Celebrities wore a lot of glamorous red-carpet looks in 2018.

Pastel dresses and long trains seemed to be popular this year among stars like Sza , Cardi B , and Lady Gaga .

Other celebrities, such as Janelle Mone and Issa Rae , put glam twists on simple pantsuits.

Classic tuxedos and velvet ensembles also became red-carpet staples.

Red-carpet fashion was all about glitz and grandeur in 2018.

Some of the most glamorous looks included a variety of show-stopping ball gowns, detailed suits, and sparkling dresses. Pastel ensembles were also extremely popular, and dresses with long trains sparked a trend that's still going strong in the fashion industry.

From the Golden Globes to the Met Gala , these were the most glamorous red-carpet looks worn by celebrities in 2018.

Starting off the year, Kendall Jenner wore a high-low ball gown to the January Golden Globes.

Jenner wore a voluminous, textured black dress with strappy black heels.

However, some people focused more on the model's acne after she walked the red carpet. Jenner replied to the comments on Twitter , saying that things like skin blemishes should never stop you.

Actress Octavia Spencer looked elegant in a sparkly, empire-waist dress.

Spencer chose to wear a black ensemble in support of the Times Up movement, as did most attendees of the 2018 Golden Globes.

Emma Roberts looked chic in white while attending the Critics' Choice Awards in January.

Roberts wore her glamorous Hollywood-style gown with a new hairstyle, though some people had mixed feelings about her short bangs .

Joe Keery and Dacre Montgomery looked dapper in black-and-white suits.

The "Stranger Things" actors kept things simple. Keery opted for a classic tuxedo with a tie, while Montgomery chose a modern, cream jacket.

"The Handmaid's Tale" actress Madeline Brewer rocked a sequined strapless dress.

The sparkly brown skirt and blue satin top of Brewer's dress made for an elegant contrast.

Milo Ventimiglia showed off his unique style at this year's Critics' Choice Awards.

The actor donned a green velvet suit and black bow tie.

For her 2018 Grammy's appearance, Lana Del Rey wore a celestial Gucci gown.

The musician's goddess-like ensemble included a star-studded halo.

Big Sean mixed two styles together, wearing a casual coat over a traditional suit.

The suede material of his coat paired perfectly with the light pinstripes on his outfit.

Musician Janelle Mone looked glamorous in a flower-printed pantsuit.

Whereas many stars chose pastel-colored looks this year, Mone brightened the red carpet with her colorful suit.

Chrissy Teigen went full glam at the Grammy's.

Many celebrities wore sequined looks this year, but Teigen's silver, bell-sleeve dress shined brighter than almost all of them.

Donald Glover wore a show-stopping suit on the red carpet before winning an award for Best Traditional R&B Performance.

Excluding his black loafers, the Grammy-winning musician wore a stark white ensemble.

Cardi B and her sister Hennessy looked glamorous in matching lilac gowns.

Cardi B's ruffled dress featured wing-like sleeves, while Hennessy's gown included a jeweled cape.

Musician SZA wore a stunning pastel dress while attending the Grammy's.

Rather than wearing a traditional full skirt, SZA opted for a dress with unique tulle accents.

"Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman wore an embellished jacket to the Oscars in March.

Boseman often wears long suit jackets similar to this one.

Lupita Nyong'o looked radiant in a shiny gold and black gown.

The single-sleeved dress was designed by Versace.

Timothe Chalamet chose a cream-colored suit for his red-carpet appearance.

Underneath, he wore a stark white shirt and matching bow tie.

Taraji P. Henson stunned in a sheer black dress.

Like many of the dresses worn on red carpets this year, Henson's ensemble included a short tulle train.

At the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Ashley Graham wore a high-shine dress with a thigh-high slit.

She paired her metallic gown with dramatic, smokey eye-makeup and a slicked back hairstyle.

Paris Jackson stole the show with her detailed green look.

Jackson's ensemble was a hybrid between a bodysuit and gown, showcasing the star's personal take on traditional glamour.

Sarah Hyland looked glamorous in a glitzy gown.

Unlike other sparkly dresses seen this year, Hyland's gown was covered in a sheer, nude overlay.

Model Jasmine Tookes was glowing on the red carpet in a bronze ensemble.

With this dress, the Victoria's Secret Angel put a unique twist on the one-shoulder style, while also partaking in the "naked" trend .

In April, figure skater Adam Rippon wore a detailed suit to the Time 100 Gala.

Whereas many celebrities chose velvet suits this year, Rippon branched out by wearing a tweed style.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski brightened the red carpet with their high-shine ensembles.

