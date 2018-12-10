4 African countries make it to the cool list for 2019

news

The National Geographic Traveller has released its Cool List for 2019.

According to the site, this list features 19 must-see destinations that are 'set to hit the headlines' next year.

It covers everything from architecture and wildlife to countries, including four from our very own continent.

Here are the four African nations on the 2019 cool list:

Zimbabwe

First in Africa and ninth on the list is Zimbabwe. National Geographic explains that this country's presence on the list is due to the absence of the old president, Robert Mugabe and the efforts on the current administration.

"With Mugabe gone, Zimbabwe's new president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, seems keen to invest in tourism. And while there's been economic and political turbulence, the safety of tourists hasn't come into question," the site notes.

Attractions include Victoria Falls, Zambezi National Park, Hwange National Park, Mana National Park and Gonarezhou National Park.

Eritrea

Next is this northeast African country. It comes in at the 12th position.

"Having struck new peace agreements with neighbouring Ethiopia and Djibouti, this little-visited African country is opening up to adventurous travellers as well as those with an eye for architecture," the site reveals.

The main attraction is its capital, Asmara, which was declared as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 2017.

KwaZulu-Natal

This South African coastal province, known for its beaches, wildlife and mountains, is next at number 13.

According to the site, this country is a must-see destination because of the recent launch of direct flights from Heathrow to Durban by the British Airways as well as the opening of two new lodges in the Hluhluwe–Imfolozi Park.

Uganda

Last in the continent is and listed in the 16th position is this East African nation.

Main attractions are seeing mountain gorillas in Uganda's Bwindi Impenetrable Forest, marvelling at chimps, giraffes and hippos at the Queen Elizabeth and Murchison Falls National Parks.