Charles Kimari, Samsung Electronics East Africa Head of Mobile division is a busy man and every day he rolls up his sleeves and gets down to work to ensure the thousands of Samsung customers are happy. He also has to think on his feet and try to always stay ahead of the pack.

Business Insider Sub-Saharan Africa recently had a chat with him to understand how Smartphones are made and whether their recently launched Galaxy A Series fits the bill.

During our interview, we got to see the other side of him once he calls it a day and goes home to his family.

Just like the old adage goes ‘all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy’ Charles fully knows this and has an active and rich social life.

Here are five cool facts about Charles Kimari that you should know about.

1. He is a Note kind of guy

YouTube/Unbox Therapy

When the Samsung Galaxy S10 came out in March this year, it blew the roof off with sales. Charles says the S10 camera is really good and when one gets to experience how to zoom out and zoom in on the same one is blown away. The clarity on the S10 is also amazingly good.

The S10 features a 6.1-inch display, three rear cameras, and a single front-facing camera while the S10 Plus is a bit larger with a 6.4-inch screen.

That said he is a Samsung note kind of guy.

“The note is an addictive product and the clientele keeps growing, personally on a personal level I am a note kind of person because of taking down notes at any one time and also the ability to send and receive messages,” Charles told Business Insider.

2. He prefers calling than texting

While many people, especially Millennials love texting to calling, Charles is an old-school guy and prefer calling rather than texting.

3. Here is why his bro is on his speed dial

Should he ever get stuck in an emergency, Charles knows just who’s the first person he can call to come to his rescue.

“If I am stuck up somewhere and its personal based the first person, I will definitely call is my brother Joseph because I don’t want to shock my wife,”

4. These are the two lucky people he would like to gift an A series smartphone

They are two people Charles would love to gift their recently launched A series smartphone.

“The first person I would love to gift an A series phone is my niece Ashley. She is a fourth-year law student and she is mad about phones.”

The second person he would like to gift the other A series smartphone is someone preferably still in Highschool and he has a solid reason for that.

“The second person I would like to gift an A series phone is someone who is less than 18 years old and preferably still in High school. I would really like to see their reaction and experience with that phone because this ideally would help us know what more we need to do and add to the phone because the speed at which they pick up, get used to it and turn it over is much faster than a certain age level,” Charles explains.

5. He loves mountains, game and a good phone to take great photos

Given a chance to travel to any destination of his choice, Charles would pick anywhere where there is wildlife and mountains. This is why he can’t get enough of Mouth Kenya region.

“Anywhere there is a mountain and apps that would be my perfect destination and that is what I love about the Mount Kenya region. Anywhere where there are wildlife and game perfectly fit my plan. “

As for the kind of phone he would love to take along with him to take multiple photos to capture the memories, they are two.

“The phone that would do it for me is the new A8 that has just been released. It is awesome because both the front and back camera comes packed with a full 48-megapixel camera. As a compliment to that, I would also take the S10 which especially on the professional phone shooting.”