Krasinki's metallic suit was a standout compared to others worn on 2018 red carpets. Similarly, Blunt's floral dress was memorable for its mix of sheer fabric and lustrous flowers.

In May, celebrities such as Blake Lively wore some of their most glamorous outfits of the year to the annual Met Gala.

This year's theme was "Heavenly Bodies," which Lively embodied perfectly through her intricately detailed red ball gown.

Ariana Grande took the theme more literally during her first appearance at the gala.

Her gown was designed by Vera Wang and featured art from the Sistine Chapel.

Michael B. Jordan looked sophisticated in a suit designed by the popular fashion label, Off-white.

While his pinstriped suit appears classic at first glance, a closer look reveals that Jordan's ensemble was full of unique details. A belt was worn on only one side of his jacket, and a bright orange tag was attached to a single sleeve.

Model Jasmine Sanders looked glamorous in a glossy gold gown.

Her hair was equally as stunning, styled in a braid that was woven with roses .

Letitia Wright and John Boyega were one of the most elegant couples on the red carpet.

Wright wore a stunning gold and black gown, while Boyega chose a maroon tuxedo.

In June, Yara Shahidi went for an understated glam look at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Her baby blue pantsuit was tailored perfectly, cinching at the waist but giving a looser effect through the pant legs.

Tiffany Haddish, who hosted the event, looked dazzling in a metallic gown.

Similar to other red-carpet looks this year, Haddish's dress included a thigh-high slit and a long tulle train.

In July, Lily James and Amanda Seyfried proved that glamour can be incorporated into a variety of looks while attending the premiere of "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again."

James went for a classic, princess-style look while Seyfried donned a modern floral pantsuit.

Jennifer Lopez glowed in a bright silver dress at the MTV Video Music Awards in August.

Lopez is widely considered a style icon, so it's no surprise that the star would look glamorous while attending the VMAs .

Shawn Mendes wore one of the most stylish suits seen on a 2018 red carpet.

His two-toned, double-breasted suit was green on one side and blue on the other.

Also in August, Lady Gaga wore a show-stopping ball gown at the Venice Film Festival.

The Valentino gown featured an off-the-shoulder design and pink ruffled feathers.

At a red-carpet event in September, Zendaya looked stunning in an elegant, draped gown.

Between the unique mix of colors and thin satin train, Zendaya's look was glamorous in every aspect.

During her fourth annual Diamond Ball event in September, Rihanna wore an elegant lace bodysuit.

On top, the artist donned a large white bow, which appears to have wrapped around her waist like a skirt.

Keyshia Ka'Oir and Gucci Mane wore matching, full-glam looks on the red carpet.

Ka'Oir's semi-sheer floral dress perfectly matched her husband's printed suit.

Cardi B was also in attendance, and arrived wearing a princess-style ball gown.

She looked like royalty in the statement, off-the-shoulder dress.

In September, "Queer Eye" star Jonathan Van Ness wore a mesh dress to the Creative Arts Emmys.

Though many fans loved his glamorous look, Van Ness took to Instagram shortly after the show to call out "transphobic" comments he had received in response to his look.

"Queer Eye" star Karamo Brown looked dashing at the annual Primetime Emmy Awards show, which took place a few days later.

Brown wore one of the brightest looks among his castmates , donning a bold red suit and long blue jacket.

"Insecure" star Issa Rae wore a one-of-a-kind pantsuit.

The suit was made by Vera Wang, took 100 hours to create , and included over 3,000 hand-sewn crystals.

One of the most eye-catching suits this year was worn by Ru Paul.

Paul looked fierce in the Barbie-pink ensemble.

Model Cindy Bruna wore a stunning sheer dress at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show after-party.

Though "naked" looks were popular this year , Bruna's dress was one of the most daring.

Trevor Noah added a touch of glitz to his all-black ensemble.

The comedian showed off his personal style by wearing a jewel-encrusted snake pin on his lapel.

Model Shanina Shaik pulled off one of the year's biggest trends by wearing a naked-style dress.

Shaik's look featured a blue bodysuit underneath an embellished floral overlay.

Ne-Yo looked stylish at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in December.

He wore his tuxedo jacket unbuttoned and accessorized with simple chain necklaces.

"Crazy Rich Asians" actor Henry Golding showed off his style skills in a navy blue suit.

Golding wore a loosely unbuttoned shirt and a classic suit, proving that glamorous looks don't always have to be over the top.

Emilie Livingston and Jeff Goldblum looked glamorous in contrasting colors.

Livingston chose a neon orange dress while Goldblum donned a blue velvet suit.

