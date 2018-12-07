4 Nigerians are among the highest-earning musicians in Africa

news

Meet the four Nigerian top-earning musicians in Africa.

They were revealed at the 5th All Africa Music Awards Business Summit which held at the recently concluded annual All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) on November 24th at the Accra International Conference Centre, Ghana.

During his presentation, the CEO of a Ghana-based company called EIB Network, Bola Ray announced the list of the top 10 African music earners.

According to him, they were compiled through an in-depth research carried out by Forbes in collaboration with Channel O.

Based on their success and wealth, the top-earning Nigerian music acts in Africa are Davido, Wizkid, Jidenna and music producer, Don Jazzy.

Here is the full list of top 10 highest music earner in Africa, who were also ranked by Forbes Africa as the top 10 most bankable musicians on the continent in 2017: