HBO's Game of Thrones has come to an end after eight mostly great seasons, leaving fans unsure with what to do with their lives.

But not to worry, Business Insider SSA by Pulse has got you covered. Here are five cool shows/movies you can see on Netflix this week:

Joy

Plot: "Close to paying off her debts, a Nigerian sex worker in Austria coaches a reluctant novice, and assesses the risks of taking a faster path to freedom."

It won the Best Film Award at the London Film Festival.

The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind

"Inspired by a science book, 13-year-old William Kamkwamba builds a wind turbine to save his Malawian village from famine," the plot reads.

This true story is told by Oscar nominee and BAFTA winner Chiwetel Ejiofor. This is his feature-length directorial debut.

Dead to me

"A hotheaded widow searching for the hit-and-run driver who mowed down her husband befriends an eccentric optimist who isn't quite what she seems," the plot states.

Expect lots of drama.

What If

The plot reads, "Desperate to secure funding for her med-tech startup, an idealistic scientist and her husband strike an outrageous deal with a mysterious investor."

You can look forward to a suspense filled drama.

Lucifer

"Bored with being the Lord of Hell, the devil relocates to Los Angeles, where he opens a nightclub and forms a connection with a homicide detective," the plot states.

It is one of the most exciting, strangely heart-tugging shows on TV.