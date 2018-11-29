5 details you may have missed on the latest episode of 'Riverdale'

news

Warning: Spoilers ahead for season three, episode six of "Riverdale," titled "Manhunter."

The Gargoyle King is spreading his wings on "Riverdale."

During Wednesday's episode of the CW show, the creepy creature attacks Betty and Alice in their home, and it's revealed that he has a team of people doing his bidding. Betty is sent to the Sisters of Quiet Mercy for her protection. But when she gets there, she sees that he has influence there, as well.

Not everything is scary in the small town. Veronica helps get Archie exonerated after finding proof that the sheriff coerced the witnesses into lying. But when Veronica is waiting for Archie to come home, he calls and says that he has to leave town.

As always, the CW show included some pop culture and comic references. We worked with Archie Comics to find five details you may have missed.

Jughead calls Betty Miss Marple.

Miss Marple is a character from Agatha Christie novels who solves crimes as an amateur detective.

The Gargoyle King scene in the Cooper house is reminiscent of "Scream."

FP climbing the ladder into Betty's room calls back to when Billy Loomis, played by FP actor Skeet Ulrich, did the same in "Scream." In one scene, she freaks out saying that Ghostface is in the house. He hugs her and says, "He's gone, he's gone," as he creepily looks over her shoulder. FP does almost the same thing with Alice when she is freaking out about the Gargoyle King being in the house. The slight similarities can be seen at the beginning of this YouTube video.

The stovetop popcorn scene also calls back to "Scream."

The song "Ballad of Paladin" plays over Archie and Jughead.

As Archie and Jughead are walking down the train tracks, the song "Ballad of Paladin" from "Have Gun — Will Travel" plays over them. Warden Norton calls Archie "the Red Paladin."

The abandoned mines Archie and Kevin go to are similar to the mines from "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina."

The Greendale Mines on the first season of Netflix's "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" are sometimes called "The Devil's Doorway," as they are said to be so deep that they can lead to hell. The abandoned mines out by Shadow Lake sound and look just as spooky, but this time, the Gargoyle King's symbols are on the walls. There's no connection yet between the Gargoyle King and the Devil, but who knows what's possible in the future.

The episode is called "Manhunter."

"Manhunter" is a horror film from 1986 about the work the FBI does to catch killers. It was adapted from the "Hannibal Lecter" novels.

