The fourth season of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) kicked off yesterday, on Sunday, June 30, 2019, in Lagos state.

This year's edition, tagged 'Pepper Dem', promises to be just as exciting as the last one with the following five 'controversial' housemates.

They are:

Tacha

Tacha is a social media sensation who has always wanted to be on Big Brother Naija. The 23-year-old was greeted with loud cheers as soon as she stepped on the stage last night.

She promises to be a lot of fun as she contends for the grand prize of N30m cash; a top SUV from Nigeria's Innoson Motors; a trip to Dubai for two; a home makeover; a year's supply of Pepsi; a year's supply of Indomie noodles and Munch It.

A brand new Oppo mobile smartphone and a bonus prize of two VIP Tickets to a European Football final game are also included in the grand prize.

Mercy Eke

Mercy's entrance during the premiere was met with a lot of cheers. This could be attributed to her see-through black dress which got many talking online.

She is a 26-year-old video vixen and businesswoman who loves cooking, swimming, travelling, dancing, singing and rapping.

Tuoyo

He got everyone's attention as soon as he announced his side hustle - being "part-time stripper".

Tuoyo is also a psychotherapist and fitness coach who loves working out, watching movies, and cuddling.

Kim-Oprah

She is a television presenter and a beauty queen who represented Nigeria at the Miss Intercontinental World Beauty Pageant.

Kim also owns a business.

Seyi

Seyi is already getting a lot of attention for being the grandson of Obafemi Awolowo, a Nigerian nationalist and political leader.

The 30-year-old is an entrepreneur and actor who is committed to his girlfriend and his religious beliefs.

Mike Edwards

Unlike most housemates, Mike is a husband who came to the Big Brother Naija House because he loves challenges.

He is a CEO, owner of UK's first Black-owned cigar line and a professional athlete who was banned from representing Nigeria at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

