ¢5.710 forward rates is largely responsible for this increase in prices...”
Average pump prices that hitherto was at 5.360/ litre for both petrol and diesel have seen an increase of 5 pesewas to current new prices of 5.410/ litre or 24.345/ gallon for both petrol and diesel.
Here are 5 fuel stations in Ghana with the cheapest prices for your December holidays movements despite the increment
1. Allied fuel station
Allied fuel station sells a litre of petrol at GH₵ 5.34 and diesel at GH₵ 5.34.
2. Engen
Engen fuel station sells a litre of petrol at GH₵ 5.36 and diesel at GH₵ 5.36.
3. Shell
This fuel station sells a litre of petrol at GH₵ 5.41 and diesel at GH₵5.05
4. Total
Total filling station sells a litre of petrol at GH₵ 5.41 and diesel at GH₵ 5.41.
5. Goil
This OMC sells its litre of diesel at GH¢5.41 and petrol at GH¢5.41.