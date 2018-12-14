Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

4 things to know about Katherine Schwarzenegger, Arnold's daughter who's dating Chris Pratt

Lifestyle 4 things to know about Katherine Schwarzenegger, Arnold's daughter who's dating Chris Pratt

The "Avengers: Infinity War" star was spotted showing PDA with Arnold Schwarzenegger's oldest daughter over the summer and finally confirmed their relationship online.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Katherine Schwarzenegger attends Max Mara Celebration of Zoey Deutch in 2017 and Chris Pratt at the 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards. play

Katherine Schwarzenegger attends Max Mara Celebration of Zoey Deutch in 2017 and Chris Pratt at the 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards.

(Frederick M. Brown and Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Chris Pratt has gotten back into the dating scene since his split from Anna Faris.

Since June, fans have speculated that the "Avengers: Infinity War" star is dating Katherine Schwarzenegger, the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver.

Pratt finally confirmed their relationship with a photo collage that he shared on Instagram to celebrate her 29th birthday.

"Your smile lights up the room. I've cherished our time together. Thrilled God put you in my life. Thankful for the laughs, kisses, talks, hikes, love, and care," he wrote.

Pratt and Faris filed for divorce in 2017 after eight years of marriage. The actress has reportedly been dating cinematographer Michael Barrett since 2017.

Here's what you need to know about Schwarzenegger.

1. She's the oldest child of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver.

Christina Schwarzenegger, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver and Katherine Schwarzenegger. play

Christina Schwarzenegger, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver and Katherine Schwarzenegger.

(Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

The 28-year-old is the oldest sibling to sister Christina, 26, and brothers Patrick, 24, and Christopher, 20. She also has a half-brother, 20-year-old Joseph Baena.

2. She is an author.

Katherine Schwarzenegger poses with her book in 2017. play

Katherine Schwarzenegger poses with her book in 2017.

(Lily Lawrence/Getty Images)

She wrote her first book in 2010. "Rock What You've Got: Secrets to Loving Your Inner and Outer Beauty from Someone Who's Been There and Back" was about her struggles with body image.

Schwarzenegger graduated with a communications degree from the University of Southern California in 2012 and wrote her second book, "I Just Graduated...Now What?," shortly after. The book was filled with advice and wisdom she got from people in various industries about their career.

She published a children's book titled "Maverick and Me" in 2017.

3. She has her own lifestyle website.

The writer runs her own blog where with content about beauty, health, home, and style from her own perspective, as well as speaking to experts. Her site also has a vertical dedicated to animals. She is also a contributor to InStyle.

4. She is an ASPCA ambassador.

Both her Instagram and website urge people to adopt pets from shelters. She writes about various ways people can help animal shelters and care for homeless animals.

For more great stories, head to INSIDER's homepage.

Top 3

1 Lifestyle Here are the 5 countries with the best legal systems in Africabullet
2 Lifestyle Inside Eko Atlantic City, a multi-billion dollar coastal...bullet
3 Lifestyle The top 10 questions Nigerians asked Google in 2018bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
Lifestyle Tesla still has a 'golden opportunity' waiting to be unlocked, and one analyst says it should send the stock soaring (TSLA)
A man was rescued from a submerged vehicle nearly five hours after crashing into a frigid river Wednesday morning.
Lifestyle 28-year-old man crashes his car into a frigid river and survives nearly 5 hours in the submerged vehicle by breathing through an air pocket
Jackson Racicot quitting his Walmart job.
Lifestyle 'Nobody should work here, ever': A 17-year-old Walmart employee dramatically quit his job on the store's intercom — and everybody cheered
Miss USA Sarah Rose Summers participates in the swimsuit and evening gown stage of the 67th Miss Universe competition in Bangkok, Thailand
Lifestyle Miss USA apologized for her comments that people thought mocked two Asian Miss Universe contestants' English skills
X
Advertisement